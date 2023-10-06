Qmmunity: Fund-Raising Hell

Don’t raise the dead this October; help Austin International Drag Foundation raise funds at Hot Topix, their new drag competition hosted every second Tuesday at Valhalla. Started in 2015, the org is the first and only 501(c)3 nonprofit catering only to drag artists and the art of drag. But all that work for the drag community doesn't come cheap, and neither does their big multiday Austin International Drag Festival, which collects drag stars from all over Bat City. Events like Hot Topix, hosted by Alexandria Van Cartier, do double duty: pulling in monetary fuel for future AIDF fun while also featuring local drag talent on a bigger stage.

According to AIDF Board Member Shayne Sakowitz, Hot Topix as a concept is meant to cover a wide range of ideas while still tying the overall event series together thematically. "We wanted to open the space to those who want to send a message or simply perform and enjoy the art of drag," Sakowitz says. Competitors in the show must have "heart, love of drag, [and] creativity" in order to hit the stage, but to actually win they must score high marks in performance and adherence to the monthly theme, among other attributes. Judging them this month will be special guest Syd Prescott, a frequent performer in Miss Good's Sinister Cabaret and recent Mx. Tornado Alley Monster Xtreme.

October's theme is "A Very Vintage Halloween," a subject near and dear to most drag performers. Sakowitz says the definitions of vintage and Halloween are up to interpretation, so motifs ranging from "horror movies to goth music, from religious celebrations to candy comas" are all on the table. That includes a wide breadth of eras too: the big-hair Eighties to the paper-costume Sixties, all available for drag interpretation. Best of luck to all competitors as they get their creep on this coming Tuesday.

Q’d Up

Clara Blackstone 2022 second-Funniest Person in Austin headlines with her friends Angelina Martin, Carlton Wilcoxson, and Elizabeth Spears. Thu., Oct. 5, 8pm. Cap City Comedy Club, 11506 Century Oaks Ste. B-100. $20. capcitycomedy.com.

Caroline Polachek & Ethel Cain Drag Tribute Owie hosts this tribute to two indie girlies with DJ Fairy Aries. Featuring Honey Baby, Ruby Knight, Louisianna Purchase, and Riot Girl. Fri., Oct. 6, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Sordid Lives Austin Rainbow Theatre presents Del Shores' classic comedy about being queer in Texas, with the iconic Nadine Hughes in the role of Brother Boy. Sat., Oct. 7 & 14, 2pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122. $20. austinrainbowtheatre.org.

Drama Gaze Lawrie Bird hosts this twisted visit to the world of Saturday morning cartoons – but this time with cocktails. Sat., Oct. 7, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Diva! Louisianna Purchase celebrates 10 years in the Austin drag scene. Featuring Puja Purchase, Sticky Gold, Summer Clearance, Bubu, Sinful Purchase, Brigitte Bandit, Tatiana Cholula, and music by DJ Sad Dad. Sat., Oct. 7, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/louisiannapurchase.

Viva Fest Las Ofrendas honors La Frida with live performances, a gallery wall, music, and a special Frida Friday ATX market. Sun., Oct. 8, noon-6pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard. $15-40. fb.com/lasofrendas.

Sir Rat Kink Bingo Hosts Simone Riviera, Randy of Sir Rat, Kyle Nolan, and Hexa Dulce bring the bingo night of your BDSM dreams, with prizes from all yer fave gear and goods businesses. Sun., Oct. 8, 3:30-7pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. fb.com/sirratleather.

Camp Karaoke Basüra and Adam Stone host a night of unforgettable karaoke fun with music, costumes, and props. Mondays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. fb.com/rainon4th.

It's Not a Phase, Mom! Queer Club hosts a night for all the aging scene and emo kids with special guest DJ Rikudo. Tue., Oct. 10, 10pm. The Porch, 129 E. Hopkins St. #110, San Marcos. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/theporchsmtx.

Pumpkin Painting The Q Austin hosts a pumpkin decorating session with paint, glitter, and rhinestones. BYOP! Wed., Oct. 11, 6:30-8:30pm. Vivent Health, 104 E. Highland Mall Blvd. #100. instagram.com/theqaustin.

