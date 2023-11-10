Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

"Abba dabba dabba" in monkey talk means, "Chimp, I love you, too" according to songwriters Arthur Fields and Walter Donovan.

Vitamin D is a vitamin, but it's also a hormone.

Traffic signals were invented long before automobiles. In 1868, London installed two mobile signs attached to pivoting arms and illuminated by a gaslit semaphore. The color scheme traces back to a parliamentary order in 1831 about the colors of running lights for boats.

The females of a few firefly species can manipulate their flashes to lure fireflies from other species, which they then eat.

While in the womb, fetuses eat the lanugo (fine, soft, unpigmented hair) that they shed while in the womb, and it builds up within them to form the substance that makes up their first poop.