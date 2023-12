Oh, boy: 2023 has one foot out the door, and 2024 is already knocking. If you're like me, you subscribe to the idea that whatever you do on New Year's Eve portends the upcoming year's vibe. At least, I thought that until I spent NYE 2020 dancing on Cheer Up Charlies' stage. Not much dancing at the club during that year! Wherever you do find yourself the night before a new year, take care of yourself. Drink water along with champers, eat at least a sammie before partying, and have a safe way home after all the fun. I've loved being your trusty Qmmunity editor for 2023, and I'll see y'all in 2024.

XOXO, Editor James

Homoscopes

Capricorn

Roaring 20s Enjoy the spirit of the Twenties without spirits at this sober soiree, featuring tunes by DJ SadDAD, aka Chique Fil-Atio; drag by Sir Beau Elliot, Anyzha D. St. James, and Stormie Daze; food and drinks; and much more! Sun., Dec. 31, 10pm. Austin Galano Club, 6809 Guadalupe. $35. austinroundup.com.

Aquarius

One More Time Cheer Ups and TX Emo Club kick it indie sleaze style at this New Year's party hosted by Brigitte Bandit, with DJ sets by BB Ding, Orya, Boyfriend, and DragonnQueen. Sun., Dec. 31, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $15 presale; $20 door. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Pisces

Ethereal Girl A fairy goddess fantasy with host Louisianna Purchase, cast members Embry Officially and Salem Ofax, and monthly special guests. First Wednesdays, 11pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10; $5 after 12mid. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Aries

Chemical X This residency puts women and gender-expansive DJs on Limestone's rooftop. Featuring La Moon and Lauren Light. Every other Friday, 9pm. Limestone Kitchen & Lounge, 4415 S. I-35. instagram.com/babeatx.

Taurus

New Year's Day Drag Brunch and Bubbles Start 2024 at this drag brunch hosted by Lawrie Bird. Featuring Tension, Travis Randy Travis, and Kylie Gorgeous Dlux. Mon., Jan. 1, noon-3pm. Jo's Coffee, 242 W. Second. $25. instagram.com/joscoffee.

Gemini

Barbarella's NYE 2024 Come party into the new year at this massive mix of Barb's weekly theme nights. Sun., Dec. 31, 9pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 cover till 10pm. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Cancer

SadDAD's Winter Onesie Party Dance the night away in a comfy onesie with DJ SadDAD, aka Chique Fil-Atio, with clothing check provided by Package Austin. Plus: a secret prize for wildest onesie. Sat., Dec. 30, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/eatmorechique.

Leo

Rain on 4th New Year's Party VIP Spend NYE in style with a VIP package: alcohol, mixers, party favors, and a reserved table at Rain. Sun., Dec. 31. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. Email for info and to book. info@rainon4th.com, instagram.com/rainon4th.

Virgo

Alice in Wonderland: The Rabbit Hole into 2024 Spill the "tea" at this New Year's Eve party featuring hosts Colleen DeForrest & the Beckies, bottle service, DJ J Warren (ATL), and much more. Sun., Dec. 31, 9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $30. instagram.com/highlandloungeatx.

Libra

Tongue in Cheek/Austin Vogue Nights Enjoy Ivy Le's queer comedy open mic before Houses Lepore and Juicy take the stage. First Thursdays, 8 & 10pm. $5. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Scorpio

LSDXOXO Philadelphia-born and Berlin-based producer/artist LSDXOXO brings his dance-floor-destroying DJ sets to Austin with support from techno titan Al V Dam and electronica empress p1nkstar. Sat., Dec. 30, 9pm. Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. Seventh. $20. empireatx.com.

Sagittarius

New Bears Eve 2024 Be gay, bear-y, and bright at this New Year's bash with a champagne toast at midnight. Sun., Dec. 31, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Extra! Extra!

