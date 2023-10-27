Qmmunity: A Sis With a Fist

Traditions are what make Halloween fun: trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins, and getting your face melted at Sister Fisters' annual Halloween party. This year's Oct. 31 event at Cheer Up Charlies marks their fifth ritual rock-out, boasting legendary SF alums like Honey Baby, a live set of new music by returning fave Belladonna, haunting dance floor vibes by La Morena and DragonnQueen, a daring drag showcase, and a one-of-a-kind performance from House of Lepore.

"If you have never been to a Sister Fisters showcase," creator Ariel De Leon says, "you can expect to cross boundaries between subcultures in ways that are both free and positively queer at heart. That's inherently what Sister Fisters is about."

From the first show De Leon threw in her backyard, where the only edict was, "How can we throw the best Halloween party?" to their fifth year in the partymakin' business, this production/booking group has evolved in their aim. The question now, according to De Leon, is, "How can we contribute to the culture and provide space for LGBT+ artists to freely express themselves?" That evolution has grown Sister Fisters' roster of performers to a full bouquet of talent. "That's probably the best part about doing what I do; booking, curating and scouting new talent," De Leon says. "I love forming new relationships with the queer people I work with, having them perform at a Sister Fisters showcase and then seeing the trajectory of their artistry grow afterward." But, she adds, sometimes the impetus is a lot simpler: "Sometimes I just think to myself, 'What kind of party would I personally like to go to? What kind of show do I want to see?' and then I make it happen," De Leon says. "Every Sister [Fisters] showcase has a unique point of view and there is a story being told."

De Leon recalls the origins of the Sister Fisters title as a fun band name for her and a friend's burgeoning musical ambition. "I wanted us to have a name that was feminine, in your face, and cutting edge," De Leon says, "in the similar sense that the name 'Bikini Kill' sounds." However, after the realization that neither party had instrumental talent, De Leon filed the band name away until a year later when making the case to Swan Dive's booker why she, then-security at Barbarella, could fill an open date in the venue's calendar. "He gave me the date to throw an event and asked what my booking production name was going to be," De Leon remembers. "[Without] a second thought I immediately said, 'Sister Fisters.' And so it goes! The name isn't for everyone but neither are we."

If Sister Fisters is for you, check their Instagram, @sisfistatx, for tickets, lineup announcements, and more.

Want a little more emo in your Halloweekend? Margaret Hunsicker's new musical at Fallout Theater is all about scene queers in fear: Tear You Apart, a period piece set in 2007 during a zombie invasion. Combining a love of drag formed in Chicago with the rise of anti-drag sentiment fomented in Austin, Hunsicker decided to push a queer reimagining of her favorite tunes of yesteryear. "I dunno if you know this, but lots of emo music is fronted by the Freddie Mercuries of 2005," she says. "So I thought, let those bands sing their own songs, get the audience in on it, and let's put on a staged musical to my absolute favorite nostalgic playlist of all time."

Tear You Apart boasts a cast of local talent like Brandi Davis, Connor MacDonald, Tess Hermes, and many more, with tons of great tech like lyric projections, silly props, and UV glow makeup. Catch it this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-29, at 6:30pm or at one of the two back-to-back Oct. 31 shows at 8 & 9:30pm. Whatever you do, Hunsicker is eager for y'all to see this Frankenstein's monster of a musical: "It's alive! It's gay! It's so much dumb heartfelt emotional screamy fun!" Tickets available at falloutcomedy.com.

2 to do

Brides of Horror

House of Lepore and newlywed Gothess Jasmine present a drag show/mini ball about macabre marrieds. Featuring Beau Elliot, Bobby Pudrido, MK Ultra, Iffy Roma, Brigitte Bandit, Yvonna F. Mei, Sinful Purchase, Indica, Kino Kino, and Gender Destruction. Sat., Oct. 28, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/gothess.jasmine.

Crisco 3000

Inspired by NYC Club Kids and hosted by Andie Flores, Deeper Penny, Sir Maxim, and Noodles. Tunes by Bill Converse, Henry R. (NYC), JAViii, JCBSNGLTN, Mid^Heaven, Purple Matter, Sindri (L.A.), and Sport Model. Note: No cop costumes! Period! Sat., Oct. 28, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. $11.43 online; $15 at door. electricpearl.ticketleap.com.

Extra! Extra!

