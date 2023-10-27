Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The Roman numeral for ½ is S.

Since it's Halloween season ... Matthew McConaughey is afraid of revolving doors. Napoleon and Alexander the Great were both afraid of cats (ailurophobia). Madonna is afraid of thunderstorms.

The first known transgender clinic was established in Berlin by Dr. Magnus Hirschfeld in 1919 and was called the Institute for Sexual Research. Hirschfeld, who was Jewish and gay, coined the terms "transvestite" and "transsexual." The Hearst newspaper chain dubbed him the "Einstein of Sex."

Golden-cheeked warblers nest only in Central Texas.

November 11 is Singles' Day in China, a day when unmarried people treat themselves to gifts. 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the holiday.