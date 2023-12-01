Qmmunity: Red Ribbon Revelries

Established 35 years ago, World AIDS Day means to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS-related issues. Today, as it was when purposeful neglect from the U.S. government stoked homophobic health-related stigma, it's organizations on the community level who continue the fight to increase access to both treatment and prevention options. Here are several local Austin events thrown by those very orgs in honor of World AIDS Day.

Step right up to community organization the Q Austin's circus-themed celebration Under the Big Top, featuring free food, balloon animals, face-painting, T-shirt screenprinting, and a big ol' drag show at the Courtyard on Fourth. Headlining the show is RuPaul's Drag Race star and Dallas Voice 2019 Texan of the Year A'Keria C. Davenport. The rest of the lineup lights up with local talents: Alexander the Great, Nazareth, Gothess Jasmine, Lucy Fur, Diamond Dior Davenport, and Baldie Loxx. All this free fun starts on Dec. 1, 9pm.

Worried you can't fit a little HIV test in your busy queer schedule? Kind Clinic has you covered with Rock the Ribbon: a 24-hour testing bonanza at their Koenig location that starts at 6pm on Dec. 1 and ends at 6pm on Dec. 2. You can also attend special events like a yoga session presented by Waterloo Counseling Center and allgo with free breakfast tacos, or the Werk It dance class presented by Crunch Fitness. Check out Kind Clinic's Instagram @kindclinic for more info.

ASHwell, the Austin Eagle, and Weird City Sisters ATX encourage y'all to slip into something scarlet for World AIDS Day at their Red Dress Party. Held at the Eagle on Dec. 1 at 8pm, this event encourages all attendees to either come in red or nab a new crimson cloth from the on-site Top Drawer Thrift red dress rack. Then settle in for a drag show and raffle, with proceeds going to support ASHwell and Project Transitions. Door entry is by donation, with $5 suggested for red dress wearers and $10 for everyone else.

The three-day Art Heals Festival from WhatsintheMirror? is an annual spotlight on Austin's queer Black community, but it also serves to advocate against HIV and mental health stigmas. Across three days, festivities include the HIV Planning Council Community STAR Achiever Awards, the seventh annual BlaQ Awards, where local icons like Diamond Dior Davenport and Queer Black Women Alliance will be honored, and performances by Theo Love and Ebony Stewart. Find more info on tickets, locations, and times at instagram.com/whatsinthemirror.

Q’d Up

Parker Woodland at Mohawk Indie rockers Parker Woodland headline on Red River alongside Sabrina Ellis of A Giant Dog and psych & Western rockers Sheverb for a queer- and lady-led show. Thu., Nov. 30, 8pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River. $12. mohawkaustin.com.

Quiet! 11 Zine Release Party Asian women, nonbinary, and genderqueer group Silk Club ATX celebrate the newest in their Quiet! zine series with live readings, raffle prizes, performances, and more. Fri., Dec. 1, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free but donations appreciated. instagram.com/silkclubatx.

There's Something About Merry Austin Gay Men's Chorus features festive holiday music, inclusive songs from many different cultures and faiths, and sing-alongs in their new seasonal show. Dec. 1-3. Fri.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 4pm. First Baptist Church of Austin, 901 Trinity. $20-60. agmcsings.org/merry.

Veneration Fashion Show An art installation/gathering/fashion show that promises to be "a sartorialist's, cult-inspired, gothic botanical, BDSM fever dream" featuring a film by Hannah Varnell; performances by Gothess Jasmine and Quentin Arispe; DJ sets by Winona Grindr and BabiBoi; and runway looks from Flamer, Alive by Benjamin, and Dashe. Sat., Dec. 2, 7-11pm. Suite 650, 2500 Hwy. 183 S. $25-85. instagram.com/venerationshow.

Excellence The Trans Era hosts this trans & nonbinary drag showcase for the last time in 2023 with performances by DJ Lavender Thug, JasMania, Jenna Talia, Venus Rising, Moxie, Sir Beau Elliot, Solovino, Roxanne, Monica Monae Davenport, and Couch Bunz B. Plus: a queer vendor market with Brown Arte, Thee Gay Agenda, Ephrance Vintage, Soulful888Serenity, and Desired Objects. Thu., Dec. 7, 9:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/thetransera.

Extra! Extra!

Riot Fair Join the riot hosted by Riotgirl and featuring cast members Venus Rising and Titty Androgynous. Plus: DJ BoyFriend spins. Thursdays, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Pelvis Wrestley Single Release Celebrate new single "Act2ualize" from Pelvis Wrestley with sets by TC Superstar and Tearjerk. Thu., Nov. 30, 9pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/pelvis_wrestley.

