The Common Law

Over 700 new Texas laws were passed during the 88th legislative session. The new laws cover wide-ranging topics like education, LGBTQ issues, health care, transportation, and the relationship between state and local government. Most of the new laws went into effect on September 1. Listed below are a few of the new (and sometimes slightly obscure) new laws. You be the judge of whether any will impact your life.

Social Media for Kids. Having trouble tracking all of your kid's social media interactions? House Bill 18 requires that some social media platforms get consent from a parent or guardian before letting minors create an account.

Tampon Tax. Senate Bill 379 states that feminine hygiene and baby products, including tampons, breast milk pumping items, diapers, baby wipes, and maternity clothes will no longer be taxed.

School Security Presence. Have you noticed more security presence at your kid's school these past few weeks? HB 3 requires that armed officers be present at all Texas schools. The law allows the armed personnel to be a peace officer, school resource officer, a school marshal, or a school district employee. Districts that are unable to comply can try to invoke a "good cause exception," which would require that the district present an alternative plan.

Taxing Your Tesla (or other electric vehicle). SB 505 requires owners of electric vehicles to pay a $400 registration fee and a yearly $200 renewal fee. Drivers of gas and hybrid cars don't pay the fee because they currently pay a 20-cent tax per gallon of gas purchased.

Drivers Slow Down & Move Over. Texas already has a law that requires drivers to switch lanes or reduce speed when encountering first responders on Texas roadways. HB 898 increases the criminal penalties for drivers that fail to do this.

Temporary Change of Speed Limits. HB 1885 now allows local Texas Department of Transportation engineers to temporarily change speed limits (this used to require approval by the Texas Transportation Commission). Expect more temporary changes to speed limits – the temporary change can be applied during roadway construction or maintenance, and during inclement weather.

No More Statewide COVID-19 Mandates. Gov. Greg Abbott imposed all types of statewide COVID-19-related mandates during the pandemic (masks, vaccine, and business/school closures). SB 29 bans these statewide mandates in the future, although there are various exceptions.