Columns

Day Trips: Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen, San Antonio

Description: When in the Alamo City, go Elsewhere to find the city’s best beer garden

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Oct. 27, 2023


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen is no saint, but it's a lovely beer garden in a lush stand of trees overlooking the San Antonio River on the outer edges of downtown San Antonio, away from all the tourist haunts.

Readers of the San Antonio Current have chosen the 3-year-old establishment as the Best Bar for the last two years. The title is well deserved.


Walking into the bar is like entering a neighbor's well-kept backyard. The pair of giant topiary giraffes flanking a sign that says "Be Kind" at the entrance sets the laid-back atmosphere.

This is such a chill place, it hardly needs misters to cool the hot summer air. A large covered pavilion reminiscent of an outdoor, old-world beer hall attracts most of the patrons. Off to the side, a line of porch swings overlooks the river and the occasional barge filled with tourists.


Of course, man and woman cannot live on ambience alone. The bar offers almost five dozen beers, including a fair representation of local and regional craft brews. A full bar services everyone else.

The food menu is basic pub grub done well. It covers an assortment of food groups between two slices of bread headlined by a big, juicy hamburger. The Philly cheesesteak sandwich with waffle fries is the star of the show. The kitchen landed a win for Best Bar Food in the Current's Best of San Antonio list last year.

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen is at 103 E. Jones Ave. in the northern corner of downtown San Antonio, within walking distance of the San Antonio Museum of Art. The taps open Monday through Thursday at 4pm and earlier on weekends. You can be forgiven if your mind is Elsewhere when you're in San Antonio.

1,675th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Crazy Water Hotel, Mineral Wells
Day Trips: Crazy Water Hotel, Mineral Wells
Rejuvenated hotel returns to the old resort and spa town

Gerald E. McLeod, Oct. 20, 2023

Day Trips: Invention Vineyards, Fredericksburg
Day Trips: Invention Vineyards, Fredericksburg
New winery brings old-world classic wines to south of Fredericksburg

Gerald E. McLeod, Oct. 13, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, San Antonio, San Antonio Current, San Antonio Museum of Art, San Antonio River

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Ao5 Gallery: Latitude and Longitude
Ao5 Gallery
The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Alamo Drafthouse Village
Inversion Ensemble: The Björk Songbook at First Unitarian Universalist Church
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Kesha, Peter Gabriel, Croy and the Boys, Queen + Adam Lambert, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  