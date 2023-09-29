Day Trips: Abilene State Park, Tuscola

Abilene State Park, about 19 miles southwest of Abilene, is a wooded oasis in a semi-arid landscape known best for spindly juniper trees, feathery mesquites, and cacti.

Karen at the park's headquarters, who grew up in the area, says there are lots of pockets of old-growth oaks and pecans along the region's streams that are mostly on private property. But, she added, the state park is special for its size and diversity.

The 90 campsites for tents and RVs in the 529.4-acre park that straddles Elm Creek are scattered in four heavily shaded campgrounds. There are also six yurts and five screened shelters for rent.

Two miles of hiking trails wind through the camping area, but the 3.5-mile rugged Abilene Dam Road around part of the lake is the attraction for serious hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders.

Lake Abilene, a 595-acre (when full) impoundment, is encompassed by the state park, so no fishing license is required. Although most anglers will tell you it's not a very productive fishing hole, channel catfish and bass can be pulled from the muddy waters.

Abilene built the lake in 1921 for municipal use, and the land for the state park below the dam was donated in 1933. Two companies of the Civilian Conservation Corps, one a group of African American veterans, developed the park beginning in 1933. Among the infrastructure the CCC built is the beautiful red sandstone Romanesque concession building with observation tower and water tower that stands today as the centerpiece of the park.

Abilene State Park is a jewel among the state park system. The main gate is about 3 miles from the legendary Perini Ranch Steakhouse and 5 miles from the Buffalo Gap Historic Village. To make reservations at the park, call 512/389-8900 or go to tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/reservations.

