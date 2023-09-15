Qmmunity: Carnival of Queers

Step right up for a totally queer reenvisioning of a classic fall staple: the carnival. A triforce collab from Louisianna Purchase, Bubu, and the Little Gay Shop, the Heel Country Fair hits the Far Out Lounge and Stage this Sunday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 10pm. You'll find carnival games! Food! Arts and crafts exhibits! A petting zoo! Vendors! And over 30 local drag artists like Nadine Hughes, Tatiana Cholula, Gothess Jasmine, Bobby Pudrido, Petty Cakes, Gender Destruction, and Leia Sakura Dior, plus tons, tons more. DJ sets from Boi Orbison, Lavender Thug, Sad Dad, and Salem Ofax give the day a soundtrack ya just can't beat.

Heel Country sprung from the head of Bubu, née Bulimianne Rhapsody, while desiring a local drag festival in the spirit of New York City's Bushwig, Miami's Wigwood, or Oakland's Oaklash. "The name was the first inspiration, a parody of [H-E-B] brand Hill Country Fare," Bubu recollects. Second on the inspo pin board? Childhood memories of local fairs. "I want to create that experience again," she says, "but much more gay with drag." Those wanting in on a gay fair go-around can hit up thelittlegayshop.com for a ticket ($25), but remember: This event's 18 and up!

Prepare yourself for another carnival, this one made of kinky delights. Newly crowned Best of Austin winner the Austin Eagle invites all leather lovers to their full-weekend schedule of events – all of which surround their Mr. & Ms. Austin Eagle leather competition. Friday, Sept. 15, features opportunities to break in your leather chaps and chapeaus, such as a gear swap (7pm), meet & greet (8pm), and cigar social (8pm). Polish your floggers for Saturday, Sept. 16, and look your best for the Sir Rat Kink Carnival (3pm), Austin Babtist Women drag brunch (7pm), and the Black & Red Ball (10pm). Finally, Sunday, Sept. 17, contestants hit the stage for the leather contest (noon) with judges like International Mr. Leather 2009 Jeffrey Payne, Ms. Texas Leather 2023 aka the Goddess, International Mr. Leather 2017 Ralph Bruneau, Miss Velvet Steele, and Heartland Person of Leather 2023 Master Thaddeus Twist. Check theaustineagle.com/leather-contest to get judges' bios, schedule info, and more.

Q’d Up

Love Me Naught Listening Party Theo Love celebrates the release of both his new album and his new single, "Bad Habits," with a party that features a vinyl social and a live set from Theo and his band, as well as a Q&A. A portion of ticket sales go toward the SIMS Foundation. Thu., Sept. 14, 7-11:30pm. HowMuch?! Studios, 6910-L Shirley Ave. $15. instagram.com/theloniouslove.

Girl Ultra the Party Kick off Mexican Independence Day weekend with a party/concert/rave from Perreo Club and Drunkluck. Featuring Mexico City's Girl Ultra and Foudeqush and the Austin-based, Monterrey-raised Suxxy Puxxy and Poniboy. Fri., Sept. 15, 9pm. Parish, 501 Brushy. $20. parishaustin.com.

Diez Y Seis De Septiembre Eva Inez hosts a celebration of Mexican drag with performances from Tatiana Cholula, Iggy Bank, Veronica Valentine, Dee Gee Rey, and CDMX's Papercut. Sat., Sept. 16, 11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/laevainez.

Whatever Happened to Gayby Gay? See a cinematic classic like you never have before when Austin's funniest comics do a live script reading of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Featuring drag, live piano, and gags. Brian Bonnet directs with music by Yuki DeSouza, and readings by Mase Kerwick, Aira Juliet, Steph VF, Alexander Noland, Franny Harold, and a farewell performance from Dylan Garsee. Sat., Sept. 16, 7pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $15. falloutcomedy.com.

Preheat Fest Part of MoHA's Summer Drive In series, this film festival focuses on experimental shorts that explore what digital movement can be through "border blending." Sat., Sept. 16, 7:30pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons. $5-40. instagram.com/preheatfest.

Grackle's Great Big Birthday Bash Lady Grackle Birdbreath throws her b-day party with Grackle Games' favorites: Owie, Vicious L'Amour, Franky L'Amour, Lawrie Bird, and Miss Good. Mon., Sept. 18, 9:32pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/ladygrackle.

Tha Function Amarji Lepore and BabiBoi Juicy throw the "first & only ballroom-centric dance party in Texas" in Coco's Lazer Pit. Thu., Sept. 21. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Extra! Extra!

Bimbo Bingo Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Eileen Dover bring y'all back to the Aughts with this Y2K-themed drag show & bingo. Second Thursdays, 7pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth, 512/472-9637. instagram.com/halcyon.austin.

Queer Magic: The Gathering Night Gather yer mana and join fellow queer Magic players for a fun and inclusive night that welcomes new and seasoned players alike. Thursdays, 7-10pm. Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, 2438 W. Anderson Ste. B-1. Free but RSVP. dlair.net.

