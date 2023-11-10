Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 10, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

"Abba dabba dabba" in monkey talk means, "Chimp, I love you, too" according to songwriters Arthur Fields and Walter Donovan.

Vitamin D is a vitamin, but it's also a hormone.

Traffic signals were invented long before automobiles. In 1868, London installed two mobile signs attached to pivoting arms and illuminated by a gaslit semaphore. The color scheme traces back to a parliamentary order in 1831 about the colors of running lights for boats.

The females of a few firefly species can manipulate their flashes to lure fireflies from other species, which they then eat.

While in the womb, fetuses eat the lanugo (fine, soft, unpigmented hair) that they shed while in the womb, and it builds up within them to form the substance that makes up their first poop.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 3, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Oct. 27, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Northern-Southern: Others
Northern-Southern
Oliver Rajamani (album release) w/ Zamora Orchestra at Paramount Theatre
The Quesoff
at Mohawk
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
The 2023 Austin Food & Wine Festival
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  