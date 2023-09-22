Qmmunity: Making It Ourselves

Creation is what being queer is all about, whether that's written, sung, or sculpted. Here's three examples of local creative queers making neat shit.

This year's legislative session left our trans community frustrated by backward lawmaking from this conservative state. To answer that frustration, Transgender Education Network of Texas' new zine, Trans-gressive: A Trans Texas Survival Guide, dips into the prolific creative well of trans artistry to produce a zine made by and for trans Texans. Gin Pham, community engagement manager for TENT, says this survival guide provides a place "where you can find connections with BIPOC trans-cestors and non-binary/gender expansive guides and healers, find our shared demands for liberation, and be in witness to our ability to create and create beautifully." To that end, readers will find tributes to influential Black trans figures; a trans writers crossword; writing and art that deconstruct the harm in being attacked by the place you call home; and much more. Find the zine for free in digital form through their website (transtexas.org).

Need to dance through the trauma of being queer in Texas? Try local DJ Lavender Thug's newest track, "Metagirl," whose thumping beat provides a theme song for all "cybersluts" hacking the mainframe – available through all music platforms. Next track on your ass-shaking playlist is obvi the new mix from BabiBoi Juicy and Amarji Lepore, available on SoundCloud. The B2B mix blasts the brain with beats. Expect all the energy of these three musicians to collide this Saturday at Rewerk'd, where they'll be DJ'ing along with Brooklyn's Ms. Boogie, Belladonna, Xoy, and special guests the House of Juicy Couture at Cheer Up Charlies.

A new texture oozes into Austin through MASS Gallery's current queer-focused exhibition. "Hard Served Soft: Queer and Trans Textile Show" explores the LGBTQ experience through differing textures through work by featured artists like Jessica Gritton, Beth Schindler, and Jasmine Amazing aka Gothess Jasmine. Questions posed by "Hard Served Soft": "How do we use materials to soften feelings that want to be felt? How do we make fun of realities that taunt and haunt us? What do we make soft so it can hit hard?" Find answers in the exhibition, which runs until Oct. 14.

Q’d Up

The Cannabis Cabaret Gothess Jasmine hosts a night of high-class cabaret with performances from Brandix, Neptune, and the Trans Era; a DJ set from DJ Tonatiuh; and an array of snacks, flower, vapes, and mocktails from Mary Jae available for purchase. Fri., Sept. 22, 8-11pm. Mary Jae Social Club, 2110 S. Lamar. $15. instagram.com/maryjaesocialclub.

Neon Rainbows: Shania Twain Night A night of cowpokes and country music, but if that don't impress you much, stick around for sets from DJ Boi Orbison as well as the Gay Ole Opry Drag Show hosted by Brigitte Bandit. Fri., Sept. 22, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. cheerupcharlies.com.

Como la Flor: Blossoming Identities Through Trans Latina Cinema Focused on the work of trans Latina creators that explores "themes of identity, resilience, and transformation." Films include "Girls Like Us" from p1nkstar and Turito Moreno; "Portals" by Bev Vega; and "The Transition" by Deandra Gonzalez. Sat., Sept. 23, 6-9pm. Moontower Cider Co., 1916 Tillery. $8-20 sliding scale. thegalleryatx.org.

It's About Time … to Celebrate The Austin Gay Men's Chorus raises its voice in support of LGBTQ+ rights in Texas and proclaims it's time to take a stand. Sat., Sept. 23, 7-10pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122. $100. agmcsings.org.

Pumpkin Spice Legend Pageant Bubu and CupCake host the first Austin Pumpkin Spice Legend drag competition. Winner wears the crown and pockets $500. Sat., Sept. 23, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. fb.com/poopooatx.

OutFitness Trans Masc Workouts Open to both trans folks and allies, these workouts are designed to build a muscle line physique. Modifications are available for all exercises. Sundays, 9am. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Cir. outfitnessatx.com.

Greetings From Queer Mountain! Irielle Wesley and Caroline Bassett host this themed-storytelling classic. September's theme is "Change." Fourth Tuesdays, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. greetingsfromqueermountain@gmail.com, instagram.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

Extra! Extra!

Tha Function Amarji Lepore and BabiBoi Juicy throw the "first & only ballroom-centric dance party in Texas" in Coco's Laser Pit. Thu., Sept. 21. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Queer Film Theory 101 Four queer film "professors" present on why their fave films belong in the queer canon, with a different theme every month. September's theme is "Sequels." Third Thursdays, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Kind Night In Kind Clinic's outreach team invites y'all to a screening of Brazilian documentary Bixa Travesty, which follows Linn da Quebrada, a trans performer. Plus: free STI testing and rapid PrEP. Fri., Sept. 22, 6-9pm. Kind Clinic, 101 W. Koenig #100. instagram.com/kindclinic.

