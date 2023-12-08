Qmmunity: Stop, Drop, and Shop

Gifts: I love them. Gifts are the ultimate excuse to shop all day at my favorite places, because, actually, I'm being very selfless by spending over my credit limit. These are special little gifts for all my special little guys, like my mom. Perhaps you too wish to buy special little gifts for your special little guys, but oh no! You don't know where to go. As a seasoned shopaholic and guy-about-town, your faithful editor is here to save the day. Here are a handful of prime places for homo-gifts in this here burg.

In the words of concerned gay Austinites who email me without reading this column: Have you heard of the Little Gay Shop? A more apt name might be the Medium Gay Shop since they moved their operation to 1902 E. 12th from the original rainbow house on Airport this past July. In their new digs, there's more room for all the great queer-made trinkets and treats they sell – ranging from stickers to CBD, sold by TLGS's space-sharer Redeemer Small Batch. Swing by Mon.-Sun. at their brick-and-mortar to grab gay stuff, or take the show on the road by attending a TLGS pop-up market. Coming up this weekend is their Holigay Sip & Shop at Cheer Up Charlies on Dec. 10, noon-4pm, with tasty tipples by CUC, drag storytime, a photo booth, and, obvi, tons of local artist vendors.

I can't drop a pop-up ref and not also point my readers toward Eastside Pop Up. They've been on the map since 2014 as a queer-owned-and-operated biz, having organized markets with TLGS, Project Transitions' Top Drawer Thrift, and queer- & Black-owned vintage purveyor (and frequent Qmmunity gift guide rec) Ephrance Vintage. Eastside Pop Up doesn't stick to just LGBTQ vendors, though, and welcomes allies as well, so you'll be awash with local creative talent to fill your reusable shopping bag with. Catch these busy bees this weekend at POP! Holidaze, an Eastside/Top Drawer collab at the thrift store's new 5312 Airport location, on Dec. 9, 11am-3pm. You'll find not just great gifts, but live screenprinting from FKA Merch and a DJ set from Austin's own Queer Vinyl Co.

Not to shock my avid readers, but this column is not the only place to find great queer writing in Austin! Literate LGBTQ members will find much to finish out their gift lists at two local queer-forward bookstores: Reverie Books and BookWoman. Inside their 5330-D Menchaca Rd. digs, the queer-owned Reverie Books lives up to its Best of Austin award title, Best Tiny Bookshop, as its cozy insides are covered in new books, used books, and tchotchkes. Going strong at 5501 N. Lamar, BookWoman is That Girl when it comes to Austin's feminist landscape: 45 years of supporting marginalized authors and keeping this weird city weirder. Both bookstores have easy-to-navigate book order forms on their websites (reveriebooks.com and ebookwoman.com), but I encourage readers to visit in person. You never know what great new story you'll stumble on. A word to the wise: BookWoman still requires customers to mask indoors.

Gay Happy Meetings

LGBTQIA+ Resource Fair Austin Public Health hosts their third annual queer-focused fair featuring free STI/HIV testing, a craft market, resources from community organizations, sober sips, and more. APH encourages attendants to mask up. Parking garage tickets can be validated at the event. Sat., Dec. 9, noon-5pm. Permitting & Development Center, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr. instagram.com/austinpublichealth.

Fat Bottom Cabaret: Fancy! On their 10th anniversary, the legends of Fat Bottom Caberet get their flowers from familiar faves Lady Lola LeStrange, Azúcar, Maxxy Magz, and Sirena Del Canto, and special guests Shi Feticcio and Honey Cocoa Bordeauxx. Live music by Nikki DaVaughn and her Soul Band, featuring Alex Marrero, John Branch, Greg Rhoades, and Jan Flemming. Sat., Dec. 9, 7pm. Stateside at the Paramount, 719 Congress. $25-65. instagram.com/fatbottomcabaret.

Vixens After Dark: Christmas Spectacular Your Vixens of Volstead – May Magdalene, Tequila Rose, Mars, Veronica Valentine, and Chitah Daniels Kennedy – make the Yuletide merry and bright, with DJ Boyfriend playing the holiday beats. Plus: a Dirty Santa raffle raising funds for Top Drawer Thrift/Project Transitions. Sat., Dec. 9, 7pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Chunky Dunk Polar Plunge Shiver your timbers off at this cold water dip. Featuring tunes by DJ Lavender Thug and drag by Honey Baby and Eddie Divas. Door donations go to Mission Accomplished, an org that aids unhoused individuals. Sun., Dec. 10, 1-4pm. Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/houseofchunkydunk.

The Best Little Drag Brunch in Texas Brigitte Bandit and Sagebrush celebrate a Holly Dolly Christmas, featuring drag by Tara Cotta, Embry Officially, Sinful Purchase, and Travis Randy Travis. Sun., Dec. 10, 2pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/brigittebandit.

