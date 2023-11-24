Day Trips: Nativity Exhibit, Port Lavaca

The annual Nativity Exhibit in Port Lavaca mixes religion, art, and culture in a show of family traditions that crosses boundaries.

The exhibit in a former restaurant on the outskirts of town showcases somewhere north of 500 tabletop models of the birth of the Christ child. Veronica Koliba isn't sure exactly how many are on display. Most are hers, but many are donated just for the show and then returned to the families.

The Nativity scene is recognized in cultures around the world. Everybody has their own take on Jesus' birth and it often includes local nuances – from handcarved wood from Poland to clay figures from Ecuador – so each set tells the Christmas story in a unique way.

The collection started in 2018 when Veronica and her husband, Kevin, stopped to do some sightseeing in Fredericksburg. A local church was showing residents' Nativity scenes. It was a one-day show, and then the owners took their cherished heirlooms home.

The Fredericksburg exhibit set Veronica and Kevin on a mission of rescuing Nativity scenes from garage sales, estate sales, antique shops, and secondhand stores.

The first one they bought, which had Joseph's head broken off, was from a secondhand shop. A little glue and Joseph was as good as new. The hobby has become an ongoing mission to save once-treasured keepsakes from the trash.

Veronica buys most during the offseason. The figurines range from factory-produced to handmade, featuring people of all cultures, cats, dogs, and even gnomes playing the parts, and they're made from cinnamon bark, tin, glass, empty plastic bottles, and even pinto beans (holy frijoles!).

The annual Nativity Exhibit happens daily from Nov. 24 through Dec. 10. The exhibit is free, and is at the Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, south of Port Lavaca. To exhibit, donate, or get more information, call Veronica at 361/935-8032.

1,679th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.