Free LGBTQ+ Latin Dance Classes Learn Latin dances like salsa, merengue, and bachata from Robbie Sky at these queer-affirming classes. Fridays in Sept., 7-8pm. Esquina Tango, 209 Pedernales. Free but RSVP. esquinatango.org.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Drag Me to Hell Louisianna Purchase brings her best spooky friends to this "hellishly good" drag show that is part of 2023's Fantastic Fest. Fri., Sept. 22, 10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. fantasticfest.com.

OutFitness Run Club Get on your feet for a Saturday stroll with one of three groups: a 1-to-2-mile walk, a 3-mile run/walk, and a 5-mile jog. All groups end in a JuiceLand meetup. Fourth Saturdays, 9am. The Rock at Town Lake, 2102-2104 Stephen F. Austin Dr. outfitnessatx.com.

TGQ Social 2 A social gathering for gender-diverse folks where you can meet new people and relax among friends. Fourth Saturdays, 5-8pm. SLAB BBQ & Beer, 9012 Research. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Revelations Hosted by Nazareth with cast members Alexander the Great and Justice, Revelations weaves each drag performance together in an elaborate storytelling session. Fourth Saturdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Nostalgia: 90s Rewind 2023 Best of Austin Champion of Comedy Rochelle McConico directs an improv send-up of the classic Nineties family sitcom. Featuring the comedy talents of Juan Castañeda, Jose Da'Hype, Yuki DeSouza, Garrett Goode, Steve Guntli, Katarin Nuñez, Didi Ohri, Morgan Seaman, and Tiana Stuart. Saturdays in Sept., 9pm. Hideout Theatre & Coffeehouse, 617 Congress. $7-15. instagram.com/hideouttheatre.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Irene's Drag Brunch Drag supreme Louisianna Purchase and friends take over Irene's for a classic brunch bonanza with drinks, dining, and divine entertainment with popcorn & sparkling wine included in table reservation. A percent of ticket sales/proceeds donated to Transgender Education Network of Texas. Second and fourth Sundays, 1-3pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. GA, free; VIP tables, $100-250. instagram.com/irenesaustin.

TDRL This here's Total Drag Request Live, so buy a drink and request a song for hosts DeeGee Rey and Celia Light to perform. Sundays, 3pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

The Drag Is Right Sir Maxim hosts this happy-hour drag show "full of jokes, hijinks, and drag-ified versions of your favorite game show games." Sun., Sept. 24, 6pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Moonlight: A Pole Drag Show Lucy Fur hosts a night of drag that's sure to be pole-rizing in all the best ways. Featuring Gothess Jasmine, Alexander the Great, and Joselyn Breezy. Fourth Sundays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/lucyfuratx.

Cuff It BabiBoi and Diamond Dior Davenport invite you to a world of slow and sexy R&B at this drag show/party for queer POC. Last Sundays, 10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Zachariah See the first "electric Western," based on Siddhartha and made by Sixties surreal comedy troupe Firesign Theatre, along with a Sheverb music video premiere. Screening followed by performances from Sheverb with special guest Brigitte Bandit and then Pelvis Wrestley. Mon., Sept. 25, 8pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. texashotelvegas.com.

Camp Karaoke Basüra and Adam Stone host a night of unforgettable karaoke fun with music, costumes, and props. Mondays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. fb.com/rainon4th.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Avril Lavigne's Birthday Get in touch with your inner Canadian pop-punker at this party for all the sk8ter boys, girls, and nonbinary peeps. The Trans Era hosts, with DJ Lavender Thug and performances from Jenna Talia, Sir Beau Elliot, Sinful Purchase, and Solovino. Tue., Sept. 26, 9:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Category Is… House of Lepore and Kind Clinic team up for this biweekly class on "practices for ballroom members to commune and develop their craft across various ballroom categories (i.e., Vogue Performance, Sex Siren, Runway, and Face, etc.)." Kind Clinic will also provide STI/HIV rapid testing services. Every other Wednesday, 7-10pm. Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

G Flip Selling Sunset girlies rejoice: Australian singer and spouse of Chrishell G Flip is hitting the CUC stage. Wed., Sept. 27, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $15. resoundpresents.com.

Queer Art Night Queer creatives of all mediums can drop in and hang out with other LGBTQ folks while working on personal projects. Masks required for indoor meets. Note: This is not a space for allies. Every other Wednesday, 7:30-10pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson. fb.com/people/queer-art-night/100089094769772.

Side Show Enjoy the strange and unusual with Evah Destruction, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, and special guests – plus, stick around for the Dragula rewatch party. Every other Wednesday, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Rainbows Over Radio Hosted by Mars, this brunch features fabulous drag talent as well as delicious brews both caffeinated and alcoholic. Thu., Sept. 28, noon-2pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Menchaca Rd. instagram.com/radiocoffeeandbeer.

Swim Session No. 12 DJ Veneer Splash around during a three-hour set by DJ Veneer, plus a pop-up shop from Future Front, snacks and drinks from Veracruz Tacos, and tons of weekend energy. Thu., Sept. 28, 7-10pm. The Line Hotel Austin, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. $10. futurefronttexas.org/comethrough.