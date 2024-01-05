Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 5, 2024

The psychic Baba Vanga predicted a technological revolution in 2024.

Psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker predicts that Vladimir Putin will die in 2024, which will lead to a coup and the eventual rise of a female president in Russia who will bring hope for the country and the world.

Some interpret Nostradamus to have predicted Prince Harry will become king of Great Britain in 2024.

Psychic Lisa Paron predicts that the trend of cancel culture, age shaming, and trying to rewrite or forget about history will change in 2024. Rather than being helpful, this behavior will create a whole new set of problems instead of bringing people together.

Psychic John Cohan predicts that Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney will write a song together in 2024.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
