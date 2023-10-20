Qmmunity: Rain on Me

Here's one storm you'll want to get caught in: the new lineup of lightning-in-a-bottle shows at Rain on 4th. Curated by recently crowned Show Director Basüra, Rain's stage now boasts hosts like Ethereal Girl with fairy goddess Louisianna Purchase, mad scientist Bobby Pudrido's Drag Lab, and Arinna Dior Hey's night of fabulosity Fierce Factor.

Basüra recalls their first experience at Rain being intertwined with one of their first experiences in drag. They'd been to the bar several times to catch Austin drag queen Sable in Showstoppers, where the host frequently asked after their drag prospects. Repeated protestations against them ever stepping foot on stage ended the night they let an ex-partner paint them in drag makeup. "When [Sable] saw me she asked me to do Showstoppers to which I vehemently said 'NO,'" Basüra remembers. "Thirty minutes later she came up to me and said, 'I picked a song, I hope you know it. You're on next.' And the rest is history."

History indeed: Their continued work with Rain ranged from taking the stage alongside Brigitte Bandit, participating in the bar's drag competitions, and working the door. Eventually, the show director position opened up after Nadine Hughes ended her tenure. "I presented a binder of five years of my own experience as a drag entertainer," recalls Basüra of their job application, "with shows I had made proposals for to mock calendars down to a letter of intent and what I imagined the direction of drag at Rain could eventually go."

Their plan is to integrate a community vibe that honors the people and places that shaped the entertainer they are today. That means pulling from their own experiences in cities around Texas, in New York, New Orleans, and even Boise. But most of all, they want to shine a spotlight on the Austin scene that formed them. "I have a lot of inspiration and gratitude to give and extend to the next generation of performers in this city," Basüra says. "On top of that, I wanted to bring a light to the ever growing alternative community we have in Austin that we haven't seen represented, to this capacity, on Fourth Street." In a similar vein, as a POC performer themselves, Basüra hopes to create more opportunities for Black and brown talent on the Rain stage. "It's all a work in progress," they say, "and with time we will see that more at Rain."

While Basüra does acknowledge that there's no correct "formula" for a drag show's success, they note that they do not follow "drag time," aka every show starting at least five minutes late. "We start our shows ON TIME every time," they promise.

Q’d Up

Symbiocene Returns: Ereshkigal's Abyss Enter the abyss with your Netherworld host Gothess Jasmine as the night "unveils Ishtar's descent through the 7 gates of the dead amidst celestial dramas and divine sacrifices." Thu., Oct. 19, 8pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $10. ministryofmuse.com.

Halloween Movie Nights at Maryjae This local social club welcomes the 4/20 friendly in need of frights to October movie nights. Catch Practical Magic on Oct. 20 and Hocus Pocus the following week. Oct. 20 & 27, 6-11pm. MaryJae, 2110-E S. Lamar. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/maryjaesocialclub.

The Sixth Annual Drag Supreme of Halloween Pageant Louisianna Purchase and Kitty Taylor host, with performances from CupCake, Basüra, and Summer Clearance. Fri., Oct. 20, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10 online; $15 at door. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Impulse Purchase's Glampire Twink Death Ring in Impulse Purchase's 30th b-day with a fantastic farewell to her twink era, featuring Travis Randy Travis, Leia Sakura Dior, MK Ultra, and Owie. Plus: a costume contest. Sat., Oct. 21, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $10. fb.com/zenythgale.

Mutual Love Rest Fest This festival centers "inner child healing, well-being, and joy" with drag story time by Bobby Pudrido and friends, onsite HIV/STI testing, an art station, a DJ set by Queer Vinyl Co., and much more. Sat., Oct. 21, 2-7pm. Atelier 1205, 1205 E. Cesar Chavez. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/mutuallov3.

Banned Bodies The Trans Era and JasMania host a show supporting live music, mutual aid, and drag. Maddie and the Deadnames perform. Sat., Oct. 21, 6-9pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. $5. instagram.com/thetransera.

Extra! Extra!

Laboratory Thursdays A night of queer DJ experimentation with a rotating roster as well as dancing. A kink & trans safe space. Thursdays, 10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Jinx Queer Costume Ball A queer costume ball from the folks at Faye Fearless that'll put a spell on you with music from the Grooves Dance Band and a tribute to the Sanderson Sisters by the Tantalizing Triad burlesque troupe. Fri., Oct. 20, 8pm. Sterling Event Center, 6134 Hwy. 290 E. $35. fayefearless.com.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Watch Party Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio invite y'all across the pond for a viewing party of the fifth iteration of Drag Race's UK spinoff. Fridays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space with that gay Greek poet energy flowing through every performance. Note: Lesbians of all genders are welcome. Third Friday of every month, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

TGIF Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Eileen Dover help you start the weekend with a cute pop-up drag show featuring special spotlight guests. Fri., Oct. 20, 9:30pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/halcyon.austin.

Good Time Club Angelina Martin hosts a stand-up show where "everyone on it is deeply funny." Groundbreaking! Third Friday of every month, 10-11pm. Velveeta Room, 521 E. Sixth. $20. fb.com/goodtimeclubatx.

