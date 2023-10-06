Columns

Day Trips: Guinness World Records

Four Texas record holders you can visit

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Oct. 6, 2023


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

A search of the official Guinness World Records website says there are 768 results for Texas, and it's growing. The real number is somewhere south of there considering duplicates and out-of-date entries, but here are four in Texas you can visit.

The Guinness Book of World Records was founded in 1954 by employees of the Guinness Brewery as a reference book to settle barroom arguments. The name was shortened in 1999. The publisher maintains more than 62,000 records of the first, largest, longest, fastest, and so on.


The Guinness World Records Museum in San Antonio has closed, but the city is listed as the home of many of the records. The most accessible record holder since 1980 is the "world's largest cowboy boot sculpture." At 35 feet tall, Bob "Daddy-O" Wade's pair of faux ostrich-and-calf-skin boots outside of North Star Mall is a must-see. The parking lots around the exit to Loop 410 offer easy access to the supersized shoes.

The San Jacinto Monument in La Porte honoring the battle in 1836 holds the title of the "world's tallest monumental column." At 567.31 feet, it is 12 feet taller than the Washington Monument. The 220-ton, 34-foot star was placed at the top in 1939.


Up the road in Beaumont is the "world's largest working fire hydrant" in front of the Fire Museum of Texas. Donated to the city by the Walt Disney Co. in 1999, the 24-foot Dalmatian-spotted hydrant has been dwarfed by larger hydrants, but this is the biggest one that works. It is able to blast 1,500 gallons of water a minute, according to the museum.

And finally, in a park south of downtown Bowie in North Texas is the "world's largest bowie knife." The 20-foot knife has a 14-foot steel blade.

1,672nd in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Abilene State Park, Tuscola
Day Trips: Abilene State Park, Tuscola
An unexpected wooded oasis in the West Texas bushland

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 29, 2023

Day Trips: Buffalo Soldiers Memorial, San Angelo
Day Trips: Buffalo Soldiers Memorial, San Angelo
Black enlisted soldiers get their own memorial this summer

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 22, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Guinness World Records, San Antonio, San Jacinto Monument, La Porte, Beaumont, Fire Museum of Texas, Bowie

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Oktoberfest
Fredericksburg
Our Frasier Remake
at We Luv Video
Sordid Lives
at Ground Floor Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Sweeping Promises, Wilco, the Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, OSEES, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  