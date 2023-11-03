Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

U.S. senators can drink only water or milk on the Senate floor.

Until 1918, Stonehenge was privately owned. Then a wealthy lawyer named Cecil Chubb bought it for £6,600 and bequeathed it to the U.K.

On Aug. 28, 1970, Deep Purple performed at the Jam Factory in San Antonio. However, their usual guitarist Ritchie Blackmore was sick due to a bad reaction from a vaccine. Standing in for him was 19-year-old Christopher Cross, who would later gain fame as a soft-rock balladeer.

The terms for directions have opposite meanings depending on if one is talking about wind or ocean current. For winds, the terms refer to the direction the wind is coming from. For ocean currents, it's the direction the current is moving toward. A southerly wind and a northerly current are both going in the same direction.

If you shined UV light on a puffin's beak, it would glow.