Qmmunity: The Gay Place Rides Again

In the mid-Aughts, young Austin Chronicle journo Kate X Messer approached then-Chronicle publisher Louis Black at the office mailboxes with an idea. In Messer's recollection, the idea grew from two opposing forces in the queer atmosphere: 1) A blossoming of visibility from every letter in the LGBTQ alphabet – especially the T and Q factions – and 2) a frustrating lack of space and energy put toward covering the goings-on of that burgeoning social set. Messer remembers explaining what was soon to become "The Gay Place" as a solution to a problem she saw all over Texas.

She remembers putting the situation like this: "Man, I just got back from this trip [around Texas] and I gotta tell you, it's really hard as a queer to find queer culture, wherever you want to go. You know that there are kids who are coming down here from Waco, and coming up from Victoria, who want to know where everything's happening. We really need to own that."

Since this week marks the Chronicle's 42nd cycle 'round the sun, a dive into the origins of this here queer column felt appropriate. As the first – self-proclaimed, though Messer says no one has ever called us out on the proclamation – weekly LGBTQ events column in an alt-weekly newspaper, "Qmmunity" (née "The Gay Place") represents a part of not just the Chronicle's history, but Austin's queer community lineage. While other Lone Star State publications like Kate Longcope's Texas Triangle, published out of Houston beginning in 1992, covered the gay ol' news, none provided the actual boots-the-house-down-tea events coverage offered by what Messer, then-Listings Editor Diana Welch, and writer Stuart Getty created. Through a mix of strong queer community ties and a veritable army of interns and heels-to-the-pavement writers, this column has put Austin's LGBTQ life in print.

"The Gay Place" – so named to tribute Billy Lee Brammer's tri-novella masterpiece on Texas politics – had a dedicated audience, who made their voices heard when the column was, in Messer's words, cannibalized into the wider event listings. Constant change was the name of the game, at least while writing for an alt-weekly newspaper. "There wasn't any vision, I don't think," Messer says of "The Gay Place" format, "other than doing what we could … that's kind of the glory about alt-news weeklies. They're so close to the bone; they have to constantly reinvent."

Attributing the column success to its community connection, Messer recalls people being excited that she'd stepped up to the great task of queer event coverage. But she wasn't alone. A dedicated group of interns, writers, and local queer folks-about-town made up the rainbow of "The Gay Place" for many years. They all wrote under the mascot/pseudonym of Dandy Unicorn, which Messer says was her solution to not wanting a Facebook account. Instead, the Dandy Unicorn (now Dandy Campbell) FB account was manned by a rotating coterie of 15 queer writers, including Messer herself. When it came to the core "Gay Place" crew, Messer counts writer Stuart Getty as key to getting the inside scoop. "With Stuart, I got to have a person who really went out a lot," she says. "It was amazing having Stuart actually be out in the community. Gay Place really kind of evolved and blossomed with that."

An impressive and important presence in the city's queer community, Messer had no issue covering a scene she herself was deeply embedded in. To pretend her own views wouldn't color her coverage would have betrayed Messer's sense of integrity. "My attitudes about journalism that I grew up reading were of both great respect and of a whole lot of questions," she says. "And the journalism that I started feeling bristly about was the journalism that assumed objectivity and assumed a common sense." Citing Chronicle Music Editor Margaret Moser, Messer says that a writer must be honest about where they stand. "Margaret Moser was absolutely embedded in the music community of this town and many would say formed it," Messer says. "She would often within [her articles] demystify her relationships. If you're honest about what your position is in the piece, there's your integrity."

Q'd Up

CHIQQ Launch Party Sapphic nightlife event company CHIQQ throws a dance party featuring DJ sets by KICKIT, la Moon, and DragonnQueen. Fri., Sept. 1, 8pm. The Venue ATX, 516 E. Sixth. $20. chiqqevents.com.

