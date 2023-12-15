Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 15, 2023

Scientists in Argentina are strapping plastic bags to the backs of cows to trap methane gas released due to flatulence.

Three generations of the Kennedy family have made the ¾-mile swim from Olasana to Naru in the Solomon Islands. John F. Kennedy did so in August 1943 after his crew's PT boat was sunk. Daughter Caroline Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador to Australia, did so with her son Jack Schlossberg in August 2023, commemorating the event.

There will be at least two ways to honor Insane Clown Posse in 2024: JuggalOhio 2024 in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 19-20, and Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio, in July. Whoop whoop!

The British army is considering lifting a 300-plus-year ban on beards to attract new recruits.

About 117,000 passenger vehicles catch fire every year in the U.S. – more than one every five minutes.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