Boyz of Austin: Night of 1,000 Jack Blacks! Before Tenacious D plays Austin, enjoy the Tenacious Drag of Austin's own gender-diverse drag troupe as they tribute all things Jack Black. Plus: an air guitar contest. Thu., Sept. 14, 10:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Hard Served Soft: Queer and Trans Textiles From woven tapestries of ocean garbage to quilted scenes of trans injustice, this group show brings together 10 artists who explore hard stuff in soft ways. Featuring works by Ben Aqua, Kendra Bergman, Beth Schindler, Michelle Devereux, Grayson Hunt, Jessica Gritton, Carly Ostler, Jasmine Amazing, Bella Maria Varela, and Ian Gerson. Through Oct. 14. MASS Gallery, 705 Gunter. massgallery.org.

Sapphists Supports Drag Catch Sinderella, a member of Sapphists' Society, for a one-of-a-kind drag show among fellow sapphic folks. Fri., Sept. 15, 6:30pm. This Too Shall Pass, 208 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/sapphistssociety.

Free LGBTQ+ Latin Dance Classes Learn Latin dances like salsa, merengue, and bachata from Robbie Sky at these queer-affirming classes. Fridays in Sept., 7-8pm. Esquina Tango, 209 Pedernales. Free but RSVP. esquinatango.org.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space with that gay Greek poet energy flowing through every performance. Note: Lesbians of all genders are welcome. Third Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Thigh Hi Vintage Soft Opening Shop 'til ya drop at this new mini vintage department store's grand opening, which aesthetic owner Meggie O'Neill describes as "retail Barbie threw up in here, but like, in a good way." Sat., Sept. 16, noon-8pm. Thigh Hi Vintage, 2105 Justin #104. instagram.com/thighhivintage.

Mosh and Learn Learn how to interact with fellow pup players as well as people outside of the scene from Pup Sharp, aka Texas Pup 2023. Warm up with a mosh, refreshments, and STI testing on-site. Sat., Sept. 16, 2-4pm. Kind Clinic, 101 W. Koenig #300, 833/937-5463. instagram.com/boopsocietyctx.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Adrienne Park bring the brunch heat with a stellar cast. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth, 512/472-9637. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Cody Rigsby: XOXO, Cody Here's a book launch event for Rigsby's Opinionated Homosexual's Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness, an evening "full of talking trash and acting a fool, with a side of group therapy." Sat., Sept. 16, 7pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $45-65. austintheatre.org.

Comets and Cosmos Reach for the stars with this cosmic drag show hosted by Mars. Third Saturdays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Gupshup Catch up with fellow members of this South Asian LGBTQ group over tea and snacks. Sat., Sept. 16, 3pm. Location upon RSVP. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/khushatx.

Rainbow Market Rescheduled from Austin Pride Month, catch this vendor market focused on local deaf artisans with sign language interpreters available throughout the event. Sat., Sept. 16, 4-8pm. Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth. fb.com/deafartisanmarketday.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Austin's Five Star Drag Brunch A big ol' brunch with all the drag you can handle hosted by the legendary Kelly Kline. Sun., Sept. 17, noon. The Courtyard at Fourth & Co., 208-C W. Fourth. $25-800. instagram.com/thecourtyardatx.

Vixens of Volstead Brunch like a true queen, plus an Eastside Pop Up vendor market. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Sapphic Singles Develop connections and meet folks at your own pace during this informal mixer hosted by Erin Christine. All are welcome except for cis men and straight women. Third Sundays, 5-7pm. Progress Coffee, 3421 I-35 N. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Camp Karaoke Basüra and Adam Stone host a night of unforgettable karaoke fun with music, costumes, and props. Mondays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. fb.com/rainon4th.

Sad Girls Only Time to get tearful, y'all: Sad Girls Only brings ennui to the drag party with hosts Louisianna Purchase and Ruby Knight. Third Mondays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queer Trivia Test your little gay gray matter at the Little Gay Shop's monthly trivia night, hosted by the one and only Aira Juliet. Tue., Sept. 19, 7:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. thelittlegayshop.com.

Good Pollution This show hosted by Clara Jubilee and Perpetual Oyster, with their coterie of funny, queer weirdos performing in this curated display of absurdity, isn't your run-of-the-mill trash. This here's gourmet garbage – the best and trashiest sketch, short films, performance art, hot sauce, stand-up, and more. Third Tuesdays, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10 presale; $12 door. falloutcomedy.com.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½, 512/538-1991. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Snoot Boop Munch Join Boop Society for a dinner where interested parties can learn more about becoming a member and how the group operates. Wed., Sept. 20, 7-8pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2, 737/274-0112. instagram.com/boopsocietyctx.

Drag Queen Bingo The food & drink baby sib to Odd Duck and Barley Swine brings a drag brunch bingo you can really sink your teeth into. Third Wednesdays, 8-10pm. Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK. sourduckmarket.com.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Clickbait Confront the cringe at Austin's only meme-themed drag & burlesque comedy show, "where touching grass is overrated!" September's theme is "Adult Swim." Third Wednesdays, 10:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. 18+, $7. instagram.com/clickbaitatx.

Queer Film Theory 101 Four queer film "professors" present on why their fave films belong in the queer canon. September's theme is "Sequels." Third Thursdays, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Queer Speed Dating Find a new friend or a new belle at this speed dating mixer focused specifically on sapphic sweethearts. Thu., Sept. 21, 7:30-9:30pm. East Austin Hotel, 1108 E. Sixth. $25. instagram.com/queerspeeddating.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Play! With Chique Fil-Atio Gamers unite at this gathering featuring tournament-style Switch games, card and board games, darts, retro gaming, and more, all while Chique Fil-Atio DJ's. Sign up after Geeks Who Drink. Every other Thursday, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.