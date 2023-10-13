Qmmunity: Y’alloween Fun

I'm not going to call it Gay Christmas because, um, hello? Have you seen how hard religiously traumatized queers go for tinsel in December? But Halloween is an important holiday for LGBTQ folks. In the wake of the Stonewall Riots, big queer parties like the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade blew up into huge performances of gay excellence: detailed costumes, brilliant colors, and lots of hot fun. These costumed affairs also offered a chance to snub in the nose restrictive laws around gendered clothes – which almost made a comeback this year in Senate Bill 12, only to be thwarted by the lawsuit filed by several brave queer Texans. While Austin doesn't have a distinct gay-borhood where we can go all out, all your fave haunts around Bat City are throwing Halloween events where you can express your scary, silly, or sexy side. No tricks here, babes: Queer Austin's Halloween is all treats.

Celebrate the most murderous of all days at Cheer Up Charlies with the Brigitte Bandit-hosted Fri-Gay the 13th at 9pm. Meet your camp counselors Louisianna Purchase, Gothess Jasmine, Sinful Purchase, and special guest/Dragula star Sigourney Beaver; and jam out to campfire tunes from DJs Lavender Thug, Turito, and Dallas' own Barbie Bank Rose. Dress your freakiest because of course there's a costume contest, girlie.

You'll also find a hauntingly good happening at the Far Out Lounge this Saturday at 2pm with Playdate Presents: A Hot Ghoul Halloween. Eileen Dover and her special guests Aria Rey, Babi Boi, and Devonna St. James put the "boo" in this "boo"-tiful drag brunch. And this'll be at one of the best South Austin bars, so expect a lotta "boo"-ze, too.

Slip on your skates for a scary good time at the Little Gay Shop's Halloween Queer Skate Night on Wed., Oct. 18, at Playland Skate Center. Come in costume and enjoy a performance from drag wrestling show Total DOMination host Lucy Fur. Plus: Dress the best in the costume contest, and you'll walk away with a $100 TLGS gift card.

Q’d Up

Jennifer's Body The Little Gay Shop throws a free Halloween movie night. Seats are free but arrive early to get yer fave spot. Fri., Oct. 13, 7pm. The Little Gay Shop, 1902 E. 12th. thelittlegayshop.com.

allgo's 38th Birthday Library Launch Wish allgo a happy 38th while exploring their new community library. Bring QTBIPOC-focused books to donate and enjoy refreshments. Sat., Oct. 14, 1-3pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Soft Opening: The Future Front House Swing by to check out the new community space with house tours, creative pop-ups, and curated shopping with the Little Gay Shop and Redeemer Small Batch. Sat., Oct. 14, 11am-6pm. Future Front House, 1900 E. 12th. Free. futurefronttexas.org.

Halloween Hullabaloo Gender Destruction and Sir Beau Elliot host this all-ages Halloween drag show with performances from Kino Kino, Munster Mash, Lilith Azazel, Violet Rage, Riotgirl, the Pumpking, Solovino, and Blublu Chavez. Plus: a costume contest, candy, fundraising for Red State Access, and donations accepted for the Hays County Food Bank. Sat., Oct. 14, 7pm. Private Park, 313 Nicola Alley, San Marcos. instagram.com/genderdestruction.

Queer Trivia: Panic at the Trivia Aira Juliet and TLGS bring y'all queer emo trivia just in time for Halloween season. Plus: prizes from the Q Austin. Tue., Oct. 17, 7-10pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. thelittlegayshop.com.

Queer Community Care: A Night at the Drive In Primrose Harm Reduction, Coach Lu ATX, and Andie Flores present a self-defense workshop, Narcan training, and a screening of

Cassandro, a film about the "Liberace of Lucha Libre." Wed., Oct. 18, 6:30pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons. $5-10 suggested donation. instagram.com/primroseatx.

HallowMEME The cringe-sters of Clickbait bring you a spoopy show featuring Jack Rabid, tangelo, Leah the Bee, the Great Flying Cervix, Petty Cakes, and Violet Rage. Wed., Oct. 18, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7. instagram.com/clickbaitatx.