Laboratory Thursdays A night of queer DJ experimentation with a rotating roster as well as dancing. A kink & trans safe space. Thursdays, 10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Mochi Mochi: A Cosplay Drag Show Leia Sakura, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula present this costumed coterie of anime-inspired performances. Last Thursdays, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Spank Bank An all-trans and sex positive showcase hosted by Iggy Bank that digs into "the world of sex and kink, all with style and grace." Thursdays, 12mid. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

TGIF Say hello to the weekend at this pop-up drag show hosted by Maxine LaQueene and Eileen Dover. First Fridays. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/theonlymaxine.

Sex Drive Have a fetish-friendly Friday with Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio. Fridays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Country Night Giddy on up to the Bear for a night of Nineties and modern country tunes spun by DJ Mike. First Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Amplify Black Voices Discussion Queer Black Women Alliance hosts this discussion on the various intersectional elements of Black lives as "an opportunity for people from all different backgrounds to garner a deeper understanding of particular marginalized/disenfranchised identities." Sat., Dec. 2, 1:30-5pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Middle School Dance Party Celebrate Britney Spears' b-day at DJ BoyFriend's Nineties and Aughts pop night, featuring drag tributes by May Magdalene, Harlott, Veronica Valentine, and Ryan Velasquez. Sat., Dec. 2, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boyfriendatx.

Big Tits, Bigger Dreams Brigitte Bandit hosts this noncompetitive drag open mic that invites upcoming drag artists to hone their craft as well as get professional portrait and performance photography. First Saturdays, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Pork'd The Iron Bear and Package Menswear celebrate a different gear/fetish every month at this party that also features DJs, go-go dancers, and a clothing check. First Saturdays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Vixens of Volstead Resident vixens Mars, May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Tequila Rose throw a fab brunch. DJ BoyFriend ATX brings great tunes and vendors sling sweet wares thanks to Eastside Pop Up. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Sunday Fundaze Louisianna Purchase and Chique Fil-Atio throw a brunch kiki as a mother-daughter duo, featuring mimosas, a special brunch menu, and all the drag you can handle. First Sundays, 1:30-3:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

The Holiday Market Ephrance Vintage and Eastside Pop Up host a packed holiday happenin' with over 30 vendors, free drinks, and holiday-themed libations. Sun., Dec. 3, noon-5pm. St. John Studios, 705 W. St. Johns Ave. instagram.com/ephrancevintage.

H.E. Edgmon at BookPeople Queer speculative fiction author H.E. Edgmon talks his new YA fantasy tome Godly Heathens, featuring a nonbinary Seminole protagonist, with moderator and Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger. Mon., Dec. 4, 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar. Free but RSVP. bookpeople.com.

Thunderdome Lady Grackle and Jame Perry host an open mic where anyone can perform, plus special guests. Arrive by 9pm to sign up with two numbers prepped. Mondays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. instagram.com/ladygrackle.

I'm From Driftwood Video stories from local queer storytellers Ivy Le and Darshan Shah get a spotlight from LGBTQIA story archive I'm From Driftwood, with a Q&A afterward. Tue., Dec. 5, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. imfromdriftwood.com.

Queer AF! A show by queers, for queers, featuring host Basüra, cast members Miss Good and Yvonna F. Mei, and special guests. First and third Tuesdays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Queer Club: A Dose of Drag Queer Club throws their monthly drag brunch with host Miss Malibu Imported. Plus: a lip-sync showdown and tune by DJ Aminal. First Tuesdays, 10pm. The Porch, 129 E. Hopkins, San Marcos. 21+, $5; 18+, $10. instagram.com/theporchsmtx.

Category Is... House of Lepore and Kind Clinic team up for this biweekly class on "practices for ballroom members to commune and develop their craft across various ballroom categories." Every other Wednesday, 7-10pm. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Evah Destruction's Dragula Viewing Party Evah Destruction summons her most fiendish friends to Austin for weekly Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 5 watch parties, with Onyx Ondyx on Dec. 6, Jarvis Hammer on Dec. 13, and Fantasia Royale Gaga on Dec. 20. Wednesdays through Dec. 20, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $15. instagram.com/evahdestruction.

Ethereal Girl Take a flight through a fairy goddess fantasy with host Louisianna Purchase, cast members Embry Officially and Salem Ofax, and monthly special guests. First Wednesdays, 11pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10; $5 at 12mid. instagram.com/rainon4th.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces, 512/243-6468. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights The Houses Lepore and Juicy Couture combine forces for this monthly mini ball, featuring seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.