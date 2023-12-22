Columns

Day Trips: A Little Texas Trivia

A few Lone Star questions for your holiday enjoyment

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 22, 2023


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Test yourself, friends, and family with this Texas day-trippin' quiz. Answers found at the end.

1) Billy the Kid is famous for his exploits in New Mexico, but he spent some time in Texas. What Texas jail did he break into?

2) Amarillo is closer to three other state capitals than it is to Austin. Can you name them?

3) In what Hill Country town is Texas' only Civil War-era monument to the Union?


4) Loving County was home to Edna Reed Clayton DeWees, the first female elected sheriff in Texas. During her two years as sheriff she conducted two arrests and never carried a sidearm. But what is Loving County most famous for?

5) After statehood in 1845, the U.S. built a series of around three dozen frontier forts along a boundary that kept shifting westward. Native Americans only attacked one. Which one?

6) Where in Texas can you find saguaro cactus?


1,683rd in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.


Did you get everything right? Check your answers here.


More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Top 10 Events for the Day-Tripper
Top 10 Events for the Day-Tripper
Capt. Day Trips looks back at a memorable 2023

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 15, 2023

Day Trips: Buffalo Bayou Cistern, Houston
Day Trips: Buffalo Bayou Cistern, Houston
Cistern Illuminated sends a tsunami of light through the former underground drinking water reservoir

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 8, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Billy the Kid, Amarillo, Austin, Loving County, Edna Reed Clayton DeWees, saguaro

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Blue Genie Art Bazaar
Blue Genie Art Bazaar
Scrooged
at Alamo Drafthouse Village
Yi Yi
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Parker Woodland, Black Pumas, Mamahawk, Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritualized, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  