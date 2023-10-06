Hello Kitty is not a cat. She is a little girl in a cat costume.

When they shed their leaves and berries, yellow ginkgo trees produce a stench often compared to rotting eggs, dog excrement, or vomit.

In old movies with a kissing scene, the camera often pans down to the woman's leg or the kiss lasts only three seconds. This is because the 1930 Hays Production Code forbade sex scenes. It further stipulated that women have one foot on the floor, which led to a woman popping her leg in the air during a kiss.

Astronauts are likely to injure their necks once their spacecrafts hit the ground and when they try to crane out of their seats to see what's happening. The injury is more common because their spines elongate slightly while in space.

Venus and Mercury are the only planets that have no eclipses, as they have no moons.