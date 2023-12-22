Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

During Lady Bird's hectic White House years, her greatest indulgences were a glass of wine and an episode of Gunsmoke.

Leopard urine smells of popcorn.

Minnesota is in the process of replacing its state flag. The existing flag depicts a white farmer displacing an Indigenous person riding away on horseback. The three finalists all feature the North Star because one of the state's mottos is "The North Star State."

The average human body temperature is not 98.6 degrees. It's more like 97.9 F.

The first curb cuts in the U.S. were installed in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 1945, thanks to the efforts of World War II veterans, but especially Jack Fisher, a veteran and lawyer who faced discrimination due to his disabilities and him being Jewish.