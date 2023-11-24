Qmmunity: Starry, Starry Night

Turn on the dark for a show tributing the beauty of the night: Austin's Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue have brought back their Starry Soirée for the first time since 2019. Lighting the night of Nov. 30 at the Ballroom, the show features their usual nine troupe members – Ruby Joule, Ruby Lamb, Jolie Goodnight, Something Blue, Selma Bawdy, and the feminine drag alter ego of Alexander the Great, Cosmic Danger – and also welcomes back belly dance fusion artist Devin Alfather. GA tickets run $30.

Co-producer Ruby Joule explains that Jigglewatts productions are often lighthearted, playful displays of diverse performers executing at the top of their game. "We like to create an elevated, polished and sparkling world of beauty and glamour," she adds, "where everyone can feel delighted and celebrated." That mission blends well into what Soirée lead producer Something Blue considers the queer heart of burlesque. "To me, the queerest part of burlesque is our belief in the beauty of all humans," she says. "We always say, 'Everybody is a burlesque body,' and we really mean it."

Fellow producer Selma Bawdy considers the "radical act of self-display, both physical and emotional," to hold the most queer weight in burlesque, which reflects in the Soirée theme. Night is a powerful time for self-reflection, especially for those in nightlife work like co-producer Ruby Lamb. "Working night gigs, constellations are visible after most shows," she remarks. "[Many] any of us engage in life rituals tied to the moon. We process the cosmos with our bodies." Ruby Joule calls out the night sky's many creative motivators, "from the glittering stars to the aurora borealis." Speaking to her own motivation, Something Blue plans to perform in a costume "inspired by the way the light slowly dies the deeper you submerge in water."

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in the style of "that Rothschild surrealist ball of 1972," says Something Blue: Think dark blues and purples, sparkles, cosmic energy. Although Ruby Joule encourages audience interaction – "It's so much fun when guests get into the spirit of things with their attire and are ready to hoot and holler" – Ruby Lamb explains there are limits. "There is clear etiquette expected of burlesque audiences," she says, "but people tell me they feel safe, comforted, inspired, yummy, and full when they leave a Jigglewatts show."

Q’d Up

Queer South Asian Thanksgiving Potluck Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with stuffing, turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cake, and whatever dish you choose to share. Thu., Nov. 23, 2-8pm. RSVP for location. RSVP by Nov. 19. instagram.com/khushatx.

Turkey or Ham Spend Thanksgiving with the Bear, where $10 gets ya a plate with turkey or ham, two sides, and a roll. Dessert is available separately, and takeout is offered. Thu., Nov. 23, 2-6pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Friendsgiving Dinner The Eagle invites one and all to savor a traditional Thanksgiving meal among friends with low-key tunes. Proceeds from the event benefit ASHwell. Thu., Nov. 23, 5-9pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. $18.50. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Melanin Magic Join Austin's first all-POC drag show with elegant and extraordinary performers, hosted by the one and only Diamond Dior Davenport. Sat., Nov. 25, 8-10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Boi Orbison's Kinky Boots Lonestar Queer and DJ Boi Orbison collab on a pop-up for queer leather cowfolk featuring drag, line dancing, and disco. Sat., Nov. 25, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Horror Hangs with Raven Noxx Have a fright night with horror host Raven Noxx's interactive double feature of

Jennifer's Body and Raw. Sun., Nov. 26, 9pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. RSVP. instagram.com/theravennoxx.

Full Moon Circle Join Ren of Queer Astro Babes for a full moon circle "to honor the lunar cycle and check in on how cosmic energies have been impacting us." Bring items for a lunar altar like crystals, tarot cards, coins, fruit, or flowers. Tue., Nov. 28. DM for location. instagram.com/queerastrobabes.

Pelvis Wrestley Single Release Celebrate new single "Act2ualize" from queer Americana band Pelvis Wrestley with sets by TC Superstar and Tearjerk. Thu., Nov. 30, 9pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/pelvis_wrestley.

Extra! Extra!

