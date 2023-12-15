Columns

Oops!

Fri., Dec. 15, 2023

In “State Health Care Agency Urging 55-Hour Christmas-Themed Work Weeks” (News, Dec. 8), we had several regrettable errors. We stated Gov. Abbott “did not recommend the hiring of more people or make any plan” to address application processing; while he did not recommend the hiring of more permanent positions, the Legislature appropriated funds for raises and 600 temporary positions. We stated that Medicaid delays are unknown; Health & Human Services says Medicaid applications are taking an average of 31 days to complete, and the time to process combined SNAP and Medicaid applications could be up to 120 days. We stated that the federal government announced it would stop automatically reenrolling people on Medicaid and SNAP; the continuous coverage requirement did not apply to SNAP. The Chronicle regrets the errors.

More Oops columns

