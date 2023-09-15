Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mary the Jewess was an alchemist who lived in ancient Alexandria around the first century. She is credited with inventing the bain-marie (double boiler).

As a librarian, Dorothy Porter (1905-1995) revised the Dewey Decimal System and helped raise the prominence of Black studies and authors.

Kirsty Sedgman, a researcher at the University of Bristol, has been nicknamed "Doctor of Audiences" due to her research in rising anti-social and sometimes belligerent behavior of audience members at live events. Her book On Being Unreasonable talks about the erosion of manners, order, and respect.

According to a 2014 Mayo Clinic study, middle-aged women are the most common victims of cat bites to the hand.

At the 2023 World Track & Field Championships in Budapest, Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine won a gold medal in the women's high jump, in the last event to be completed on the final day of the meet.