Big Medium: Fuertes y Firmes The multidisciplinary artist José Villalobos grew up on the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, and was raised in a traditional and religiously (evangelical) conservative family. His work reconciles the identity challenges in his life, caught between traditional Mexican customs and American mores, as well as growing up with religious ideals that conflict with and condemn being gay. Through Dec. 2. Big Medium, 4201 S. Congress #323. bigmedium.org.

Comics & Queens Catch a drag show and stand-up comedy all in one place with hosts Tiffany Epiphany and Symply Courtney. Second and fourth Thursdays, 7pm. Moontower Cider Co., 1916 Tillery. $10 online; $15 at door. instagram.com/tiff.epiphany.

Laboratory Thursdays A night of queer DJ experimentation with a rotating roster as well as dancing. A kink & trans safe space. Thursdays, 10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2, 737/274-0112. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Watch Party Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio invite y'all across the pond for a viewing party of the fifth iteration of Drag Race's UK spinoff. Fridays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

A Petty Party Theo Love celebrates his newest single, "Petty," with a party for all the ghosted girlies. Featuring performances by Grace Womack, J-LINE, Alex Cósmico, Flora & Fawna, and Love himself. Fri., Oct. 27, 9:30pm. The Coral Snake, 1910 E. Cesar Chavez. $12. instagram.com/theloniouslove.

Final Friday Austin's wildest fetish fashion party celebrates the bold, the avant-garde, and the over-the-top. Package Austin provides a free clothing check, go-go boys, and a pop-up shop. October features local pole performer Dallas and guest tattoo artist Nikki Knuckles along with artists from Gully Cat Tattoo giving kink/fetish-themed flash tattoos. Fri., Oct. 27, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. instagram.com/packagemenswear.

OutFitness Run Club Get on your feet for a Saturday stroll with one of three groups: a 1-to-2-mile walk, a 3-mile run/walk, and a 5-mile jog. All groups end in a JuiceLand meetup. Fourth Saturdays, 9am. The Rock at Town Lake, 2102-2104 Stephen F. Austin Dr. outfitnessatx.com.

TGQ Social 2 A social gathering for gender-diverse folks where you can meet new people and relax among friends. Fourth Saturdays, 5-8pm. SLAB BBQ & Beer, 9012 Research. fb.com/tgqsocial.

OutFitness Trans Masc Workouts Open to both trans folks and allies, these workouts are designed to build a muscle line physique. Modifications are available for all exercises. Sundays, 9am. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Cir. outfitnessatx.com.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

1989 (Taylor's Version) Brigitte Bandit hosts a full album drag performance of 1989 (Taylor's Version) featuring Mars, Moxie, Honey Baby, Lawrie Bird, Yvonne D. Amour, May Magdalene, and Alice Express. Plus: Swifty spins by DJ Boysim. Sun., Oct. 29, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Cuff It BabiBoi and Diamond Dior Davenport invite you to a world of slow and sexy R&B at this drag show/party for queer POC. Last Sundays, 10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Camp Karaoke Basüra and Adam Stone host a night of unforgettable karaoke fun with music, costumes, and props. Mondays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. fb.com/rainon4th.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Ethereal Girl Take a flight through a fairy goddess fantasy with host Louisianna Purchase, cast members Embry Officially and Salem Ofax, and monthly special guests. First Wednesdays, 11pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10; $5 after 12mid. instagram.com/rainon4th.

ASHwell's Backyard BBQ Hoedown Yee haw! Arrive in your finest country couture for this fundraiser for the Austin Sexual Health & Wellness clinic hosted by the fab Brigitte Bandit. Ticket price gets you access to an open bar, food, a dessert auction, a mechanical bull, drag, live music, and more. Thu., Nov. 2, 6-10pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $50. ashwellatx.org.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights The Houses Lepore and Juicy Couture combine forces for this monthly mini ball, featuring seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

UnBEARable! Chique Fil-Atio, Mascara Rivers, and Summer Clearance host this Halloween hangover, aka ThankSliving, with special guests Munster Mash and Stella Thrush. First Thursdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. theironbear.com.

Halloween & Día

Halloween Movie Nights at Maryjae This local social club welcomes the 4:20-friendly in need of frights to October movie nights. Catch Hocus Pocus on the Oct. 27. Fri., Oct. 27, 6-11pm. MaryJae, 2110-E S. Lamar. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/maryjaesocialclub.

