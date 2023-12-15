Columns

Top 10 Events for the Day-Tripper

Capt. Day Trips looks back at a memorable 2023

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 15, 2023


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The annular eclipse passed over Texas on Oct. 14, giving us a reason to look up. The Great North American Eclipse passes over Texas on April 8, 2024.

A "heat dome" parked over Texas in July and August. The 45-day streak of triple-digit temperatures shattered records, and the record-breaking heat worsened a drought that closed swimming holes around the state.

Battleship Texas found a home in Galveston. When repairs to the last World War I-era Dreadnought are completed it will cross the harbor to Pier 20.


Texas State Parks celebrated its 100th anniversary. There are 88 state parks encompassing 640,000 acres with nearly 10 million visitors annually.

Fairfield Lake State Park lost its lease and closed on Feb. 28.

Voters overwhelmingly supported Proposition 14 to create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.


The Santa Fe-based immersive art collective Meow Wolf came to Grapevine. Another portal comes to Houston in 2024.

The Texas wine industry lost two pioneers: Ed Auler, founder of Fall Creek Vineyards, died Oct. 14, and Gary Gilstrap of Texas Hills Vineyards died Sept. 21.

And with a heavy heart we said goodbye to Wade Goodwyn on June 8. The Dallas-based NPR reporter's sonorous voice brought us home no matter how far afield we day-tripped.

1,682nd in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Buffalo Bayou Cistern, Houston
Day Trips: Buffalo Bayou Cistern, Houston
Cistern Illuminated sends a tsunami of light through the former underground drinking water reservoir

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 8, 2023

Day Trips: MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, Wichita Falls
Day Trips: MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, Wichita Falls
Holiday wonderland carries on a family’s Christmas tradition begun in the 1920s

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 1, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2023, annular eclipse, Battleship Texas, Galveston, Texas State Parks, Fairfield Lake State Park, Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, Meow Wolf, Ed Auler, Gary Gilstrap, Wade Goodwyn

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Last Walt w/ Walker Lukens, Bright Light Social Hour, Shakey Graves, Jess Williamson, Kam Franklin, David Ramirez, Israel Nash, Mobley, Sarah Jaffe, Fat Tony, Vlad Holiday
Paramount Theatre
Stargaze Theater Festival at Dougherty Arts Center
ICOSA: Upwelling
at ICOSA
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Parker Woodland, Black Pumas, Mamahawk, Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritualized, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  