Beyoncé Night A Beyoncé birthday bash hosted by Amber Nicole Davenport, featuring drag by Penny Copperfield, Beauty, Bambi Jade Davenport, Y'Vonne D'Amour, Kylie Gorgeous Dlux, and the Queen Fantasia Wood. DJ sets by BabiBoi and Boyfriend ATX. Fri., Sept. 1, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Front Festival: Film Women and LGBTQ+ filmmakers from all over Texas showcase their independent work, preceded by an artist panel and magic show. Fri., Sept. 1, 7-11pm. The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria, 3809 W. 35th. $15. futurefronttexas.org.

Front Festival: Music Songwriters, musicians, DJs, and drag artists from all around Texas and the global South perform in a curated lineup from the Future Front folks. Sat., Sept. 2, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $15. futurefronttexas.org.

Vixens of Volstead Brunch like a true queen with the Vixens. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Sunday Fundaze Louisianna Purchase and Chique Fil-Atio host a mother-daughter brunch kiki. First Sundays, 1:30-3:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Bey Day Get cozy for Queen Bey's b-day at this TuezGayz. Tue., Sept. 5, 9pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Queer Club: A Dose of Drag Queer Club throws their monthly drag brunch with host Miss Malibu Imported. Plus: a lip-sync showdown and tunes by DJ Aminal. First Tuesdays, 10pm. The Porch, 129 E. Hopkins, San Marcos. 21 and over, $5; 18 and over, $10. instagram.com/theporchsmtx.

Total DOMination Swarm This drag wrestling show hosted by Lucy Fur goes to the bugs. Featuring Diamond Dior Davenport, Gothess Jasmine, Joselyn Breezy, Lavender Thug, and Baldie Loxx as ring girl. Plus live music by Vertarias and She23. Thu., Sept. 7, 8pm. Come & Take It Live, 2015 E. Riverside. $10 presale; $15 door. instagram.com/lucyfuratx.

Brandi Davis The queer Texan headlines Cap City with openers Angelina Martin and Roxy Castillo. Thu., Sept. 7, 8pm. Cap City Comedy Club, 11506 Century Oaks Ste. B-100. $20-28. instagram.com/brandidaviscomedy.

Extra! Extra!

Austin Front Runners Join other LGBTQ runners for a 3-to-10-mile trek around Lady Bird Lake. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6pm; Saturdays, 10am. Lady Bird Lake. austinfrontrunners.com/meet.

Drag Race Mexico Watch Party Tatiana Cholula hosts a watch party for the new RuPaul spinoff, Drag Race Mexico, with a "different guest co-host to keep things spicy," as she says. Thursdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/tatianacholula.

High Priestess: The Blue Moon Show Celebrate the blue moon rising with High Priestess, featuring comedy by Cat Swantner, Tre Tutson, Gabi Montemayor, and headliner Brandi Davis; a performance from the Trans Era; and music from Nicotine. Plus: a preshow vendor market. Thu., Aug. 31, 7pm. 1502 Brandt Dr. $20-25. highpriestessatx.com.

The Front Festival Perreo Club Party Kick off the Front Festival with this one-night-only pop-up of DJ Suxxy Puxxy's Perreo Club poolside. Thu., Aug. 31, 7-10pm. The Line Hotel Austin, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. $10. futurefronttexas.org.

Gaymer Night Alice Express hosts this gaymer's delight, with Super Smash Bros. tourneys, Mario Kart battles, VR areas, and more. Thursdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Country Night Giddy on up to the Bear for a night of Nineties and modern country tunes spun by DJ Mike. First Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Reverse Cowgirl Country Night Yee haw! Steph Cash and her fiddler friend play an hourlong acoustic set, plus a country set from DJ Kimmy K. Fri., Sept. 1, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Adrienne Park bring the brunch heat with a stellar cast. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Big Dicks, Bigger Dreams While Brigitte Bandit is in New Orleans, her children Sir Maxim and Lawrie Bird host this noncompetitive drag open mic that invites upcoming drag artists to hone their craft as well as get professional portrait and performance photography. DJ set by Turito. First Saturdays, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Pork'd The Iron Bear and Package Menswear celebrate a different gear/fetish every month at this party that also features DJs, go-go dancers, and a clothing check. First Saturdays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Gear Night Dress in full leather, a T-shirt and jeans, or anything in between – whatever gear is to you. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. theaustineagle.com.

