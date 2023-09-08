Columns

Day Trips: Patricia Huffman Smith NASA “Remembering Columbia” Museum, Hemphill

East Texas museum remembers the space shuttle disaster that happened 20 years ago

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 8, 2023


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA "Remembering Columbia" Museum in Hemphill commemorates the space shuttle Columbia that broke apart over Texas 20 years ago.

With the assistance of NASA, contractors, the astronauts' families, and local people, the museum tells the story of the seven aboard the flight and the massive recovery effort that picked up every piece possible of the disintegrated spacecraft.


The small museum tells a big story about the space shuttle program and the tragedy over North Texas. Among rare NASA memorabilia, films, and interactive exhibits are individual displays to each of the astronauts: mission commander Rick Husband (a native of Amarillo), pilot William "Willie" McCool, payload commander Michael P. Anderson, payload specialist Ilan Ramon, and mission specialists Laurel Clark, David Brown, and Kalpana Chawla.

Also remembered are Texas Forest Service employee Charles Krenek and helicopter pilot Jules F. "Buzz" Mier Jr., who died during the massive recovery effort involving more than 25,000 volunteers.


First launched in 1981, Columbia (OV-102) was the first winged, reusable space shuttle. The doomed aircraft was on its final descent to Kennedy Space Center in Florida after its 28th mission. It began breaking up over Lubbock, scattering debris across East Texas on Feb. 1, 2003. Over 80,000 pieces were recovered.

The museum and the attached library that opened in 2011 were funded by real estate developer Al Smith of Sugar Land in honor of his wife, who died in 2010.

The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA "Remembering Columbia" Museum at 375-B Sabine St. in Hemphill is a thoughtful and informative tribute to the astronauts and the aftermath of the disaster. The doors open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday through Monday by appointment. For more information, go to nasacolumbiamuseum.com or call 409/787-4827.

1,668th in a series.

Last Week in Live Music: Je'Texas, Being Dead, Christian Bland, the Jonas Brothers, and More
