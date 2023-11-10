Qmmunity: Clowning Around

Clown behavior is the new November trend, highlighted by Ph.D. student and "embarrassment artist" Andie Flores' reprise of her hourlong stage show To Get There... You Must Undergo... A Radical... Transformation at Crashbox this Nov. 10-12 and 17-19. Collaboratively brought to life by Flores and drag artist Arinna Dior Heys, the show follows "a depressed clown stuck in a self-improvement/self destruction spiral," whose journey toward acceptance takes them through a strange, silly world.

One of the inspirations for To Get There... was an appreciation Flores continues to hold for her artistic partner, Arinna. Locals may recognize Arinna as a prominent member of the 2022 Best of Austin Award-winning drag show Coco Cxnts, or as part of Bone Apple Tea, a Sunday drag brunch co-hosted by Flores. "Each time Arinna performs, it's like OMG there couldn't possibly be a stage big enough for what she does and what she so graciously shares with us," Flores says. "It's like she can command gusts of wind, open up the clouds a bit."

Arinna's stylistic blend of Broadway, old-school, new-school, and "some school that hasn't been invented yet because what she does can't really be taught" was a perfect fit to play the idealized clown self to Flores' "clown idiot" main character. "I have so much respect and admiration for Arinna because of her ability to lose herself in a moment," Flores says. "She reminds me to trust that I can just exist as I am." The two performers' collaborative process brought a lightness to the story, bolstered by their onstage chemistry. "Whatever dumb idea I throw at her, she fully turns out the fantasy," Flores explains, "and in turn I always try to match the wild energy she brings."

Featured first at OUTsider Fest in February, Flores describes the original To Get There... as being born of self-hatred, doubt, and frustration. "I felt stuck, like maybe I didn't have that much to offer as an artist, as a performer, as a creative person," she recalls. "So I tried to write honestly about that, and how utterly futile it felt to ruminate on it so much." Doing so provided her with the healing tools to approach the material again with "a new tenderness that wasn't there before," she says.

Subtle departures from the original run include surprise guests – Bobby Pudrido, Venus Rising, Harlott, Faith Anderson – a new set, tech by Celine Lassus, and actual physical programs. But Flores wanted to preserve as much as she could of the original story. "As an artist who tries way too hard not to repeat ideas or outfits (which is ... not incredibly smart, by the way!), it was important for me to not change the show completely from its debut," she says. "The story is very personal and it deserves to be sat in it a little."

A crucially kept-in show theme is failure – asking questions, Flores says, like, "What do we do with our failures? How do we carry them with us? Can everybody see them on us?" Flores' clown/embarrassment artist work wrestles with those questions, too, as she uses moments of cringe to prod at the audience-artist relationship of seeing and being seen. Those uncomfortable feelings have potential, Flores says, to develop newness and growth. "Our show is about struggling to figure out if there's some future version of you that deserves more love somehow," she says, "and about wondering how much emotional energy should even be spent in that kind of dizzying inquiry." The only way to find the answer, of course, is to endure embarrassment: "[Sharing] truths and hard feelings can be embarrassing and asking for help can make us feel embarrassed or cringe and yet, we must do all these things!" Flores insists. "Being embarrassed is such a challenging and fruitful tool for world building. It sharpens us toward more vulnerability."

Tickets for To Get There... You Must Undergo... A Radical... Transformation run $25 on Eventbrite. Friday & Saturday shows start at 8pm with doors at 7:30; Sunday shows begin at 2pm with doors opening at 1:30. Nov. 12 is a mask-mandatory showing, but Flores encourages all audiences to mask up so everyone can enjoy a safe experience.

Q’d Up

ATX Pup Weekend Austin Puppy Culture invites all pups and pets to the second annual ATX Pup Weekend, a fetish and kink event spanning three days of paw-some camaraderie and community. Plus: the crowning of the 2024 Iron Pup and Handler. Nov. 10-12. Fri., 6pm-12mid; Sat., noon-2am; Sun., 1-3pm. Multiple locations. Free but RSVP. pupweekend.com.