Sapphics After Dark: Naughty or Nice Whether you're a sugarplum fairy or bringing holiday spice, this sapphic holiday party promises a great time: a live DJ, a paddling booth, vendors, sapphic drink specials, special guest Mistress Raven Noxx, and more. Sun., Dec. 10, 7-10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

Queer Visioning: New Year, Still Queer Figure out what you want from 2024 and how to achieve it with allgo at this vison board and collagemaking session. Tue., Dec. 12, 6:30-8:30pm. Craft, 916 Springdale #4-102. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Queer to Tell: Austin Nick Eibler, Lavender Public, Reverie Books, and Captain Quacks present a local LGBTQ storytelling series with a holiday theme. Wed., Dec. 13, 6pm. Captain Quackenbush's, 5326 Menchaca Rd. $15. instagram.com/queer.to.tell.

Ugly Sweater Mixer This queer Black Christmas party encourages you to dig out your most horrible holiday sweater for the chance to win a fun prize. Wed., Dec. 13, 6:30-10pm. Kung Fu Saloon, 716 W. Sixth. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Homo for the Holigays The Boyz of Austin host their ninth annual Yuletide show, featuring performances by Petty Cakes, the Great Flying Cervix, Leah the Bee, Stellar Manx, Tangelo, Solovino, and special guests Tara Cotta and Franky L'Amour. Max Morrison hosts. Thu., Dec. 14, 10:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Tales of the Stiletto Coast Roll the dice with Petty Cakes, Pump King, Vivi VVitch, and the Tyler the Game Master at this drag

D&D night. Wed., Dec. 13, 7pm. Vigilante Gastropub & Games, 7010 Easy Wind #150. instagram.com/talesofthestilettocoast.

Extra! Extra!

Riot Fair Join the riot hosted by Riotgirl and featuring cast members Venus Rising and Titty Androgynous. Plus: DJ Boyfriend spins. Thursdays, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights The Houses Lepore and Juicy Couture combine forces for this monthly mini ball, featuring seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Excellence The Trans Era hosts the last of her trans & nonbinary drag showcases for 2023, with DJ Lavender Thug providing tunes for performances by JasMania, Jenna Talia, Venus Rising, Moxie, Sir Beau Elliot, Solovino, Roxanne, Monica Monáe Davenport, and Couch Bunz B. Plus: a queer vendor market. Thu., Dec. 7, 9:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/thetransera.

Spank Bank An all-trans and sex positive showcase hosted by Iggy Bank that digs into "the world of sex and kink, all with style and grace." Thursdays, 12mid. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Sex Drive Have a fetish-friendly Friday with Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio. Fridays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Pink Friday: Nicki Minaj Drag Show All Barbs called to duty for this drag tribute to Nicki Minaj, hosted by Beauty and featuring Amber Nicole Davenport and Arinna Dior Heys. Fri., Dec. 8, 9pm. Taquero Mucho, 11101 Burnet Rd. Ste. A-170. instagram.com/dancing_divas_atx.

Poo Poo Platter: A Drag Tribute to Taylor Swift Swifties unite for this drag dedication to the girlboss of all girlbosses, featuring host Louisianna Purchase and her Dragula sister Jade Jolie alongside the Poo Poo cast. Fri., Dec. 8, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Re-Tucked: Miley vs. Nicki Find out exactly "what's good" at this drag showdown between two pop icons, featuring performances by Wanda D'Streets, Cici Ortiz Carerra, Colleen DeForrest, Nazareth, Julianna, and DeeGee Rey. Fri., Dec. 8, 11pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. instagram.com/highlandloungeatx.

OutFitness Community Workout Move your body and build community while performing partner workouts designed for all bodies. Second Saturdays, 9am. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Cir. outfitnessatx.com.

Dear Diary's Secret Show Dear Diary Coffee hosts their annual secret show, where the audience is guided by bicycle to an unknown location where this year's women/trans/femme-led musical lineup – Large Brush Collection, Hope Irish, and Rusty Paige – await. The 14-mile round-trip bike ride organized/led by Team Snacks Cycling. Sat., Dec. 9, noon. Secret location. $34, plus $6 park entry fee. dd.coffee/secret.

POP! Holidaze Market Enjoy music, makers, and more at this festive market co-hosted by Eastside Pop Up and the Little Gay Shop. Plus: live screenprinting by FKA Merch and a DJ set by Queer Vinyl Co. Sat., Dec. 9, 11am-3pm. Top Drawer Thrift, 5213 Airport Blvd. instagram.com/eastsidepopup.

Vinter Vestival '24 Play kickball, eat hot dogs both beef and veg, and help Pelvis Wrestley raise funds for a 2024 on-the-road tour. Sat., Dec. 9, 1pm. Eastwoods Park, 3001 Harris Park Ave. Free but donations appreciated. instagram.com/pelvis_wrestley.

Krampus Night Santa's nasty other half, Krampus takes over the Glass Coffin for a night of vendors, DJs, photo ops, drinks, flash tattoos from the Vampyre Asaroth, and more. Sat., Dec. 9, 4-10pm. The Glass Coffin, 3009 N. I-35. instagram.com/the.glass.coffin.

