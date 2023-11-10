Opinion: Public Transit Alone Won’t Fix Traffic Woes. Is Congestion Pricing the Solution?

As Project Connect moves forward in its development of the Austin Light Rail, many Austinites are excited at the prospect of improved public transit infrastructure. But often, the mere existence of public transit isn't enough to convince people to adopt its use. And why should they when private automobiles offer a far more luxurious lifestyle at relatively low costs? The sad truth is that public transit alone won't be enough to change many minds, and thus may be less effective than desired. However, hidden beneath discussions of light rails and rapid buses, there does exist a solution. That solution is congestion pricing.

Regarding areas outside of transportation experiencing latency or congestion-inducing traffic, such as telephone services and the internet, fluctuations in pricing are often used effectively to deter service use during peak hours. In a similar fashion, congestion pricing involves tracking traffic congestion in real time and universally charging drivers who contribute to the delay. This system of taxation encourages the diversion of traffic through ulterior routes, means, or times, addressing the issue of congestion at its core. In a report to the U.S. Department of Transportation, K.T. Analytics found that these dynamic pricing systems in cities like London and Singapore resulted in a "10 to 30 percent or greater reduction in traffic."

But beyond just traffic control, congestion pricing also provides additional benefits. By raising the cost of operating private vehicles prone to getting caught in traffic, congestion pricing can provide further incentives for citizens to adopt the use of public transportation. And for the more stubborn who value private transportation, this method of taxation can offer a constant stream of government revenue that can be used to fund subsequent transit projects.

The possibility of congestion pricing is especially relevant as Austin gears up to begin its Interstate 35 Capital Express Central project near Downtown Austin. Infamously, the expansion of highways does little to reduce overall congestion rates as the creation of more highway space only invites more cars. A similar effect, according to University of Pennsylvania economist Gilles Duranton, can be observed with the sole incorporation of public transportation. As expanded transit frees up road space, that road space is filled by new drivers, and congestion levels revert back to the mean. Congestion pricing mitigates this problem by explicitly penalizing congestion itself, providing drivers with a realization of their own impact at a fundamental level. When clearly met face-to-face with the cost of their own contribution to traffic, people are more likely to be aware and actively seek substitutes for driving.

As Austin's suburbs continue to expand, more and more residents will become dependent on private transportation, creating more clog on our already congested highways. At the sluggish rate our public transportation infrastructure is expanding, it's only a matter of time before things get truly out of hand. Without recalibrating our transportation policy with more innovative solutions, we serve to continue making the same mistakes over and over.

With major cities like New York having already implemented taxation policies against congestion, congestion pricing is by no means a far-fetched solution for Austin. By working to enact a similar initiative, Austin City Council members can alleviate the city's notorious traffic problems, encourage the use of public transportation, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents. We need congestion pricing, and the time to act is now.

Aarnav Chitari is a high school senior who is interested in urban planning and working for sustainable and equitable development in Austin. He is the vice president of the Transit Youth Commission, a small group of local youth working to increase youth representation in matters of public transportation. David Li is a high school senior interested in the intersections of urban planning and race. He is the founder of the Transit Youth Commission.