Boi Orbison's Neon Rodeo Neon Rainbows Queer Country Night and DJ Boi Orbison celebrate 12 years of new boot scootin'. Featuring drag, special guest country EDM artist Real Hypha, live Tejano country tunes by Veronique Medrano, and a mechanical bull. Fri., Nov. 10, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Presale $10; $20 at door. instagram.com/neonrainbowsparty.

Brandi Davis Local queer comic headlines two nights at the Velv with their "camp counselor energy" as featured at the Moontower Comedy Festival. Nov. 10-11. Sat., 8pm; Sun., 8 & 10pm. Velveeta Room, 521 E. Sixth. $20. instagram.com/brandidaviscomedy.

A Drag Tribute to the Cramps: Bad Drag for Bad People Poo Poo Platter hits their 11th anniversary by celebrating the Cramps with the Drag Supremes of Halloweens past & present. Fri., Nov. 10, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Lesbian Wedding Back at it again with yer fave lesbian party. Featuring performances by Gothess Jasmine, Bobby Pudrido, Lynn Metcalf, and Adrienne Anemone; DJs Malika, Jenny Hoyston, and Veneer; and Lesbian Wedding & Dyke March shirts and posters for sale. Sun., Nov. 12, 3-9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5-10 sliding scale. instagram.com/lezbintouch.

Bebesota Drag Brunch Host Beauty and cast members DeeGee Rey Whitney and Angelique Davenport celebrate the birthday of Amber Nicole Davenport, aka the Legs of Texas. Brunch at noon; show at 1pm. Sun., Nov. 12, noon. Taquero Mucho, 11101 Burnet Rd. Ste. A-170. instagram.com/dancing_divas_atx.

Queering Allyship Discuss and unpack what's needed from cis, het, and non-POC allies in this facilitated community conversation. Wed., Nov. 15, 6:30-8:30pm. Createscape, 701 Tillery Ste. A-6. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Extra! Extra!

Happy Heat Road Trip Call it a psychedelic Prairie Home Companion, blending performance, art, film, music, and more from creatives who've kept it weird in Austin for five decades, hosted by Gothess Jasmine. Featuring poet Nicotine, music from Extreme Heat and Sayang, stories and film from and about the Dicks' Buxf Parrot, and more. Thu., Nov. 9, 6pm. The Yard at St. Elmo, 440 E. St. Elmo. fb.com/happyheattt.

LOVELOUD Fest A concert centered on supporting the LGBTQ+ community featuring Cavetown, Chelsea Cutler, VINCINT, Neon Trees' Tyler Glenn, and concert-creator Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Fri., Nov. 10, 6pm. Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside. $25. loveloudfest.com.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Watch Party Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio invite y'all across the pond for a viewing party of the fifth iteration of Drag Race's UK spinoff. Fridays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

The Front Market The Front Market hosts their three-weekend market featuring over 170 Texas-based women & LGBTQ makers, DJ sets by local talents, and workshops like the Austin Studio Tour/FFTX/Ani's Art Gallery show "Homecoming," live embroidery with Soul Studio, Drag 'n' Draw with Brigitte Bandit, Sketchers Club, Queer Figure Drawing Club, and much more. Sat.-Sun., Nov. 11-12 & 18-19, 11am-5pm. Ani's Day & Night, 7107 E. Riverside. thefrontmarket.com.

OutFitness Community Workout Move your body and build community while performing partner workouts designed for all bodies. Second Saturdays, 9am. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Cir. outfitnessatx.com.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Adrienne Park bring the brunch heat with a stellar cast. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

BABE ATX + Queer Vinyl Co. Takeover A combo night featuring house music through the halls of Higher Ground. Babes spins outside while QVC works indoors. Sat., Nov. 11, 8pm. Higher Ground, 720 Congress. instagram.com/babeatx.

