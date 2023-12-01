Free Will Astrology

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sagittarian poet Nina Cassian said, "I promise to make you so alive that the fall of dust on furniture will deafen you." I think she meant she would fully awaken the senses of her readers. She would boost our capacity for enchantment and entice us to feel interesting emotions we had never experienced. As we commune with her beautiful self-expression, we might even reconfigure our understanding of who we are and what life is about. I am pleased to tell you, Sagittarius, that even if you're not a writer, you now have an enhanced ability to perform these same services – both for yourself and for others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "Sometimes I get lonesome for a storm," says Capricorn singer-songwriter Joan Baez. "A full-blown storm where everything changes." That approach has worked well for her. At age 82, she has released 30 albums and is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She has recorded songs in eight languages and has been honored by Amnesty International for her work on behalf of human rights. If you're feeling resilient – which I think you are – I recommend that you, too, get lonesome for a storm. Your life could use some rearrangement. If you're not feeling wildly bold and strong, maybe ask the gods for a mild squall.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Science educator Neil deGrasse Tyson tells us that water molecules we drink have "passed through the kidneys of Socrates, Genghis Khan, and Joan of Arc." The same prodigious truth applies to the air we breathe: It has "passed through the lungs of Napoleon, Beethoven, and Abraham Lincoln." Tyson would have also been accurate if he said we have shared water and air that has been inside the bodies of virtually every creature who has ever lived. I bring these facts to your attention, Aquarius, in the hope of inspiring you to deepen your sense of connectedness to other beings. Now is an excellent time to intensify your feelings of kinship with the web of life. Here's the practical value of doing that: You will attract more help and support into your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): I am saying a prayer for you. I pray to the Fates that you will not accept lazy or careless efforts from others. You won't allow their politeness to be a cover-up for manipulativeness. I also pray that you will cultivate high expectations for yourself. You won't be an obsessive perfectionist, but will be devoted to excellence. All your actions will be infused with high integrity. You will conscientiously attend to every detail with the faith that you are planting seeds that will bloom beautifully in the future.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As a child, I loved to go to a meadow and whirl around in spirals until I got so dizzy, I fell. As I lay on the ground, the earth, sky, and sun reeled madly, and I was no longer just a pinpoint of awareness lodged inside my body, but was an ecstatically undulating swirl in the kaleidoscopic web of life. Now, years later, I've discovered many of us love spinning. Scientists postulate humans have a desire for the intoxicating vertigo it brings. I would never recommend you do what I did as a kid; it could be dangerous for some of you. But if it's safe and the spirit moves you, do it! Or at least imagine yourself doing it. Do you know about the Sufi whirling Dervishes who use spinning as a meditation? Read here: tinyurl.com/joyofwhirling and tinyurl.com/sufispinning.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your power creature in the coming weeks will not be an eagle, wolf, bear, or salmon. I don't advise you to dream of being a wild horse, tiger, or crocodile. Instead, I invite you to cultivate a deep bond with the mushroom family. Why? Now is a favorable time to be like the mushrooms that keep the earth fresh. In wooded areas, they eat away dead trees and leaves, preventing larger and larger heaps of compost from piling up. They keep the soil healthy and make nutrients available for growing things. Be like those mushrooms, Taurus. Steadily and relentlessly rid your world of the defunct and decaying parts – thereby stimulating fertility.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gemini novelist Geraldine McCaughrean wrote, "Maybe courage is like memory – a muscle that needs exercise to get strong. So I decided that maybe if I started in a small way, I could gradually work my way up to being brave." That is an excellent prescription for you: the slow, incremental approach to becoming bolder and pluckier. For best results, begin practicing on mild risks and mellow adventures. Week by week, month by month, increase the audacious beauty of your schemes and the intensity of your spunk and fortitude. By mid-2024, you will be ready to launch a daring project.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Cancerian neurologist and author Oliver Sacks worked with people who had unusual neurological issues. His surprising conclusion: "Defects, disorders, and diseases can play a paradoxical role, by bringing out latent powers, developments, and evolutions that might never be seen in their absence." In not all cases, but more often than seemed reasonable, he found that disorders could be regarded as creative – "for if they destroy particular paths, particular ways of doing things, they may force unexpected growth." Your assignment is to meditate on how the events of your life might exemplify the principle Sacks marvels at: apparent limitations leading to breakthroughs and bonanzas.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): I am falling in love with how deeply you are falling in love with new ways of seeing and understanding yourself. My heart sings as I listen to your heart singing in response to new attractions. Keep it up, Leo! You are having an excellent influence on me. My dormant potentials and drowsy passions are stirring as I behold you waking up and coaxing out your dormant potentials and drowsy passions. Thank you, dear!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Virgo journalist Sydney J. Harris offered advice I suggest you meditate on. He wrote, "Regret for the things we did can be tempered by time; it is regret for the things we did not do that is inconsolable." I bring this to your attention because now is a favorable time to take action on things you have not yet done – and should do. If you put definitive plans in motion soon, you will ensure that regret won't come calling in five years. (p.s. Amazingly, it's also an excellent time to dissolve regret you feel for an iffy move you made in the past.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): In contrast to false stereotypes, medieval Europeans were not dirty and unhygienic. They made soap and loved to bathe. Another bogus myth says the people of the Middle Ages believed the Earth was flat. But the truth was that most educated folks knew it was round. And it's questionable to refer to this historical period as backward, since it brought innovations like mechanical timekeepers, movable type, accurate maps, the heavy plow, and illuminated manuscripts. In this spirit, and in accordance with astrological omens, I invite you to strip away misconceptions and celebrate actual facts in your own sphere. Be a scrupulous revealer, a conscientious and meticulous truth-teller.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Scorpio poet John Berryman said, "To grow, we must travel in the direction of our fears." Yikes! I personally wouldn't want to do that kind of growth all the time. I prefer traveling cheerfully in the direction of my hopes and dreams. But then, I'm not a Scorpio. Maybe Berryman's strategy for fulfilling one's best destiny is a Scorpio superpower. What do you think? One thing I know for sure is that the coming weeks will be an excellent time to reevaluate and reinvent your relationship with your fears. I suggest you approach the subject with a beginner's mind. Empty yourself of all your previous ideas and be open to healing new revelations.