Author Talk: Greg Marshall Author Greg Marshall holds a discussion of his newest book, Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew From It, with the Little Gay Book Club. Sat., Oct. 21, noon-2pm. The Little Gay Shop, 1902 E. 12th. thelittlegayshop.com.

Tear You Apart Elder emos and new scene queens are invited to a emo pop-punk jukebox musical set in 2007 during a zombie invasion with plenty of gay love and heartbreak. Directed by Margaret Hunsicker. Oct. 21-22, 28-29, 6:30pm; Oct. 31, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $17. falloutcomedy.com.

Skin Deep Queer Cinema: Lost & Found partners with aGLIFF to screen this film following a lesbian filmmaker whose documentary work gets her caught up with a troubled androgynous drifter. Programmer Elizabeth Purchell joins the Oct. 21 screening for a post-film discussion. Paired with Annette Kennerley's "Boys in the Backyard." Sat., Oct. 21, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $13.50. austinfilm.org/cinema.

POP! Halloween: A North Loop Haunting Top Drawer christens its new home at 53rd & Airport with a pop-up market of your nightmares, co-haunted by Eastside Pop Up and the Little Gay Shop! Sat., Oct. 21, 11am-4pm. Top Drawer Thrift, 5312 Airport. Free. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! Time to get sill-ay for the scary season with Lavender Thug's killer camp show, featuring music by BabiBoi and drag by Syzygy, Salem Purchase, Venus Rising, Munster Mash, and Jenna Talia. Sat., Oct. 21, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Trans Revolution It's all about the T (and all the LGB within the communi-T) every third Saturday at Harry's Dark Bar. Enjoy special performances and chat with other trans folks. Third Saturdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Eighth Annual Vintage Costume Yard Sale Talented costume and vintage sellers make up this vendor market where you can make a spectacular secondhand costume. Sun., Oct. 22, noon-5pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez. instagram.com/coco_coquette.

Barnaby's Boys Boylesque Brunch Start yer Sunday with the flavor and flair of Barnaby's Boys with brunch, sensual performances, and fun. Sun., Oct. 22, 1-4pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2, 737/274-0112. GA, $15; bar seats, $10. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Sapphics After Dark: Glowstick Stoplight Party Bring your boo-tiful self to this color-coded party run by Sapphic Singles, featuring a DJ, kinky exhibitions, Sapphic drink specials, vendors, and a costume contest. Sun., Oct. 22, 7-11pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

Moonlight: A Pole Drag Show Lucy Fur hosts a night of drag that's sure to be pole-rizing in all the best ways. Featuring Gothess Jasmine, Alexander the Great, and Joselyn Breezy. Fourth Sunday of every month, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/lucyfuratx.

Camp Karaoke Basüra and Adam Stone host a night of unforgettable karaoke fun with music, costumes, and props. Mondays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. fb.com/rainon4th.

Dungeons & Drag Enjoy a live Dungeons & Dragons tabletop event with award-winning host/Dungeon Master Dylan Zaner for a session featuring Lawrie Bird, Venus Rising, Sir Beau Elliot, and Embry Officially. Plus: Audience members may be able to join the journey! Tuesdays, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Greetings From Queer Mountain! Irielle Wesley and Caroline Bassett host this themed-storytelling classic bursting with good, queer vibes. October's theme is "Slash Fic." Fourth Tuesdays, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. greetingsfromqueermountain@gmail.com, instagram.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

B.Y.O.T. aka Bring Your Own Talent Basüra hosts an open mic for all entertainers to strut their stuff in a space of encouragement and uplift. Applications open a week before. Fourth Tuesday of every month, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Boys II Them Admire Austin's expansive drag king scene with this show featuring Coach Bunz B, Gender Destruction, Bobby Pudrido, Sir Maxim, Travis Randy Travis, Sir Beau Elliot, Alexander the Great, Kino Kino, and DJ Boyfriend. Tue., Oct. 24, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/genderdestruction.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queering Relationships: A Guided Watercolor Event Queer and trans BIPOC folks are invited to learn all about healthy queer relationships while creating a beautiful work of watercolor art. Facilitated by allgo's Program Manager Bryan Garcia. Wed., Oct. 25, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Summer Qamp A documentary from Jen Markoqitz that follows queer, trans, and nonbinary teens at Camp fYrefly in Alberta, Canada, as they enjoy their summer-camp experience. Screened by aGLIFF. Wed., Oct. 25, 7-9pm. Galaxy Highland 10, 6700 Middle Fiskville. $15. agliff.org.

Fierce Factor Arinna Dior Heys hosts this night of fabulous fun featuring cast members Diamond Dior Davenport and Iggy Bank, plus monthly special guests. Wed., Oct. 25, 11pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10, $5 at 12mid. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Murder Mystery Vampire Ball The Q throws their first-ever murder mystery with a fangtastic twist: vampires! Only 20 spots are open. Instructions and character descriptions provided upon RSVP. Wed., Oct. 25, 7-10pm. Vivent Health, 6505 Airport Blvd. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/theqaustin.

Mochi Mochi: A Cosplay Drag Show Leia Sakura, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula present this costumed coterie of anime-inspired performances. Last Thursday of every month, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.