Let's Have a Kiki Drag Show Austin Pride and Hanovers present a Bout Time II reunion hosted by Beauty. Featuring Vegas Van Cartier, Amber Nicole Davenport, Brandi Williams, and Kara Foxx Paris. Sat., Nov. 11, 9pm. Hanovers Draught Haus, 108 E. Main St., Pflugerville. instagram.com/dancing_divas_atx.

POP! Trans + Nonbinary Awareness & Visibility Market With dozens of trans and nonbinary artists, makers, collectors, and curators, plus a live DJ set by Queer Vinyl Co. Co-hosted by Eastside Pop Up, the Little Gay Shop, and Desired Objects, so it is sure to be a blast. Sat., Nov. 11, 11am-3pm. Top Drawer Thrift, 5312 Airport. Free. instagram.com/eastsidepopup.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sanrio Drag Show Drag dedicated to the queen of kawaii Sanrio, with performers Gender Destruction, Lavender Thug, Kino Kino, Evah Destruction, Angela Just Angela, MK Ultra, Moxie, and Dear Dandy tributing Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and more at this 18+ event. Sat., Nov. 11, 10pm. Private Park, 313 Nicola Alley, San Marcos. $10. instagram.com/kinokino.lol.

Vixens of Volstead Resident vixens Mars, May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Tequila Rose throw a fab brunch. DJ Boyfriend ATX brings great tunes, and vendors sling sweet wares thanks to Eastside Pop Up. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

TGQ Social & Campfire Queer Storytime A double whammy: Meet and greet your fellow trans and gender-diverse Austinites while also enjoying queer stories 'round the campfire hosted by World Famous *BOB*. Second Sundays, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Hot Topix Help raise funds for the Austin International Drag Festival with this drag competition hosted by Alexandria Van Cartier, where you've got the chance to win $150. Plus: a special mystery guest judge. Second Tuesdays, 8pm. Valhalla, 710 Red River. $10 suggested donation. austindragfest.org.

Papi Siii Enjoy reggaeton, perreo, and more at this Latin gay night. Tue., Nov. 14, 9pm. Mala Vida, 708 E. Sixth. $10. instagram.com/malavidaaustin.

Faye Webster Tribute Show Follow up Faye Webster's Stubb's concert with a drag tribute hosted by Kino Kino. Featuring DJ Lavender Thug and drag by Gender Destruction, Owie, Sir Beau Elliot, and Angela Just Angela. Tue., Nov. 14, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Drag Queen Bingo With Louisianna Purchase Louisianna Purchase hosts this night of drag, bingo, beer, and shopping in partnership with the Little Gay Shop. Third Wednesdays, 7-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. fb.com/stelmobrewing.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Clickbait Confront the cringe at Austin's only meme-themed drag & burlesque comedy show "where touching grass is overrated!" November's theme is "Reality TV *Live* Onstage." Third Wednesdays, 10:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. +18, $7. instagram.com/clickbaitatx.

Drama Club Mascara Rivers and Summer Clearance pay their respects to Broadway with this theatre-themed drag show, featuring special guests. Plus: 50-cent wings at the Bear. Second Mondays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/mascararivers.

Drag Lab Drag doctor Bobby Pudrido hosts this experimental drag experience with cast members Gacho Marx & SirGio, where they push all the limits. Third Wednesdays, 11pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. instagram.com/bobbypudrido.

Queer Film Theory 101 Four queer film "professors" present on why their fave films belong in the queer canon, with a different theme every month. November's theme is "S/Heroes & They-roes." Third Thursdays, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Play! With Chique Fil-Atio Gamers unite at this gathering featuring tournament-style Switch games, card and board games, darts, retro gaming, and more, all while Chique Fil-Atio DJs. Sign up after Geeks Who Drink. Every other Thursday, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.