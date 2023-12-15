Qmmunity: Top Five Scene Shakers

2023 was a year of change: From January to this very December, Austin's queer community weathered good, bad, and neutral shifts to the status quo. As the year wraps up, Qmmunity collected five major movements that shook up LGBTQ Austin.

Big Moves: The Little Gay Shop uprooted from the rainbow house on Airport to a bigger Eastside home on 12th – right next to fellow new neighbor Future Front. Project Transitions-run Top Drawer Thrift packed up their large landmark-sized chest of drawers to move from Burnet to Airport and 53rd. And after years on Fifth, Package Menswear Austin hustled their jockstraps, dildos, and harnesses over to South First.

Lege Losses: Anti-trans-youth sentiment got the better of our conservative lawmakers, who put gender affirming care for minors ban Senate Bill 14 on Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. While he wasn't able to get his failed "Don't Say Gay"/charter school voucher combo platter, SB 8, past the finish line, Abbott put his pen to paper on several bad bills: SB 15, which restricts trans athletes from college sports; SB 17, which removed diversity, equity, and inclusion requirements at universities; and SB 12, a blanket ban on sexually explicit performances where minors might catch a glimpse that targeted drag performers.

Court Sport: Due to it being a massive attack on the First Amendment, SB 12 was taken to court by not just one but two different legal groups. Local drag queen entertainment group Extragrams joined one, as did Dolly of ATX Brigitte Bandit – being the only drag performer named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. In September 2023, a final ruling fell in favor of creative freedom and SB 12 was branded unconstitutional.

South by So Gay: Every March brings Austin's massive Festival of art, tech, and guys who think $2,000 for a one-bedroom is normal, but this year's South by Southwest was gayer than ever. In fact, for the first time in its history, SXSW was home to an official ball. House of Lepore hosted the ballroom event with 11 other Lone Star kiki houses: Juicy Couture, GZ, Old Navy, Nike, Von Dutch, Bodega, Mamba, Moschino, Mulan, and 007.

A New Rain: Fourth Street staple Rain on 4th took on a new show director this year in Basüra, who inherited the title from longtime drag icon Nadine Hughes. While Hughes took to the stage in Austin Rainbow Theatre's first-ever production, Basüra set to work revamping Rain's show schedule with a wide range of performers, hosts, and themes. From eccentric to ethereal, fierce to fun, the goal of Rain's new show director is shedding light on the diverse identities within Austin's alt-drag community.

Q’d Up

Edward Normalhands "Once upon a time in this very town, the true meaning of Christmas disappeared. Oh, my divas, it was not slay, it was not boots, it was not mama." A new holiday classic from the minds of Andie Flores, Sam Mayer, Sawyer Stoltz, and director Megan Tabaque, with music by Caleb De Casper. Featuring Roxy Castillo, Beau Elliot, Sabrina Ellis, Aira Juliet, Lynn Metcalf, and Erica Nix. Dec. 14-17. Thu.-Fri. & Sun., 8pm; Sat., 7 & 9pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons. $25-35. instagram.com/bidibidibummer.

Holiday Pose BIPOC women and nonbinary leather sorority Onyx Pearls Lustre Southwest hosts a holiday fundraiser that benefits Heartland Person of Leather 2023. Fri., Dec. 15, 9:30pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Queer-mas Market Bat City Leather presents this LGBTQ holiday market. Featuring Bat City Bootblack Brigade, Baron von Soap, Penguin After Dark, Twisted Artisan, 2V1 Dark Works, Knotting Kittie, My Luby Card, and Wiseglass Creations. Sat., Dec. 16, 2-6pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Queer Skate Night Wear an ugly holiday sweater to this meetup of queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Mariah Careyoke If all you want for Christmas is to belt pop royalty, Quack's got ya covered with a Mariah Carey-themed karaoke party. Thu., Dec. 21, 7-10pm. Captain Quackenbush's, 5326 Menchaca Rd. $5. quacksbakery.com.

Extra! Extra!

Comics & Queens Catch a drag show and stand-up comedy all in one place with hosts Tiffany Epiphany and Symply Courtney. Second and fourth Thursdays, 7pm. Moontower Cider Co., 1916 Tillery. $10 online; $15 at door. instagram.com/tiff.epiphany.

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show The "Queens of Christmas" are back with a brand-new edition of their internationally acclaimed holiday spectacle, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and favorite bits. Thu., Dec. 14, 8pm. Bass Concert Hall, 2350 Robert Dedman. $49.50 and up. texasperformingarts.org.

Texass Queer Comedy Showcase Rustle up some gay ol' laughs with "comedy cowgal" hosts Sarah Spear and Alyssa Spatola at this queer comedy showcase. Thu., Dec. 14, 9:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10-25. instagram.com/texasscomedy.

