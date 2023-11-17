Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

More than 40,000 guns were stolen from cars in 2020.

Falcons dive-bomb their prey before severing its spine with a notch on their beaks called a tomial tooth.

Arles in Provence, France, is the city that inspired Vincent van Gogh to paint sunflowers. The best time of year to see sunflowers bloom there is late June through mid-July.

St. Anthony of Padua is the patron saint of lost objects and of truffle hunters.

The "all persons are fictitious" disclaimer appearing at the end of most films and TV shows came about because of the 1932 MGM film Rasputin and the Empress. One of the film's characters represented the real-life Princess Irina Alexandrovna of Russia, who felt the film defamed her.