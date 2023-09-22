Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 22, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The Hokey Pokey is called the Hokey Cokey in the UK, some parts of Australia, and the Caribbean. Similar dances and lyrics date back to the 19th century.

Frank Sinatra liked to play with electric trains.

In an effort to showcase their ability to bring order and governance, the Taliban recently announced that all taxis in Afghanistan must be painted a cheery blue and white. And they ordered retail shops to remove the heads of mannequins.

On Sept. 23, 1988, this column appeared for the first time in The Austin Chronicle. Happy 35th anniversary and thank you to all the readers, folks who have sent in factoids, and especially to Nick Barbaro, Kimberley Jones, and Louis Black.

Some say yarsagumba fungus works as well as Viagra. Only found in the Himalayan mountains, it costs about $100 a gram. For it to be effective, one must also eat the caterpillar larvae that feeds on it.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 15, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 8, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Museum Grand Opening Celebration
Texas Science & Natural History Museum
Open Congress at the Texas Tribune Festival at Congress Avenue
Rod Gator (album release), Ellis Bullard, Mayeux & Broussard, Shingles (single release), Crimson Devils (8:00), Conjunto los Pinkys (3:00) at Sagebrush
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: King Krule, First Aid Kit, Sylvan Esso, Local Natives, Pearl Jam, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  