Opinion: The Conflict of Interest at the Center of AI Regulation Talks

AI has undeniably become a buzzword. We've seen hundreds of billions of dollars poured into AI efforts and the word "AI" dominating earnings calls this year. While large technology companies are investing heavily in AI to boost revenue and market control, the general public worries about its larger impact and harm on humanity. Issues like job displacement, ethics, privacy, and security concerns still lack comprehensive solutions or strategies.

In response to these concerns, 60 senators met with tech leaders last week to discuss regulating AI. Alongside Congress and civil rights leaders were some of the biggest names in tech, such as Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates. However, while this flashy and star-studded lineup can stir up a media storm, there are major issues with the invite list. Sound the alarm bells.

The primary issue lies in the conflicted interest of the invited technology companies. While they say they want to be regulated so that the systems benefit the growth of society, they have the most to gain from creating regulation that benefits their bottom line. These tech companies now have massive influence over regulation and a lack of objectivity on the issue. Should tech companies decide how the government regulates their own industry?

Another challenge is the general lack of expertise in Congress regarding AI. It is impossible for members who have to divvy their time up to hundreds of different pressing issues to be experts in one thing, not to mention the fact that they want to be popular in order to get reelected. The knowledge gap makes them susceptible to undue influence from experts as they lack in-depth understanding required to form independent opinions.

The fundamental question we should ask is whether we can trust companies like Meta and Google, who essentially control the impact that technology has on society, to build systems that put humanity first instead of their earnings report. I certainly don't, and I don't think we have any reason to.

What I would recommend is an impartial committee of AI experts and researchers who can prioritize ethics without having anything to gain financially. Take the best AI ethics researchers and engineers who build the systems, as well as humanitarians, and have them meet with lawmakers. Prioritize diversity of background and skill set. Require that no person can participate if they currently work at a company that seeks to gain from their involvement. This is the only way to ensure an impartial perspective, and to allow lawmakers to receive unbiased advice.

The government needs to change course and immediately take action to build this committee. Otherwise, they risk creating regulation that was built with ulterior motives and benefits corporations, and not the people they are meant to protect.

Jane Bernhard is an Austin-based Columbia Business School MBA grad. She currently works as a strategist at an innovation studio in Austin called Subvrsive (majority-owned by WPP). She focused her studies at Columbia on emerging technology and AI, and wrote a thesis paper on the metaverse that included her interviews with over 35 CEOs and executives at top tech companies, including the CEO of PlayStation, CTO of Animoca Brands, and director of product at Roblox.