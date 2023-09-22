Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The Hokey Pokey is called the Hokey Cokey in the UK, some parts of Australia, and the Caribbean. Similar dances and lyrics date back to the 19th century.

Frank Sinatra liked to play with electric trains.

In an effort to showcase their ability to bring order and governance, the Taliban recently announced that all taxis in Afghanistan must be painted a cheery blue and white. And they ordered retail shops to remove the heads of mannequins.

On Sept. 23, 1988, this column appeared for the first time in The Austin Chronicle. Happy 35th anniversary and thank you to all the readers, folks who have sent in factoids, and especially to Nick Barbaro, Kimberley Jones, and Louis Black.

Some say yarsagumba fungus works as well as Viagra. Only found in the Himalayan mountains, it costs about $100 a gram. For it to be effective, one must also eat the caterpillar larvae that feeds on it.