Texass Queer Comedy Showcase Howdy pardner: Here's a big, Texas-sized comedy show featuring all the best queer comics in Austin. Hosted by Sarah Spear. Sat., Sept. 2, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10-25. instagram.com/texasscomedy.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Bear Beer Bust Iron Bear's beer bust brings all the boys to the bar. Specials on select pints and pitchers. Sundays, 2-9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

TDRL This here's Total Drag Request Live, so buy a drink and request a song for hosts DeeGee Rey and Celia Light to perform. Sundays, 3pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Queer Crafting Get yer craft on with fellow queer creators. Sundays, 4pm. Captain Quackenbush's, 5330 Menchaca Rd. Free but RSVP. meetup.com/austinknitting.

Sapphic Singles: Climbing All the sapphic bouldering buffs & climbing curious are invited to this meetup at Austin Bouldering Project, where a discount is given at the front desk to those joining. First Sundays, 4-6pm. Austin Bouldering Project, 4477 S. Lamar. instagram.com/sapphicatx.

Sir Rat Kink Bingo Hosts Simone Riviera, Hexa Dulce, Kyle Nolan, and Randy Surratt invite you to get gear'd up for a bingo with kink-tastic prizes from Slut Monkey, Sir Rat Leather, and Lone Star Queer. First Sundays, 4-7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/sirratleather.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Labor Day With DragonnQueen No more work! Only werk! DragonnQueen spins, plus $3 drinks until 11pm. Sun., Sept. 3, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. Free. instagram.com/tuezgayz.

Grackle Games Cycle 4 of this drag competition hosted by Lady Grackle promises "c*ntier" contestants and the biggest grand prize ever, with drag heroes and villains pitting their talents and techniques against each other in your fave Grackle Games challenges (plus plenty of new ones). Mondays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Camp Karaoke Basüra and Adam Stone host a night of unforgettable karaoke fun with music, costumes, and props. Mondays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. fb.com/rainon4th.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/gayenoughshow.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

This Is Your Sign Comedian and star gazer Jenn Rosario hosts an astrology-themed show featuring Christina Parrish, Xaria Coleman, Rachel Posey Austin, Chris Villafano, Garrett Rojas, and a forecast from local astrologist Ren. Sun., Sept. 3, 7:30-8:30pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10; $12 at door. instagram.com/thisisyoursigncomedy.

Hot Topix Help raise funds for the Austin International Drag Festival with this drag competition hosted by Alexandria van Cartier where you've got the chance to win $150. First Tuesdays, 8pm. Valhalla, 710 Red River. $10 suggested donation. austindragfest.org.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queer AF Basüra hosts this queer-as-hell drag show with cast members Miss Good and Yvonna F. Mei plus special guests Venus Rising and Pam Dulce. Tue., Sept. 5, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. 21 and older, free; 18 to 20, $5. instagram.com/rainon4th.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Reading the Rainbow Join the library's queer book club as they discuss The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin. Wed., Sept. 6, noon. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free but RSVP. library.austintexas.gov/events/reading-rainbow.

Lunita Grand Opening Las Ofrendas opens their new mobile retail boutique with a party featuring music from DJ Chorizo Funk, giveaways, and more. Wed., Sept. 6, 6-9pm. The Lawn, 2118 S. Congress. Free but RSVP.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

QBWA Bowling Night Get a strike among fellow queer Black women at this bowling alley meetup. Wed., Sept. 6, 7-10pm. Pinstack, 500 W. Canyon Ridge Dr. $30. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Bronco Double or Nothing Two Step and DJ Boi Orbison invite all buckin' broncos to learn the two-step in a queer-friendly environment. Wed., Sept. 6, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights Attention queers: It's House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night, with seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Play! With Chique Fil-Atio Gamers unite at this gathering featuring tournament-style Switch games, card and board games, darts, retro gaming, and more, all while Chique Fil-Atio DJs. Sign up after Geeks Who Drink. Every other Thursday, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

UnBEARable! Chique Fil-Atio and Mascara Rivers host Austin's longest-running camp comedy drag show with Basüra and Summer Clearance on co-host rotation. Each month promises special guest musicians, comics, and drag artists. First Thursdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. theironbear.com.