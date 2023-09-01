We Have an Issue: A Watched Pot …

According to a Hallmark article I just clicked on, the traditional gift for a 42nd anniversary is "clocks or watches" … but would you settle for something more weed-oriented instead? To celebrate the Chronicle's 42nd lap around the sun, we're launching a cannabis column.

Considering this paper was (I'm told) hatched in a cloud of smoke, I'm honestly shocked we haven't had a cannabis column already, at least that anyone remembers. But here we are, and I couldn't be more excited, even as someone who hasn't hit a bong since the early Aughts. And that's because our dear Kevin Curtin – formerly "Playback" columnist and Chronicle Music editor – will be the guy penning "The Austin Chronic."

Kevin intends to cover cannabis news and culture every other week, exploring the shifting legalization landscape, the proliferation of CBD products, and whatever else strikes his fancy. He's a joy to read (you might remember his terrific cover story on bike culture back in April), and I'm so thrilled we've lured him back into the fold.

You can find Kevin's inaugural column here. Want to get "The Austin Chronic" delivered to your inbox, along with all our other cannabis reporting? Sign up at austinchronicle.com/newsletters. Want to get Kevin piped directly into your earbuds? You'll find an audio version with his column online.

So that's what we got y'all for our 42nd anniversary. If you're in the giving mood, too, become a Chronicle supporter with a one-time or recurring donation at austinchronicle.com/support. As you've probably heard, it's a challenging time for media. (On that subject: Check out Lina Fisher's excellent reporting on layoffs at The Texas Tribune.) Your support helps fund our journalism and our continued commitment to serving our community.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Day Trips and Beyond: Gerald McLeod rounds up ways to welcome fall and reports news from around the state, including the return of Shorty's Place in Port Aransas, a new location for Michael Hearne's Big Barn Dance Music Festival, and how to help Houston's folk art treasure Beer Can House.

The Robots Are Coming! AI plays a major role in the first lineup of featured speakers for South by Southwest 2024, including ChatGPT head Peter Deng.

Zoé Tong Heads to Zilker Strip: Simone Tong and Matthew Hyland combine their culinary star power for a restaurant they hope will represent "a Chinese love story for people in Austin."

Even Chaplains Don't Want Chaplains Counseling Your Kids: 100 Texas chaplains have signed an open letter protesting a new law that paves the way for public schools to replace trained school counselors with chaplains.

The Best Kind of Freezer Burn: Evan Rodriguez rounds up affordable frozen margs for a scorching Labor Day weekend.

Syphilis Is a Very Real Problem in Austin: Kind Clinic reports a troubling increase in positive test results for STI rates.

Ken Paxton Pile-On: Fourteen attorneys, including three former presidents of the Texas State Bar, are asking that the impeached and suspended-from-duty Texas attorney general be stripped of his law license.