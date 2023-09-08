Qmmunity: Pumpkin Spice Homoscopes

Season change alert! Maybe the heat's still on outside, but inside we're all feeling the autumnal shift – the carefree skip of summer turned to a more thoughtful fall-time gait. While our favorite sweaters still remain folded away until Austin hits at least 65 degrease, there's still much in flux right now. School has started, the pumpkin spice latte is back, and the demands of "summer fun" have slowed enough that you can actually have time to chill. Anything can happen when the solstice approaches. So be open to new adventures. You're a crunchy leaf falling from a tree. Check out this week's queer event homoscopes to see where you fall.

Homoscopes

Virgo

Tales From Venus Retrograde How is the planet of love effecting your queer life? Come discuss with astrology expert (and birthday Virgo!) Ren at this meetup. Sat., Sept. 9, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/skygazeastro.

Libra

Geekgasm Review Presents: And Justice for Eddie Austin's nerdlesque showcase presents a variety show of fantasy-forward burlesque & drag. Sat., Sept. 9, 7-10pm. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport. $20-250. andjusticeforeddie.eventbrite.com.

Scorpio

Boyz of Austin: Night of 1,000 Jack Blacks! Before Tenacious D plays Austin, enjoy the tenacious drag of Austin's own gender-diverse drag troupe as they tribute all things Jack Black. Thu., Sept. 14, 10:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Sagittarius

Nü Metal Nü Me Rock out like they did in 2009 at this nü metal drag show hosted by Summer Clearance. Sat., Sept. 9, 10pm. Valhalla, 710 Red River. $8. fb.com/valhallatavern.

Capricorn

Loteria & Networking An event for Latinx, BIPOC, and queer creatives and biz owners to build community by discussing projects and breaking the ice with a li'l loteria. Thu., Sept. 14, 6-9pm. LUNITA, 2118 S. Congress. instagram.com/lasofrendas.

Aquarius

Calling All the Hotties DJs Orya, Bad Apple, MajestyofDivinity, and SATX's Nevelacey call all hotties to this Megan Thee Stallion party. Fri., Sept. 8, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/oryalau.

Pisces

Hard Served Soft: Queer and Trans Textiles From woven tapestries of ocean garbage to quilted scenes of trans injustice, this group show brings together 10 artists who explore hard stuff in soft ways. Opening reception: Sat., Sept. 9, 6-10pm. MASS Gallery, 705 Gunter. massgallery.org.

Aries

Skiveez Reunion Party Feel the Kenergy at this reunion for former enjoyers of the Skiveez underwear party. Sat., Sept. 9, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Taurus

Now That's What I Call Euro Dance The Poo Poo Platter girlies bring the Euro-beats to the Red River streets with hosts Louisianna Purchase and CupCake. Fri., Sept. 8, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Gemini

Genesis: A Legendary Drag Brunch Nazareth hosts a heavenly drag brunch with special guests. Second Saturdays, 1pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. $20. instagram.com/nazarethatx.

Cancer

Whatever Happened to Gayby Gay A live script reading of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? featuring drag, live piano, and gags, plus a farewell performance from Dylan Garsee. Sat., Sept. 9 & 16, 7pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $15. falloutcomedy.com.

Leo

Hot Topix Help raise funds for the Austin International Drag Festival with this drag competition hosted by Alexandria van Cartier. Second Tuesdays, 8pm. Valhalla, 710 Red River. $10 suggested donation. austindragfest.org.

Extra, Extra

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Brandi Davis Queer Texas comic Brandi Davis headlines Cap City with openers Angelina Martin and Roxy Castillo. Thu., Sept. 7, 8pm. Cap City Comedy Club, 11506 Century Oaks Ste. B-100. $20-28. instagram.com/brandidaviscomedy.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights Attention queers: It's House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night, with seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore

Total DOMination Swarm Buzz, buzz girlies: This drag wrestling show host by Lucy Fur goes to the bugs with performances by Diamond Dior Davenport, Gothess Jasmine, Joselyn Breezy, Lavender Thug, and Baldie Loxx as ring girl. Plus live music by Vertarias and She23. Thu., Sept. 7, 8pm. Come & Take It Live, 2015 E. Riverside. $10 presale; $15 door. instagram.com/lucyfuratx.

UnBEARable! Chique Fil-Atio and Mascara Rivers host Austin's longest-running camp comedy drag show with Basüra and Summer Clearance on co-host rotation. Each month promises special guest musicians, comics, and drag artists. First Thursdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. theironbear.com.

Silk Club x Gong Cha Asian women, nonbinary, and genderqueer creative group Silk Club holds a profit share with Gong Cha. Make sure to mention them while buyin' yer boba! Fri., Sept. 8, 6:30-8:30pm. Gong Cha, 2021 Guadalupe. instagram.com/silkclubatx.

