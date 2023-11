Big changes are ahead in an astrological sense: As Saturn leaves retrograde in Pisces, Mercury enters Scorpio. What does that mean? Honestly, I don't know. Other than knowing my sun, moon, and rising signs (for those interested: Scorpio, Capricorn, and Gemini), I'm no astrology buff. But isn't not knowing the point of change? We can't really predict what the shifts in life will bring. Here's what I do know: Queerness is inherently an identity of change – rejecting staid monotony for myriad experiences. This week boasts local queer events where you can effect change by tapping into a love for and from your LGBTQ community. Remember the Garfield doll whose years of being cherished remade him? To be loved is to be changed.

Capricorn

Cozy TS Madison hosts this event celebrating Black and brown queer culture. Plus: a mini ball by House of Lepore. Fri., Nov. 3, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $15. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Aquarius

Pease Park BYO Social Bring your own snacks, drinks, and "good vibes" to this social event from Sapphists' Society. Fri., Nov. 3, 6-9pm. Pease Park, 1100 Kingsbury. instagram.com/sapphistssociety.

Pisces

Día de los Muertos Bobby Pudrido and Thele Magick host a celebration of the dearly departed. Plus: pan de muerto and hot chocolate by Dorothy's ATX. Thu., Nov. 2, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/bobbypu512.

Aries

Pork'd The Iron Bear and Package Menswear celebrate a different gear/fetish every month. First Saturdays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Taurus

Day of the Drag Eastside spot Kitty Cohen's and farm-to-table event group the Wild Table celebrate Día de los Muertos and tribute all the queens who've paved the way. Sat., Nov. 4, 1-4pm. Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd. $50-60. thewildtableevents.com.

Gemini

The Front Market The Front Market hosts their three-weekend market featuring over 170 Texas-based women & LGBTQ makers, DJ sets by local talents, and workshops. Sat.-Sun., Nov. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 11am-5pm. Ani's Day & Night, 7107 E. Riverside. thefrontmarket.com.

Cancer

Queen of the Crawl Paint the town in your best blue dress on this Fourth Street bar crawl to raise funds for Kind Clinic. Sun., Nov. 5, 3pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. $15. kindclinic.org/bluedress.

Leo

Side Show Enjoy the strange and unusual with Evah Destruction, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, and special guests. Every other Wednesday, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Virgo

OutFitness Trans Masc Workouts Open to both trans folks and allies, these workouts are designed to build a muscle line physique. Sundays, 9am. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Circle. outfitnessatx.com.

Libra

Night of 1,000 Goths The Boyz of Austin keep the dark spirit alive in this goth-themed drag show. Fri., Nov. 3, 10:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Scorpio

This Is Your Sign An astrology-themed comedy show hosted by Jen Rosa. Featuring Arielle LaGuette, Lex Okeke, Bret VerVoort, and Chole Ingram, magic by Gary the Magician, and mime work by the Austin Mime Company. Sun., Nov. 5, 7:30pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10. instagram.com/thisisyoursigncomedy.

Sagittarius

Brokeback Cantina The gayest drag baile in ATX by Los Mentirosos and Bobby Pudrido. Featuring Gacho Marx, Lavender Thug, Benny Chuparme, Sirgio, Zombie Bazaar, and perreo tunes by DJ Chorizo Funk. Sat., Nov. 4, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/brokebackcantina.

Extra! Extra!

Big Medium: Fuertes y Firmes The multidisciplinary artist José Villalobos grew up on the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, and was raised in a traditional and religiously (evangelical) conservative family. His work reconciles the identity challenges in his life, caught between traditional Mexican customs and American mores, as well as growing up with religious ideals that conflict with and condemn being gay. Recommendation: See this vivid show of highly resonant work, the inaugural exhibition in the new Big Medium space! Through Dec. 2. 4201 S. Congress #323. bigmedium.org.

ASHwell's Backyard BBQ Hoedown Yee-haw! Arrive in your finest country couture for this fundraiser for the Austin Sexual Health and Wellness clinic hosted by the fab Brigitte Bandit. Ticket price gets you access to an open bar, food, a dessert auction, a mechanical bull, drag, live music, and more. Thu., Nov. 2, 6-10pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $50. ashwellatx.org.

Austin Front Runners Join other LGBTQ runners for a 3-to-10-mile trek around Lady Bird Lake. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6pm; Saturdays, 10am. Lady Bird Lake, 512/974-6700. austinfrontrunners.com/meet.

Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Community Altar Exhibit & Celebration Share a meal, connect with QTBIPOC Austinites and allies, and celebrate the dearly departed through offerings at community altars and guest artist performances at this event hosted by allgo. Thu., Nov. 2, 6-8pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1, 512/472-2001. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Queer Magic: the Gathering Night Gather yer mana and join fellow queer Magic players for a fun and inclusive night that welcomes new and seasoned players alike. Thursdays, 7-10pm. Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, 2438 W. Anderson Ste. B-1. Free but RSVP. dlair.net.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights The Houses Lepore and Juicy Couture combine forces for this monthly mini-ball, featuring seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Laboratory Thursdays A night of queer DJ experimentation with a rotating roster as well as dancing. A kink & trans safe space. Thursdays, 10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

UnBEARable! Chique Fil-Atio and Mascara Rivers host Austin's longest running camp comedy drag show with Summer Clearance as co-host. First Thursdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. theironbear.com.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Watch Party Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio invite y'all across the pond for a viewing party of the fifth iteration of Drag Race's UK spinoff. Fridays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Country Night Giddy on up to the Bear for a night of Nineties and modern country tunes spun by DJ Mike. First Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Steers & Queers AustinAll the way from Toronto, this long-running queer country western party brings their Gay Ole Opry and poster retrospective to Austin. Featuring drag, burlesque, music, DJs, and a cross bow. Fri., Nov. 3, 8pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons, 262/880-6982. $15. instagram.com/lezbintouch.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Crave Maeve Haven's got what you crave, as do her cast membersTarget, Leia Sakura Dior and Monica Monae Davenport. Fridays, 11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Adrienne Park bring the brunch heat with a stellar cast. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

The Best Drag Show Ever Join host Ritzy Bitz for a night you won't forget, with cast members like Justice, Casady Milan, DeeGee Rey, Celia Light, Emerald Van Cartier, and Evah Destruction. Remember: "Flash Photography is strictly MANDATORY and drinking is fundamental!" Saturdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Big Tits, Bigger Dreams Brigitte Bandit hosts this noncompetitive drag open mic that invites upcoming drag artists to hone their craft as well as get professional portrait and performance photography. Fri., Nov. 3, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Gear Night Dress in full leather, a T-shirt and jeans, or anything in between - whatever gear is to you. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2, 737/274-0112. fb.com/theaustineagle.

Vixens of Volstead Resident vixens Mars, May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Tequila Rose throw a fab brunch. DJ Boyfriend ATX brings great tunes and vendors sling sweet wares thanks to Eastside Pop Up. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth, 512/524-1584. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Camp Karaoke Basüra and Adam Stone host a night of unforgettable karaoke fun with music, costumes, and props. Mondays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. fb.com/rainon4th.

Resiliency Workshop Having trouble managing difficulties in your life? This peer-led support group offers discussion on stress management, coping skills, and resilience all within a trauma-informed & community-centric space. Every other Tuesday, 2-3pm. Kind Clinic, 101 W. Koenig #100. Free but RSVP. waterloocounseling.org/peerled-groups.

Queer Cuties Climb An LGBTQIA social climbing group focused on providing a supportive & joyful space for queer climbers to reach new heights. Every other Tuesday, 7-9pm. Crux Climbing Center, 6015-B Dillard Cir.. cruxclimbingcenter.com.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Queer Club: A Dose of Drag Queer Club throws their monthly drag brunch with host Miss Malibu Imported. Plus: a lip synch showdown and tune by DJ Aminal. First Tuesdays, 10pm. The Porch, 129 E. Hopkins, San Marcos. 21 and over, $5; 18 and over, $10. instagram.com/theporchsmtx.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's Tuezgayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Rain on 4th Dragula Season 5 Viewing Party Basüra hosts a watch party for The Boulet Brothers' Dragula fifth season, followed up drag show Queer AF. Tuesdays, 8:30pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. instagram.com/rainon4th

Queer AF! A show by queers, for queers, featuring host Basüra, cast members Miss Good and Yvonna F. Mei, and special guests. First and third Tuesdays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. $10. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Queer Craft Night at the Violet Crown Bring a craft and share a sip of wine, coffee, or tea with your queer & crafty friends in this queer-owned biz. Wed., Nov. 8, 5-9pm. The Violet Crown, 7100 Woodrow Ave. instagram.com/thevioletcrown_atx.

CUC Dragula Season 5 Viewing Party Owie and Lawrie Bird invite y'all to see the new drag monsters of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula fifth season. Plus: Dragula bingo. Wednesdays, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. cheerupcharlies.com.

Comics & Queens Catch a drag show and stand-up comedy all in one place with hosts Tiffany Epiphany and Symply Courtney. Second and fourth Thursdays, 7pm. Moontower Cider Co., 1916 Tillery. $10 online; $15 at door. instagram.com/tiff.epiphany.