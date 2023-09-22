Day Trips: Buffalo Soldiers Memorial, San Angelo

The Buffalo Soldier Memorial stands across a busy street from Fort Concho National Historic Landmark in San Angelo, where many African American soldiers served. Ten stone pillars along a walkway in a shaded grove honor men and women who helped open the western frontier of Texas to settlement.

A project of the San Angelo NAACP, the memorial was dedicated on July 28, 2023 – National Buffalo Soldiers Day. Organizers of the project say it is the only memorial in Texas dedicated to the Black enlisted soldiers who served in late 19th-century Texas.

Each column tells a different aspect of the Buffalo Soldiers' history, from the laundresses to Medal of Honor recipients. Additional information can be accessed through QR codes on each pillar's placard or at buffalosoldierswesttexas.com.

The first Black troops reported to Fort Concho in 1868 and served there until 1885. At the time of their arrival, the fort was less than a year old. The 38th and 41st Infantries and 9th and 10th Cavalries were given construction projects, escort duties, and patrol assignments. Native Americans honored the Black soldiers with their nickname because the troops reminded them of the buffalo.

Collectively, the all-Black regiments had low court-martial and desertion rates and were repeatedly cited for their courage. At least 23 Buffalo Soldiers were awarded Medals of Honor, including five from Fort Concho. President Harry Truman desegregated the armed services in 1948.

The San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial is at 717 S. Oakes St. in El Paseo de Santa Angela Park in San Angelo. Throughout the year, Fort Concho presents programs on the Buffalo Soldiers' contributions to the taming of West Texas. The Buffalo Soldier National Museum is in Houston, and more information can be found at buffalosoldiersmuseum.org.