Xtra's Spooktacular It's creepy and cheezy: Xtra hosts this all-ages Halloween drag show featuring Cheri Bomb, Kiki Divine, Amy Graves, Joselyn Breezy, and Bish Ana Platter. Plus: a costume contest with prizes. Fri., Oct. 27, 6:30pm. Rebel Cheese, 2200 Aldrich #120. instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Ghouls, Gays, and Theys A Halloween haunting from your friends at Austin Queer Connection, featuring a costume contest, drag, themed drinks & food, music & dancing, HIV/STI testing, tarot, and more. Fri., Oct. 27, 8pm. This Too Shall Pass, 208 W. Fourth. $10. instagram.com/austinqueerconnection.

HalloQueen Eileen Dover hosts this annual Halloween pop-up party featuring a cast of "ghoulfriends" Aria Rey, Xtra, and Maxine LaQueene. Plus: a vendor market, spooky tattoos, and drink specials. Fri., Oct. 27, 9pm. Copperhead Club, 2120 E. Riverside. instagram.com/eileendover.foryou.

Neon Rainbows Celebrate "yeehawloween" with DJ Boi Orbison and the Gay Ole Opry Drag Show host Brigitte Bandit at Austin's fave queer country night. Plus: a Goth Gone Country costume contest! Fri., Oct. 27, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/neonrainbowsparty.

J. Marie Tarot x TLGS Local tarot reader J. Marie Tarot sets up shop at the Little Gay Shop. Sat., Oct. 28, 6-9pm. The Little Gay Shop, 1902 E. 12th. instagram.com/j.marietarot.

Haloveno High Priestess ATX throws their first Halloween show featuring a full-moon market scored by DJ Violeta; a free photo booth; free bevs by Rambler, Guayakí Yerba Mate, and Austin Beerworks; and a variety show headlined by Rochelle McConico with music by the Get Lows. Stick around for the postshow costume contest and the post-postshow party with host Gothess Jasmine. Raffle prize proceeds benefit Black Sex Worker Project. Sat., Oct. 28, 7pm. The Hart Yard, 2107 E. 17th. $10-20 presale; $25 at door. instagram.com/highpriestessatx.

Tear You Apart Elder emos and new scene queens are invited to a totally original lip-sync musical set in 2007 during a zombie invasion with plenty of gay love and heartbreak. Directed by Margaret Hunsicker. Drink specials available. Through Oct. 31. Sat.-Sun., 6:30pm; Tue., 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $17. falloutcomedy.com

Brew Paul's Drag Show A night of Halloqueens hosted by Eileen Dover, featuring a costume contest where the top three outfits get a Meanwhile gift card. Cast members include Maxine LaQueene, Xochi Mochi (DTX), Amy Graves, and Joselyn Breezy, plus tunes by DJ BabiBoi. Sat., Oct. 28, 9:30pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/brewpaulsdragshow.

Feartowne Queertowne's Mase Kerwick, Javier Ungo, and Charlie Blaine host a hauntingly good Halloween edition of their live variety show, featuring headliner the Trans Era as well as other special guests. Sat., Oct. 28, 10-11pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $17 presale; $20 at door. instagram.com/queertowne.

Halloween Drag Queen Storytime TLGS, Future Front, and Brigitte Bandit bring y'all a happy Halloween drag story hour. All ages are invited, and costumes are encouraged. Sun., Oct. 29, 10am-noon. The Little Gay Shop, 1902 E. 12th. Free but RSVP. futurefronttexas.org.

Dungeons & Drag Enjoy a live Dungeons & Dragons tabletop event with award-winning host/Dungeon Master Dylan Zaner for a session featuring Lawrie Bird, Venus Rising, Sir Beau Elliot, and Embry Officially. Plus: Audience members may be able to join the journey! Tuesdays, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Sister Fisters: 5 Year Anniversary Party Sister Fisters hit their fifth anniversary with a fiery fist full of drag, music, magic, and more. Bring your best costume and set the dance floor ablaze. Tue., Oct. 31, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/sisfistatx.

Come as You Are A Halloween farewell to May Buzzetti's variety show mainstay featuring drag, burlesque, tarot, vendors, and more. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Community Altar Exhibit & Celebration Share a meal, connect with QTBIPOC Austinites and allies, and celebrate the dearly departed through offerings at community altars and guest artist performances at this event hosted by allgo. Thu., Nov. 2, 6-8pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.