Queer Prom Dust off yer corsage and boutonniere for this Aughts-prom re-creation, featuring beats by DJ Scam Likely and a special blind-dating game hosted by drag artist Noodles. Thu., Dec. 14, 10pm. Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. Seventh. 21+, $5; 18+, $15. empireatx.com.

Homo for the Holigays The Boyz of Austin host their ninth annual Yuletide show, featuring performances by Petty Cakes, the Great Flying Cervix, Leah the Bee, Stellar Manx, Tangelo, Solovino, and special guests Tara Cotta and Franky L'Amour. Max Morrison hosts. Thu., Dec. 14, 10:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Riot Fair Join the riot hosted by Riotgirl and featuring cast members Venus Rising and Titty Androgynous. Plus: DJ Boyfriend spins. Thursdays, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Spank Bank An all-trans and sex positive showcase hosted by Iggy Bank that digs into "the world of sex and kink, all with style and grace." Thursdays, 12mid. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Bible! Wakefield Poole presents the Bible as you've never seen it, giving a subversive twist to the book that's already pretty salacious when you think about it. Paired with Ron Rice's experimental short film "Chumlum." Fri., Dec. 15, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6259 Middle Fiskville. austinfilm.org/cinema.

Chemical X Sugar, spice, and everything nice: This residency from Babe ATX puts women and gender-expansive DJs on Limestone's rooftop. First show features DJs Fairy Aries, Hip Stir, and DelMichell. Every other Friday, 9pm. Limestone Kitchen & Lounge, 4415 S. I-35. instagram.com/babeatx.

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space. This week's theme is the Gay Outdoors. Third Fridays, 9pm. Harry's Dark Bar, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino, whose birthday will be celebrated at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Naughty or Nice Toy Drive Donate a new unwrapped toy at this holiday party featuring Naughty Santa & Krampus photo ops, Jell-O shots, and free prezzies at the door (while they last, at least). Sat., Dec. 16. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Nü Metal Nü Me Summer Clearance hosts a drag show for all the queer metalheads in Austin. Sat., Dec. 16, 10pm. Valhalla, 710 Red River. $8. instagram.com/summerclearance.atx.

Queer Skate Bonfire Warm up with yer fellow skaters at this bonfire featuring mulled wine, s'mores, music, and good vibes. Message @queerskateaustin for location details and more. Sat., Dec. 16. Contact for location. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Young Soul Rebels Newly restored in 4K, this visionary Black, queer, British film from the director of

Looking for Langston tells a story of hedonistic radio deejays and the mysterious murder of their friend, and features a soundtrack with music from Parliament-Funkadelic, X-Ray Spex, the Players Association, and more. Fri., Dec. 15, 9:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6259 Middle Fiskville. austinfilm.org/cinema.

Big Ole Queer Market Holiday Edition Over 130 queer artists and vendors fill up this Little Gay Shop-hosted market where you're sure to find gifts for everyone. Sat., Dec. 16, noon-6pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd. thelittlegayshop.com.

PRIDE Fights Back: LGBTQ+ Self-Defense Learn the moves to protect yourself and others at the queer-centric pop-up by Pop-Up Jiujitsu ATX. Sat., Dec. 16, 3pm. Black Widow MMA, 2007 Kramer #101. Free but RSVP.

A Drag Revue of Taylor Swift's Eras Extragrams throws a Swift soiree featuring performances by Arinna Dior Heys, Nadine Hughes, Mars, and Tension. Plus: a DJ set by Boy Sim. Sat., Dec. 16, 8pm. The Coral Snake, 1910 E. Cesar Chavez. $15. instagram.com/the_coral_snake.

Mz. Claus' Holiday Party Come out of the "Clauset" for a holiday party with dancing, drinks, unwrapped performers, and presents. Featuring free holiday portraits with Mz. Claus, a themed gift exchange, and more. Sat., Dec. 16, 8pm. Suite 650, 2500 Hwy. 183 S. #650. $25 GA; $30 at door. fayefearless.com.

Lavender County Boot scoot through this fantasy ZIP code "where anybody can be a cowboi." Honky-tonk highlights include inside/outside DJ sets by Pelvis Wrestley, Doll Party aka ZZ Topless in Dolly Parton pastiche, and Vegan Leather; drag shows hosted by Lavender Thug and Harlott, featuring Bubu, Louisianna Purchase, and Gothess Jasmine; and a night market with Cowboi Dukes and DJ Geli on boot-polishin' duty. Sat., Dec. 16, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free till 11pm; $10 after. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Bound NYC at Club Eternal As part of their seventh anniversary tour, New York City-based creators Bound visit a queer fetish and kink fever dream on Club Eternal. Featuring pole performers, interactive dance-floor domme play, over a thousand safe sex kits courtesy of Vivent Health, and stellar DJ sets by Katie Rex, Daiyah, Ultrathem, and Al V Dam. Qmmunity readers can pop in promo code FETISH for 20% off ticket prices. Sat., Dec. 16, 11pm. Club Eternal, 207 W. Fourth. $25-30. instagram.com/clubeternal.

