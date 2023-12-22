Day Trips: A Little Texas Trivia

Test yourself, friends, and family with this Texas day-trippin' quiz. Answers found at the end.

1) Billy the Kid is famous for his exploits in New Mexico, but he spent some time in Texas. What Texas jail did he break into?

2) Amarillo is closer to three other state capitals than it is to Austin. Can you name them?

3) In what Hill Country town is Texas' only Civil War-era monument to the Union?

4) Loving County was home to Edna Reed Clayton DeWees, the first female elected sheriff in Texas. During her two years as sheriff she conducted two arrests and never carried a sidearm. But what is Loving County most famous for?

5) After statehood in 1845, the U.S. built a series of around three dozen frontier forts along a boundary that kept shifting westward. Native Americans only attacked one. Which one?

6) Where in Texas can you find saguaro cactus?

Did you get everything right? Check your answers here.