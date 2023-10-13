The Luv Doc: Pubic Hair on the Soap

Dear Luv Doc,

After living with my girlfriend for more than two years, all the sudden she says I need to quit leaving my pubic hairs on the soap, like I had been doing it on purpose to annoy her or something. I told her that if I did, it's because I just didn't notice it. I said, "What's the big deal anyway?" and she said, "It's disgusting." To be honest, I am a little bit hurt that she thinks my pubic hairs are disgusting. Obviously I bathe. I don't get what she's so disgusted about. It's not like I'm just leaving random pubic hairs all over the place, just the shower. Am I wrong or is she being overly dramatic? – A Clean Bushman

It's difficult to say what the appropriate amount of drama is for this situation. For instance, if I am showering in a hotel room and I find your pubic hair on my soap, the room next door is probably going to hear my call to the front desk because most of the hotels I stay in seem to have paper-thin walls – on the other side of which is inevitably a youth league soccer team that just celebrated their victory with birthday cake and 72-ounce Mountain Dew Slurpees and can't be troubled to remove their cleats/Forrest Gump leg braces just yet.

Am I changing rooms? You bet your ass I am – and not because of the youth league soccer team. If you complain about them the front desk clerk will shrug her shoulders like a French existentialist and say, "There is nothing that can be done." However, if I shove a 50 megapixel, exquisitely detailed pubic-hair-on-a-soap photo under her nose, there is a 99.99% chance I am changing rooms. And it doesn't matter how squeaky clean that pubic hair may prove to be, because you know that she knows that I know that if the cleaning staff didn't replace the pubic-haired soap, the duvet is going to look like a Jackson Pollock painting under a fluorescent light. Oh, and while we're on the subject: You should always just throw the hotel duvet cover on the floor anyway ... unless you have the misfortune of traveling to the Midwest in the winter, in which case, you should consider a hotel duvet the functional equivalent of a hollowed-out cow carcass in a freak blizzard.

So, to answer your question: Is a pubic hair on a bar of soap cause for real drama? Yes. Absolutely. Otherwise, why do we even have drama? Real Housewives? The Golden Bachelor? Shakespeare? No, drama was made for piddling shit like pubic hairs on soap – especially when you've been plucking your boyfriend's disgusting pubic hairs off the soap for more than two years. You're lucky she didn't Nair your junk while you were sleeping and scream, "Burn, baby, burn!"

Also, before this thought gets fully formed in your head: No, just because you never noticed you were leaving pubic hairs on the soap doesn't absolve you of guilt. There are some things for which ignorance is not a valid excuse. You can't run over a pedestrian because you were posting on Instagram while driving and didn't notice the wheelchair in the crosswalk. That's not how it works. Same deal here. You may not have appreciated the presentation, but no matter how belatedly, your girlfriend gave you the beautiful gift of reminding you to clean your pubic hairs off the soap before you get out of the fucking shower – like a decent, grownass adult human being. You should probably take her out to dinner as a thank-you. Maybe Uchi?