Sanrio Drag Show All your fave Sanrio characters get a drag revamp at this super kawaii show featuring host Kino Kino, Gender Destruction, Evah Destruction, MK Ultra, Lavender Thug, Dear Dandy, Angela Just Angela, Moxie, Owen Alimony, and Munster Mash. Plus: a Sanrio costume contest. Sat., Dec. 9, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/kinokino.lol.

Babe All Stars Party all night with the babes: Damino, Hip Stir, Lauren Light, Sarah Pederzani, and SuperMcN4sty. Sat., Dec. 9, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/babeatx.

Brew Paul's Drag Show Eileen Dover and her cast members Xtra, Maxine LaQueene, Joselyn Breezy, Rachel Mykels, and DJ BabiBoi bring their holiday spirit for this merry show. Plus: an ugly Christmas sweater contest. Sat., Dec. 9, 9-11pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/brewpaulsdragshow.

Drag Me to the Tavern Enjoy drag by Gothess Jasmine, Alexander the Great, Lawrie Bird, Owie, and Sir Beau Elliot in an immersive fantasy tavern. Dress code? "Come as you ARENT!" aka costumes encouraged. Sat., Dec. 9, 9pm. Tiny Minotaur Tavern, 2701 E. Cesar Chavez. Free for tavern members; $10 for nonmembers. tinyminotaur.com.

Queer Black Yoga Queer Black Women Alliance hosts this yoga session led by Venus (@allthefeels_yoga on Insta). Make sure to bring a yoga mat, water, and a hat and sunnies. Second Sundays, 10am. Live Oak Meadow, 2208 Parkway. Free but donations appreciated.

Holigay Sip & Shop Shop local vendors, enjoy hot bevs, listen to drag storytime, and have a happy holigay at this all-ages Little Gay Shop-hosted pop-up. Plus: a holiday photo booth! Sun., Dec. 10, noon-4pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Kickin It Into the Holidays Catch DJ Kickit at this holiday happenin', featuring music, photo ops, vendors, and drag queen lotería. Sun., Dec. 10, noon-5pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard. instagram.com/lasofrendas.

Christmas Drag Bingo Get ready for a drag bingo battle with host Tiffany Epiphany. Two rounds, $50 bucks on the line, and lip-sync contest to decide it all: plus, a performance from Tiff! Sun., Dec. 10, 2pm. The Lawn, 2118 S. Congress. instagram.com/tiff.epiphany.

TGQ Social & Campfire Queer Storytime A double whammy: Meet and greet your fellow trans and gender-diverse Austinites while also enjoying queer stories 'round the camp fire hosted by World Famous *BOB*. Second Sundays, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Winter Queer Social The Austin Young Democrats host this mix & mingle for fellow queer Democrats and to celebrate their end-of-year membership drive. Tue., Dec. 12, 7-9pm. Lustre Pearl Rainey, 94 Rainey. Free but RSVP. fb.com/austinyoungdemocrats.

Yule Be Proud Raise funds and have fun with QWELL, a local LGBTQIA community foundation working to open queer-friendly community centers. Enjoy raffle prizes from Miss Fame NYC, Kehinde Wiley (presidential portraitist for the Obamas), Black Swan Yoga, and more. Tue., Dec. 12, 7-9:30pm. Inn Cahoots, 1221 E. Sixth. $30. instagram.com/austinoutpost.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Kiki & Herb: O Come Let Us Adore Them Infamous icons Mx. Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman, aka Kiki & Herb, bring holiday cheer for all to hear at their Christmas concert. Featuring a brand-new set list with Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Radiohead, and more. Wed., Dec. 13, 7pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $29.50-54.50. austintheatre.org.

Evah Destruction's Dragula Viewing Party Evah Destruction summons her most fiendish friends to Austin for weekly Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 5 watch parties, with Jarvis Hammer on Dec. 13 and Fantasia Royale Gaga on Dec. 20. Wed., Dec. 13 & 20, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $15. instagram.com/evahdestruction.

Edward Normalhands "Once upon a time in this very town, the true meaning of Christmas disappeared. Oh, my divas, it was not slay, it was not boots, it was not mama." A new holiday classic from the minds of Andie Flores, Sam Mayer, Sawyer Stoltz, and director Megan Tabaque, with music by Caleb de Casper. Featuring Roxy Castillo, Beau Elliot, Sabrina Ellis, Aira Juliet, Lynn Metcalf, and Erica Nix. Thu., Dec. 14, 8pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons. $25-35. instagram.com/bidibidibummer.

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show The "Queens of Christmas" are back with a brand-new edition of their internationally acclaimed holiday spectacle, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and favorite bits. Thu., Dec. 14, 8pm. Bass Concert Hall, 2350 Robert Dedman. $49.50 and up. texasperformingarts.org.

Texass Queer Comedy Showcase Rustle up some gay ol' laughs with "comedy cowgal" hosts Sarah Spear and Alyssa Spatola at this queer comedy showcase. Thu., Dec. 14, 9:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10-25. instagram.com/texasscomedy.