"Better Than I Imagined" Film/Album Premiere Local musician Blakchyl brings her new short film/album to this listening party. Location announced day of. Fri., Sept. 8, 7-11pm. TBA. instagram.com/blakchyl.

Free LGBTQ+ Latin Dance Classes Learn Latin dances like salsa, merengue, and bachata from Robbie Sky at these queer-affirming classes. Fridays in September, 7-8pm. Esquina Tango, 209 Pedernales. Free but RSVP. esquinatango.org.

Husky This is an all-inclusive pup/pet play party celebrating players of all sizes. Second Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Thigh Hi Vintage Soft Opening Shop 'til ya drop at this new mini vintage department store's grand opening, whose aesthetic owner Meggie O'Neill describes it as "retail Barbie threw up in here, but like, in a good way." Sat., Sept. 9, noon-8pm. Thigh Hi Vintage, 2105 Justin #104. instagram.com/thighhivintage.

Legendary Drag Brunch Bask in the good vibes of this drag brunch. Diamond Dior Davenport hosts with featured performers Amber Nicole Davenport, Tara Cotta, Natasha Capri, and Omari Dior; DJ KICKIT spins; and Frida Friday brings a vendor market. Sun., Sept. 10, noon-4pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. Free but RSVP. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Irene's Drag Brunch Drag supreme Louisianna Purchase and friends take over Irene's for a classic brunch bonanza with drinks, dining, and divine entertainment with popcorn & sparkling wine included in table reservation. A percent of ticket sales/proceeds donated to Transgender Education Network of Texas. Second and fourth Sundays, 1-3pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. GA, free; VIP tables, $100-250. instagram.com/irenesaustin.

Drag at the Den Catch a screening of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar in the plush red-velvet walls of the Tiger Den with a live drag show featuring Alexander the Great, Selma Bawdy, and Althea Trix. Sun., Sept. 10, 4 & 8pm. Tiger Den, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. fb.com/p/tiger-den-atx-100054311839457.

TGQ Social & Campfire Queer Storytime A double whammy: Meet and greet your fellow trans and gender diverse Austinites while also enjoying queer stories 'round the camp fire hosted by World Famous *BOB*. Second Sundays, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Grackle Games Cycle 4 of this drag competition hosted by Lady Grackle promises "c*ntier" contestants and the biggest grand prize ever, with drag heroes and villains pitting their talents & techniques against each other in your fave Grackle Games challenges (plus plenty of new ones). Mondays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Camp Karaoke Basüra and Adam Stone host a night of unforgettable karaoke fun with music, costumes, and props. Mondays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. fb.com/rainon4th.

Resiliency Workshop Having trouble managing difficulties in your life? This peer-led support group offers discussion on stress management, coping skills, and resilience, all within a trauma-informed & community-centric space. Every other Tuesday, 2-3pm. Kind Clinic, 101 W. Koenig #100. Free but RSVP. waterloocounseling.org/peerled-groups.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/gayenoughshow.

Queer Cuties Climb An LGBTQIA social climbing group focused on providing a supportive & joyful space for queer climbers to reach new heights. Every other Tuesday, 7-9pm. Crux Climbing Center, 6015-B Dillard Cir. cruxclimbingcenter.com.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queer Club: It's Not a Phase, Mom! Emo Night San Marcos gays can let their emo flags fly at this special emo/scene night with special guest DJ Rikudo. Tue., Sept. 12, 10pm. The Porch, 129 E. Hopkins, San Marcos. 21+ no cover; 18+ $5. instagram.com/theporchsmtx.

In Conversation With Angela Davis Political activist, professor, author, and icon Angela Davis in conversation with Dr. Peniel Joseph. This event is sold out, but check with local social justice groups, who may have seats available due to a grant from Tejemos Foundation. Wed., Sept. 13, 6pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. austintheatre.org.

Queer Art Night Queer creatives of all mediums can drop in and hang out with other LGBTQ folks while working on personal projects. Masks required for indoor meets. Note: This is not a space for allies. Every other Wednesday, 7:30-10pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson, 512/220-1576. fb.com/people/queer-art-night/100089094769772.

Side Show Enjoy the strange and unusual with Evah Destruction, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, and special guests – plus, stick around for the Dragula rewatch party. Every other Wednesday, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Bimbo Bingo Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Eileen Dover bring y'all back to the Aughts with this Y2K-themed drag show & bingo. Second Thursdays, 7pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/halcyon.austin.

Drama Club Mascara Rivers and Summer Clearance pay their respects to Broadway with this theatre-themed drag show, featuring special guests. Plus: 50 cent wings at the Bear. Second Mondays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/mascararivers.