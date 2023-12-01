Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 1, 2023

As dogs age, they may switch their sleeping positions and prefer to sleep on their sides since sleeping belly-up can put pressure on their spines.

Norah Jones' song "The Man of the Hour" is about her poodle, Ralph.

Dogs love to stick their heads out car windows because their olfactory sense is at least 10,000 times better than humans and they're treating themselves to a pleasant sensory overload, with a potentially intoxicating effect. But be careful; they can be injured by flying debris or, even worse, fall out of the car.

Humans barking into dogs' faces was a hot TikTok trend in 2021. But over time, this could confuse them, stress them out, or lead them to fear you, says the American Kennel Club.

For more than 40 years, monks and nuns at the monastery of New Skete in Cambridge, N.Y., have bred and trained German Shepherds. They've also written a book, How to Be Your Dog's Best Friend: The Classic Training Manual for Dog Owners.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
