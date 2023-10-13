Day Trips: Invention Vineyards, Fredericksburg

Invention Vineyards is expanding the Hill Country wine trail to south of Fredericksburg and growing the Heath Family Brands presence in the Texas wine business.

In mid-September the winery held an open house of their new bright and airy tasting room and production facilities. Invention takes over the former location of Slate Mill Wine Collective, a boutique wine cooperative.

Brian and Jennifer Heath already own Grape Creek Vineyards in Fredericksburg, a high-end wine producer called Jenblossom Cellars, and Heath Sparkling Wines.

Invention is the company's foray into classic-style wines, says Richard Foster, manager of the tasting room. The winery works mostly with varietals rather than blends, with the majority of the grapes coming from the Texas High Plains and local producers.

Even with heat-tolerant varietals, this summer's furnace "was a stressful year," Foster said. Yields at vineyards across the state are down.

In the next few years the winery will produce estate-grown wines from the 35 acres of vines growing on the hillside around the tasting room. They replanted 17 acres of the vineyard that includes seven kinds of grapes.

The patios off the tasting room with a relaxing view and a cool breeze are the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine. The offerings range from a refreshing Viognier to a full-bodied Tempranillo. For a special wine, try P2, a deep red blend of Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot grapes.

Invention Vineyards is 5 miles south of downtown Fredericksburg on State Highway 16. Three limestone buildings near the entrance were part of Carl Guenther's mill in 1851 before he moved to San Antonio to start Pioneer Flour Mills. The tasting room opens daily from 11am to 5:30pm. The wines are only available at the winery or at tasting rooms in Fredericksburg and Georgetown.

1,673rd in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.