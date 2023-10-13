Columns

Day Trips: Invention Vineyards, Fredericksburg

New winery brings old-world classic wines to south of Fredericksburg

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Oct. 13, 2023


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Invention Vineyards is expanding the Hill Country wine trail to south of Fredericksburg and growing the Heath Family Brands presence in the Texas wine business.

In mid-September the winery held an open house of their new bright and airy tasting room and production facilities. Invention takes over the former location of Slate Mill Wine Collective, a boutique wine cooperative.


Brian and Jennifer Heath already own Grape Creek Vineyards in Fredericksburg, a high-end wine producer called Jenblossom Cellars, and Heath Sparkling Wines.

Invention is the company's foray into classic-style wines, says Richard Foster, manager of the tasting room. The winery works mostly with varietals rather than blends, with the majority of the grapes coming from the Texas High Plains and local producers.

Even with heat-tolerant varietals, this summer's furnace "was a stressful year," Foster said. Yields at vineyards across the state are down.


In the next few years the winery will produce estate-grown wines from the 35 acres of vines growing on the hillside around the tasting room. They replanted 17 acres of the vineyard that includes seven kinds of grapes.

The patios off the tasting room with a relaxing view and a cool breeze are the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine. The offerings range from a refreshing Viognier to a full-bodied Tempranillo. For a special wine, try P2, a deep red blend of Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot grapes.

Invention Vineyards is 5 miles south of downtown Fredericksburg on State Highway 16. Three limestone buildings near the entrance were part of Carl Guenther's mill in 1851 before he moved to San Antonio to start Pioneer Flour Mills. The tasting room opens daily from 11am to 5:30pm. The wines are only available at the winery or at tasting rooms in Fredericksburg and Georgetown.

1,673rd in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Guinness World Records
Day Trips: Guinness World Records
Four Texas record holders you can visit

Gerald E. McLeod, Oct. 6, 2023

Day Trips: Abilene State Park, Tuscola
Day Trips: Abilene State Park, Tuscola
An unexpected wooded oasis in the West Texas bushland

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 29, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Invention Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Brian Heath, Jennifer Heath, Heath Family Brands, Hill Country, Drinks Issue 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
KAZI comedy jam brunch & fundraiser w/ Kydd Jones, Deezie Brown, the Teeta
The Pershing
Inspire A.D. Wrestling
at Pinballz Arcade Lake Creek
The Cramps and the Mutants: The Napa State Tapes at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Foo Fighters' ACL TV Taping
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  