OutFitness Trans Masc Workouts Open to both trans folks and allies, these workouts are designed to build a muscle line physique. Modifications are available for all exercises. Sundays, 9am. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Cir. outfitnessatx.com.

Shop Small Sunday Holiday Bazaar Get your gifting done among local artisans, crafters, and vintage sellers while enjoying a Central Machine Works brew or two. Sun., Dec. 17, noon-4pm. Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/385-3287. instagram.com/eastsidepopup.

For Goodness Flake Queer Friends ATX host their second annual decorating party, where blank cards and ornaments are provided for you to bedazzle while catching up with friends old and new. Sun., Dec. 17, 1pm. Hi Sign Brewing, 730 Shady. instagram.com/queerfriendsatx.

Winter Wonderland Drag Brunch A traditional Texas buffet, drinks, and a stupendous seasonal show. Sun., Dec. 17, noon-2:30pm. W Austin, 200 Lavaca. $15-40. fb.com/thebeckies.

The Real Kinky Housewives of the Austin Eagle Enjoy kinky twists on yer fave game shows with Maxine LaQueene, Simone Riviera, and Hexa Dulce. Third Sundays, 1:30-3:30pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Bone Apple Tea Enter a winter wonderland with hosts Andie Flores and Arinna Dior Heys, who're bringing holiday cheer with special guests Bubu, Brooklin Mars, and DJ Salem Purchase. Sun., Dec. 17, 2pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/bidibidibummer.

BookWoman's 48th Anniversary Celebrate 48 years of Austin's signature feminist bookstore with readings, songs, and snacks. Featuring appearances by Elizabeth McCracken & Edward Carey, Greg Marshall, Nancy Scott & Judy Painter, Ramona Reeves, and Abe Louise Young. Sun., Dec. 17, 2-5pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar #105. instagram.com/bookwomanaustin.

Lesbian Wedding 10 Year Anniversary Celebrate 10 years of wedded bliss with cake & queso, plus DJs Schi the God, Jenny Hoyston, and Geli; performances by Gothess Jasmine, Bobby Pudrido, Jasmania, Khattie Q, Papi Culo, Tif Chris & Mol Fisch, Adrienne Anemone, Owen Alimony, and host Lex Vaughn; a photo booth by Erika Rich; and harm reduction resources from Primrose Community Care. Sun., Dec. 17, 3-9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5-10 sliding scale. instagram.com/lezbintouch.

Sapphic Singles Develop connections and meet folks at your own pace during this informal mixer hosted by Erin Christine. Third Sundays, 5-7pm. Progress Coffee, 3421 N. I-35. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

Thunderdome Lady Grackle and Jame Perry host an open mic where anyone can perform, plus special guests. Arrive by 9pm to sign-up with two numbers prepped. Mondays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/ladygrackle.

Greetings From Queer Mountain! Irielle Wesley and Caroline Bassett host this themed-storytelling classic bursting with good, queer vibes. December's theme is "Presence." Tue., Dec. 19, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. instagram.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

Good Pollution This show hosted by Clara Jubilee and Perpetual Oyster, with their coterie of funny, queer weirdos performing in this curated display of absurdity, isn't your run-of-the-mill trash. This here's gourmet garbage – the best and trashiest sketch, short films, performance art, hot sauce, stand-up, and more. Third Tuesdays, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10 presale; $12 at door. falloutcomedy.com.

Papi Siii x Andrew Christian Hit up the Mala Fama rooftop for a queer night featuring perreo, reggaeton, and more by DJs Gabby Got It, Eriq Stylez, and Chorizo Funk. Plus: Special guest Andrew Christian hosts an underwear contest with over $500 in prizes. Tue., Dec. 19, 9pm. Mala Fama, 422 E. Sixth. instagram.com/papisiii.party.

Queer AF! A show by queers, for queers, featuring host Basüra, cast members Miss Good and Yvonna F. Mei, and special guests. First and third Tuesdays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Evah Destruction's Dragula Viewing Party Evah Destruction summons her most fiendish friends to Austin for weekly Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 5 watch parties, with Fantasia Royale Gaga on Dec. 20. Wed., Dec. 20, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $15. instagram.com/evahdestruction.

Drag Lab Drag doctor Bobby Pudrido hosts this experimental drag experience with cast members Gacho Marx & Sirgio, where they push all the limits. Third Wednesdays, 11pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. instagram.com/bobbypudrido.

Queer Film Theory 101 Four queer film "professors" present on why their fave films belong in the queer canon, with a different theme every month. December's theme is "Chosen Family." Third Thursdays, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Naughty List Only Local Queer ATX and Gay.Do512 throw a holiday party for everyone with coal in their stockings. Featuring headliner Brigitte Bandit; a Santa photo op with Gothess Jasmine, flash tattoos, dancing, and a vendor market. Thu., Dec. 21, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 presale; $10 at door. instagram.com/localqueeratx.