Drag Lab Drag doctor Bobby Pudrido hosts this experimental drag experience with cast members Gacho Marx & SirGio, where they push all the limits. Third Wednesdays, 11pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. instagram.com/bobbypudrido.

Extra! Extra!

Comics & Queens Catch a drag show and stand-up comedy all in one place with hosts Tiffany Epiphany and Symply Courtney. Second and fourth Thursdays, 7pm. Moontower Cider Co., 1916 Tillery. $10 online; $15 at door. instagram.com/tiff.epiphany.

Sordid Lives Austin Rainbow Theatre presents Del Shores' classic comedy about being queer in Texas, with the iconic Nadine Hughes in the role of Brother Boy. The show on Oct. 14 will have an ASL interpreter. Thu.-Sun., Oct. 12-14, 2 & 8pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122. $20. austinrainbowtheatre.org.

Whores of Horror The Boyz of Austin throw their annual Halloween ho-down with a costume contest with free drink prizes. Thu., Oct. 12, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Husky This is an all-inclusive pup/pet play party celebrating players of all sizes. Second Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

OutFitness Community Workout Move your body and build community while performing partner workouts designed for all bodies. October's workout, "Drag Your Friends to the Gym," features drag king Alexander the Great. Second Saturdays, 9am. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Cir. outfitnessatx.com.

The Last Halloween Before TxDOT takes over, the Glass Coffin throws a fang-banging final Halloween at their current location with drag, vendor booths, goth music, and more. Sat., Oct. 14, 2-8pm. The Glass Coffin, 3009 N. I-35. instagram.com/the.glass.coffin.

J. Marie Tarot x TLGS Local tarot reader J. Marie Tarot sets up shop at the Little Gay Shop. Oct. 14, 20 & 28, 6-9pm. The Little Gay Shop, 1902 E. 12th. instagram.com/j.marietarot.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

The Best Drag Show Ever Join host Ritzy Bitz for a night you won't forget, with cast members like Justice, Casady Milan, DeeGee Rey, Celia Light, Emerald Van Cartier, and Evah Destruction. Remember: "Flash Photography is strictly MANDATORY and drinking is fundamental!" Saturdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

The Real Housewives of the Austin Eagle Drama, drag, and kink reign at this brunch done in partnership with Sir Rat Leather & Gear. Third Sundays. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Bone Apple Tea Arinna Dior Heys and Andie Flores bring the bizarre to brunch with special guests Gothess Jasmine, Harlót, and DJ Salem Ofax. Plus: It's Andie's b-day! Sun., Oct. 15, 2pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Sapphic Singles Develop connections and meet folks at your own pace during this informal mixer. Third Sundays, 5-7pm. Progress Coffee, 3421 N. I-35. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

Sad Girls Only Time to get tearful, y'all: Sad Girls Only brings ennui to the drag party with hosts Louisianna Purchase and Ruby Knight. Third Mondays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/gayenoughshow.

Dungeons & Drag Enjoy a live Dungeons & Dragons tabletop event with award-winning host/Dungeon Master Dylan Zaner for a session featuring Lawrie Bird, Venus Rising, Sir Beau Elliot, and Embry Officially. Plus: Audience members may be able to join the journey! Tuesdays, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queer AF! A show by queers, for queers, featuring host Basüra, cast members Miss Good and Yvonna F. Mei, and special guests. First and third Tuesdays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Drag Queen Bingo The food & drink baby sib to Odd Duck & Barley Swine brings a drag brunch bingo you can really sink your teeth into. Third Wednesdays, 8-10pm. Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK. sourduckmarket.com.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Queer Film Theory 101 Four queer film "professors" present on why their fave films belong in the queer canon, with a different theme every month. October's theme is "Monsters." Third Thursdays, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Kream! Life's a dream when you join CupCake, Noodles, Mandy Quinn, Lotion, DJ Ruby Knight and their weekly special guests for Kream. Thursdays, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.