Whores of Horror The Boyz of Austin throw their annual Halloween ho-down. Plus: a costume contest with free drink prizes. Thu., Oct. 12, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Extra! Extra!

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights The Houses Lepore and Juicy Couture combine forces for this monthly mini-ball, featuring seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

UnBEARable! Chique Fil-Atio and Mascara Rivers host Austin's longest-running camp comedy drag show with Basüra and Summer Clearance on co-host rotation. Each month promises special guest musicians, comics, and drag artists. First Thursdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. theironbear.com.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Watch Party Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio invite y'all across the pond for a viewing party of the fifth iteration of Drag Race's UK spinoff. Fridays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Country Night Giddy on up to the Bear for a night of Nineties and modern country tunes spun by DJ Mike. First Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Crave Maeve Haven's got what you crave, as do her cast members Targét, Leia Sakura Dior, and Monica Monáe Davenport. Fridays, 11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Big Tits, Bigger Dreams Brigitte Bandit hosts this noncompetitive drag open mic that invites upcoming drag artists to hone their craft as well as get professional portrait and performance photography. First Saturdays, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Pork'd The Iron Bear and Package Menswear celebrate a different type of gear/fetish every month at this party that also features DJs, go-go dancers, and a clothing check. First Saturdays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Austin's Next Top Gogo Boy Do you have what it takes to shake it in Harry's Dark Bar? Compete in this strip showdown for $75 and one month of dance bookings at Harry's. Must be 21+ to enter. First Saturdays, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Gear Night Dress in full leather, a T-shirt and jeans, or anything in between – whatever gear is to you. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. fb.com/theaustineagle.

TGQ Social & Campfire Queer Storytime A double whammy: Meet and greet your fellow trans and gender-diverse Austinites while also enjoying queer stories 'round the campfire, hosted by World Famous *BOB*. Second Sundays, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Throwing Light Join Throwing Light with hosts Louis Toliver Jr. and ASHwell to honor LGBTQIA+ history and its champions. Pay homage to trailblazers who paved the way, dive into our rich history, and discuss our role in advancing equality. It's a celebration of resilience, an acknowledgment of our past, and a call to action for a brighter, more inclusive future. Sun., Oct. 8, 6:30pm. Austin Galano Club, 6809 Airport. fb.com/ashwellatx.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Vixens of Volstead May Magdalene, Mars, Veronica Valentine, and Travis Randy Travis tribute ACL headliner Shania Twain. Sundays, 1pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead

Drama Club Mascara Rivers and Summer Clearance pay their respects to Broadway with this theatre-themed drag show, featuring special guests. Second Mondays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/mascararivers.

The Best Drag Show Ever Join host Ritzy Bitz for a night you won't forget, with cast members like Justice, Casady Milan, DeeGee Rey, Celia Light, Emerald Van Cartier, and Evah Destruction. Remember: "Flash Photography is strictly MANDATORY and drinking is fundamental!" Saturdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Queer Cuties Climb An LGBTQIA social climbing group focused on providing a supportive & joyful space for queer climbers to reach new heights. Every other Tuesday, 7-9pm. Crux Climbing Center, 6015-B Dillard. cruxclimbingcenter.com.

Dungeons & Drag Enjoy a live Dungeons & Dragons tabletop event with award-winning host/Dungeon Master Dylan Zaner for a session featuring Lawrie Bird, Venus Rising, Sir Beau Elliot, and Embry Officially. Plus: Audience members may be able to join the journey! Tuesdays, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queer Game Night Meet up with other queer adults for a sober and inclusive night of board games. Every other Wednesday, 6-8pm. San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. Free but RSVP. sanmarcostx.gov/586/library.

Category Is… House of Lepore and Kind Clinic team up for this biweekly class on "practices for ballroom members to commune and develop their craft across various ballroom categories (i.e., Vogue Performance, Sex Siren, Runway, and Face, etc.)." Every other Wednesday, 7-10pm. Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Side Show Enjoy the strange and unusual with Evah Destruction, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, and special guests. Every other Wednesday, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Kream! Life's a dream when you join CupCake, Noodles, Mandy Quinn, Lotion, DJ Ruby Knight, and their weekly special guests for Kream. Thursdays, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.