"The Sands of Crime": A Burlesque Murder Mystery The Jigglewatts give Austin one last thrill before the year's out in their dazzling yet dangerous murder mystery set in a tropical resort. Featuring cast members Ruby Joule, Jolie Goodnight, Selma Bawdy, Something Blue, and Alexander the Great, and special guests Hibiscus Bloom and Lily Faye. Thu., Dec. 28, 7pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $30. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Comics & Queens Catch a drag show and stand-up comedy all in one place with hosts Tiffany Epiphany and Symply Courtney. Second and fourth Thursdays, 7pm. Moontower Cider Co., 1916 Tillery. $10 online; $15 at door. instagram.com/tiff.epiphany.

Riot Fair Join the riot hosted by Riotgirl and featuring cast members Venus Rising and Titty Androgynous. Plus: DJ Boyfriend spins. Thursdays, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Roxy Castillo She's here, she's queer, and Roxy Castillo is headlining Cap City. Thu., Dec. 28, 8:15pm. Cap City Comedy Club, 11506 Century Oaks Ste. B-100. $20. instagram.com/roxycastillocomedy.

Gaymer Night Alice Express hosts this gaymer's delight, with Super Smash Bros. tourneys, Mario Kart battles, VR areas, and more. Thursdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Mochi Mochi: A Cosplay Drag Show Leia Sakura, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula present this costumed coterie of anime-inspired performances. Last Thursdays, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Play! With Chique Fil-Atio Gamers unite at this gathering featuring tournament-style Switch games, card and board games, darts, retro gaming, and more, all while Chique Fil-Atio DJ's. Sign up after Geeks Who Drink. Every other Thursday, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Spank Bank An all-trans and sex positive showcase hosted by Iggy Bank that digs into "the world of sex and kink, all with style and grace." Thursdays, 12mid. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Moondance: Pre-New Year's Eve Party Get ready for 2024 with music by Trouble in the Streets, the Past Lives, and Pariseli, and late-night electro by Viben. A portion from ticket sales benefits The Other Ones Foundation. Plus: vendors Far Out Vintage Market and Toadzilla Thrift. Sat., Dec. 30, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $15. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

OutFitness Trans Masc Workouts Open to both trans folks and allies, these workouts are designed to build a muscle line physique. Modifications are available for all exercises. Sundays, 9am. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Cir. outfitnessatx.com.

Queer Yoga An hour of hot yoga led by a queer nonbinary instructor, meant to be inclusive of all genders, sexualities, races, ages, and ability level as well as sobriety-affirming. Sundays, 10:30am. Black Swan Yoga, 1417 W. Anderson, 512/960-4026. Donation based. blackswanyoga.com.

Still Austin Drag Queen Bingo Colleen DeForrest leads drag bingo in Still Austin's cocktail garden, with prizes and Huckleberry food delights. First and last Sundays, 1-3pm. Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo, 512/276-2700. Free but RSVP. stillaustin.com.

Vixens of Volstead Resident vixens Mars, May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Tequila Rose throw a fab brunch. DJ Boyfriend brings great tunes, and vendors sling sweet wares thanks to Eastside Pop Up. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth, 512/524-1584. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Round Rock Rage Practice Join a rugby team made by and for queer folks in Round Rock and the surrounding areas. Show up with water, workout clothes, and cleats or tennis shoes, and the team'll help ya with the rest. Mondays & Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Rock Field, 217 Commerce Blvd., Round Rock. instagram.com/roundrockragerfc.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/gayenoughshow.

Queer AF! A show by queers, for queers, featuring host Basüra, cast members Miss Good and Yvonna F. Mei, and special guests. First and third Tuesdays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River, 512/476-7766. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Queer Art Night Queer creatives of all mediums can drop in and hang out with other LGBTQ folks while working on personal projects. Masks required for indoor meets. Note: This is not a space for allies. Every other Wednesday, 7:30-10pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson, 512/220-1576. fb.com/people/queer-art-night/100089094769772.

Side Show Enjoy the strange and unusual with Evah Destruction, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, and special guests – plus, stick around for the Dragula rewatch party. Every other Wednesday, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces, 512/243-6468. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.