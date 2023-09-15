Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 15, 2023
Mary the Jewess was an alchemist who lived in ancient Alexandria around the first century. She is credited with inventing the bain-marie (double boiler).
As a librarian, Dorothy Porter (1905-1995) revised the Dewey Decimal System and helped raise the prominence of Black studies and authors.
Kirsty Sedgman, a researcher at the University of Bristol, has been nicknamed "Doctor of Audiences" due to her research in rising anti-social and sometimes belligerent behavior of audience members at live events. Her book On Being Unreasonable talks about the erosion of manners, order, and respect.
According to a 2014 Mayo Clinic study, middle-aged women are the most common victims of cat bites to the hand.
At the 2023 World Track & Field Championships in Budapest, Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine won a gold medal in the women's high jump, in the last event to be completed on the final day of the meet.