Queer to Tell Austin Storyteller Call LGBTQ storytelling event Queer to Tell has their holiday show on Dec. 13, and they're calling for submissions. Fill out the Google form at the link in their Insta bio. Sign up online. instagram.com/queer.to.tell.

Sex Drive Have a fetish-friendly Friday with Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio. Fridays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

My Dearest Señorita A 43-year-old woman's life is turned around when she discovers she's actually a man in this Spanish film that was nominated for an Oscar but has since been largely forgotten in the U.S. Fri., Nov. 24, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6259 Middle Fiskville. austinfilm.org/cinema.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

OutFitness Run Club Get on your feet for a Saturday stroll with one of three groups: a 1-to-2-mile walk, a 3-mile run/walk, and a 5-mile jog. All groups end in a JuiceLand meetup. Fourth Saturdays, 9am. The Rock at Town Lake, 2102-2104 Stephen F. Austin Dr. outfitnessatx.com.

Small Business Saturday Market Shop little and local with the Little Gay Shop and Redeemer Small Batch. Plus: free drinks courtesy of Still Austin, and a free tote when you spend $75. Sat., Nov. 25, noon-4pm. The Little Gay Shop, 1902 E. 12th. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

TGQ Social 2 A social gathering for gender-diverse folks where you can meet new people and relax among friends. Fourth Saturdays, 5-8pm. SLAB BBQ & Beer, 9012 Research. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Union Suit Party Grab yer union suit – one-piece long underwear – for Friendsgiving weekend fun. Enjoy music by DJ Mark Irwin, bring a nonperishable food item for the Vivent Health Pantry, and raise funds for ASHwell. Plus: a Sir Rat Leather pop-up. Sat., Nov. 25, 9:45pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Irene's Drag Brunch Drag supreme Louisianna Purchase and friends take over Irene's for a classic brunch bonanza with drinks, dining, and divine entertainment with popcorn & sparkling wine included in table reservation. A percent of ticket sales/proceeds donated to Transgender Education Network of Texas. Second and fourth Sundays, 1-3pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. GA, free; VIP tables, $100-250. instagram.com/irenesaustin.

Moonlight: A Pole Drag Show Lucy Fur hosts a night of drag that's sure to be pole-rizing in all the best ways. Featuring Gothess Jasmine, Alexander the Great, and Joselyn Breezy. Fourth Sundays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/lucyfuratx.

Cuff It BabiBoi and Diamond Dior Davenport invite you to a world of slow and sexy R&B at this drag show/party for queer POC. Last Sundays, 10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Thunderdome Lady Grackle and Jame Perry host an open mic where anyone can perform, plus special guests. Arrive by 9pm to sign up with two numbers prepped. Mondays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/ladygrackle.

Greetings From Queer Mountain! Irielle Wesley and Caroline Bassett host this themed-storytelling classic bursting with good, queer vibes. November's theme is "Questioning." Fourth Tuesdays, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. instagram.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

B.Y.O.T. aka Bring Your Own Talent Basüra hosts an open mic for all entertainers to strut their stuff in a space of encouragement and uplift. Applications open a week before. Fourth Tuesdays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts bingo at this East Austin patio bar. Last Wednesdays, 7pm. Lefty's Brick Bar, 1813 E. Sixth. instagram.com/leftysbrickbar.

Summer Qamp A documentary from Jen Markowitz that follows queer, trans, and nonbinary teens at Camp fYrefly in Alberta, Canada, as they enjoy their summer-camp experience. Screened by aGLIFF. (Note: Rescheduled from Oct. 25.) Wed., Nov. 29, 7pm. Galaxy Highland 10, 6700 Middle Fiskville. $15. agliff.org.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Mochi Mochi: A Cosplay Drag Show Leia Sakura, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula present this costumed coterie of anime-inspired performances. Last Thursdays, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Play! With Chique Fil-Atio Gamers unite at this gathering featuring tournament-style Switch games, card and board games, darts, retro gaming, and more, all while Chique Fil-Atio DJs. Sign up after Geeks Who Drink. Every other Thursday, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.