Gobble Gobble Yada Yada

The holiday runway from November to the end of the year brings with it some of my very favorite things: Peanuts specials, baking projects, scarf action, end-of-year movie binges, quality time with friends and fam. But it's also, let's be honest, about fighting traffic. (That extends to air traffic, too: AUS is urging Thanksgiving passengers to arrive 2½ hours early for domestic flights, three hours for international.) Given how many Texas drivers are about to flood the roadways, we thought it was a good time to touch base with Evil MoPac, the super popular and yet still somehow anonymous Austin personality that snarks on local traffic, dillweeds from California, and the swingers of Circle C. Evil MoPac started on Twitter (R.I.P.), but as Joe Gross details in this week's cover story, the Evil empire has now expanded to Substack and a podcast.

This issue is on stands a day early so that we can shut the office down Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. It'll be a light week on our website, too: Our staff – small, mighty, running on empty – could use a break. (That headline alone – not our best work!) But before we break, I'm excited to announce an addition to our ranks: new staff writer Carys Anderson, formerly of online magazine Consequence (of Sound) and graduate of our intern program, who'll be reporting on Music and Culture for us. Welcome to the team, Carys!

It is also the season of shopping. To that end, you'll find our holiday advertiser section on p.14, and our Editorial Gift Guide on Dec. 7. Starting in next week's issue, we'll publish our annual guide to charitable giving, Wish List. (It's already live online here: austinchronicle.com/wish-list.)

Safe travels, friends.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Where to Find Holiday Lights: Capt. Day Trips Gerald E. McLeod rounds up where to see festive light displays around the state this season.

Austin FC Roster Shake-Up: On Friday, Austin FC announced sweeping changes to its roster, cutting ties with nearly one-third of its senior roster, including the club's first-ever signed player, Rodney Redes.

UT Profs Push Back: When right-wing anti-DEI crusader Chris Rufo used violent rhetoric to deliver a call to "lay siege" to the nation's system of higher education last week at the University of Texas, professors had follow-up questions.

Spring Music Fests: Carys Anderson previews April's Eclipse Utopia, Georgetown's Two Step Inn, and more.

Murray's Tavern Takes Over Gourmands Space: A New York-style neighborhood tavern from Travis Tober of Nickel City and chef Nic Yanes of Juniper is set to open in December.

South Austin Arts District: Sam's Town Point partners with real estate firm Barton Creek Capital to create a "little Luckenbach."

Abbott's Unholy Crusade: Michael King on the governor's obsession with vouchers, borders, and critical (white) race theory.

I'll See You in My Dreams: Dream Scenario director Kristoffer Borgli discusses his collaboration with Nicolas Cage and the perils of reputation.

