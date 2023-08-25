Qmmunity: A Creative Storm Front

A storm front is moving in: a creative storm front, that is. (Sorry to all those hoping for rain.) The Front Festival, a gathering/celebration of women and LGBTQ creators, hits Austin Aug. 31 and moves throughout Labor Day weekend at the Contemporary Austin, Cheer Up Charlies, and the Line Austin hotel.

According to Executive Director Jane Hervey, the initial Front Fest was a single-day warehouse party with more than 50 artists. The 2016 happening, however, was shut down early due to a lack of electricity. "I'd say we have come a very long way," Hervey explains. "We're still grassroots and DIY, but we've had a bit more time and experience as an organization of creative producers to bring the whole thing together."

Seven years later, Front Fest continues to celebrate local artistry, albeit on a slightly longer timetable. The fest kicks off with a joint poolside venture between the fest and local DJ Suxxy Puxxy's pulse-pounding party Perreo Club on Aug. 31. This year's festival splits its offerings between a Sept. 1 film showcase at the Contemporary at Laguna Gloria, featuring 15 films by women and LGBTQ+ creators as well as a magic performance by Black Girl Magic, and a Sept. 2 music showcase held at CUC, with DJ sets, Latinx and Houstonian drag, mariachi, and a performance from Grace Sorensen.

Programs Coordinator Wilhermina Beauchamp points to Sorensen as her personal highlight as she's followed their work for a while, but the rest of the lineup fills her with just as much excitement. And the excitement continues in the post-fest proliferation of creativity. "[Post]-festival, we often see the results of connections that were made during," Beauchamp says. "New projects and ideas start bubbling up, the artists are more visible to the community as a whole, interesting conversations are had, and new friendships begin to form!"

Bolstering the work of women and LGBTQ creatives is the goal of Front Fest's creator org Future Front Texas, which is why they also run the Creative Future of Texas Fund. This grant program offers $10,000 in micro-grants to a community starved of financial support by the state of Texas. As a group who also needed support to get off the ground, Future Front and by extension Front Festival know the imperative nature of providing funds to small creators. "That's how new skills turn into lifetime vocations," the organizers say. "That's how a neighborhood block party turns into an annual festival and community tradition."

Weekend passes and single-event tickets are available at name-your-price rates ranging from $10-40. Find more info at thefrontfest.com.

Q’d Up

aGLIFF: PRISM 36 Austin's premier LGBTQ+ film festival presents five days of films, parties, and more. Aug. 23-27. Virtual encore, Aug. 28-Sept. 4. Galaxy Highland 10, 6700 Middle Fiskville. Badges, $125 and up; individual tix, $15 and up. agliff.org.

Queer Family Dinner Austin Queer Connection and Queer Friends ATX host a community dinner with Caribbean food from Black & queer owned Trap House ATX. Thu., Aug. 24, 7pm. Trap House, 310 Colorado St. instagram.com/queerfriendsatx.

Die Felicia's Last Rites Featuring Dragula's Saint, Bubu, Chique Fil-Atio, Good Lucifer, Noodles, Banshee Rose, Sticky Gold, Rosalind Hussell, Evah Destruction, Sinful Purchase, Vicious La'Mour, and Embry Officially. Louisianna Purchase and Gothess Jasmine host. Fri., Aug. 25, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River $15 cash. instagram.com/louisiannapurchase.

The Little Gay Shop Grand Opening The official grand opening of TLGS and Redeemer Small Batch CBD touches down with a drag story time from Brigitte Bandit, a queer photobooth (pup friendly), free drinks, music, and a free gift with yer purchase. Sat., Aug. 26, 10am-7pm. 1902 E. 12th St. thelittlegayshop.com.

Pride Shindig 2023: An LGBT Wedding Expo While the main focus is on the LGBTQIA+ community, all vendors are vetted for their beliefs in equality for all. Sun., Aug. 27, 11am-2pm. The Addison Grove, 11903 Fitzhugh Rd. Free. the-pride-shindig.com.

High Priestess: The Blue Moon Show Celebrate the blue moon rising with comedy by Cat Swantner, Tre Tutson, Gabi Montema Yor, and headliner Brandi Davis; a performance from the Trans Era; and music from Nicotine. Plus: a pre-show vendor market. Thu., Aug. 31, 7pm. 1502 Brandt Dr. $20-25. highpriestessatx.com.

Extra, Extra

aGLIFF's Queer Black Voices Dinner & Screening Fundraiser aGLIFF's Queer Black Voices Fund Committee hosts a special evening to award grants to filmmakers at PRISM 36 and celebrate their work, and raise money for future queer black creatives. Guests can meet the filmmakers, view their short films, and hear from each on the inspiration behind their films and creative process. Thu., Aug. 24, 5:30-10pm. Draylen Mason Studio, 41 Navasota. $100. agliff.org/qbv.

IPGay Launch Crack open a cold one at the launch of the Little Gay Shop and Oddwood Brewing's Pride collab beer. Thu., Aug. 24, 6-10pm. Oddwood Brewing, 3108 Manor Rd. thelittlegayshop.com.

Pride Trivia Night Dress in your Pride best and compete in trivia with ticket sales benefiting the Kind Clinic. Thu., Aug. 24, 6pm. Underdog, 1600 S. First. $10. instagram.com/kindclinic.

Drag Race Mexico Watch Party Tatiana Cholula hosts a watch party for the new RuPaul spinoff, Drag Race Mexico, with a "different guest co-host to keep things spicy," as she says. Thursdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/tatianacholula.

Ready Freddie An Austin Pride month special featuring LGBTQ comics Glenn Rose, Dylan Carlino, Reier Cammerman, Jace Ryan, Ellie DiCaprio, Ky Krebs, and more. Clara Blackstone hosts, and Xtra gives a special drag performance. Thu., Aug. 24, 7:30pm. Cap City Comedy Club, 11506 Century Oaks Ste. B-100. $20. capcitycomedy.com.

Slut Juice Nikki DaVaughn and Adam Maurer present a new show made from all natural sex posi queer ingredients. Fri., Aug. 25, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Cyber Queen: The Next Generation Upload to your operating system the incredible DJ sets of Majesty, Dragonnqueen, and Turito and great drag by Arinna Dior Heys, Singful Purchase, Gender Destruction, Sir Maxim, Bobby Pudrido, and Brigitte Bandit. Fri., Aug. 25, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/turitomusic.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

The Coral Snake Drag Brunch Nadine Hughes hosts a brunch featuring drag by Monica Monae Davenport, Tension, and Beauty plus Taqueria Johnny Tacos and Freewheelin' Coffee. Sat., Aug. 26, noon. The Coral Snake, 1910 E. Cesar Chavez. instagram.com/the_coral_snake.

Financial Wellness Webinar Learn all about achieving financial health from budgeting to wealth building from Key Financial Coaching's certified master financial coach Angelina Adame-Gignac. Sat., Aug. 26, 1-3pm. Virtual. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Adrienne Park bring the brunch heat with a stellar cast. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

TGQ Social 2 A social gathering for gender diverse folks where you can meet new people and relax among friends. Fourth Saturday of every month, 5-8pm. SLAB BBQ & Beer, 9012 Research Blvd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Revelations Hosted by Nazareth with cast members Alexander the Great and Justice, Revelations weaves each drag performance together in an elaborate storytelling session. Fourth Saturday of every month, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Melanin Magic Diamond Dior Davenport hosts this late-night drag delight featuring Leia Sakura Dior, Arinna Dior Heys, Omari Dior, Kristie Davenport, Cici Ortega, and Valenteno Capri. Sat., Aug. 26, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Pop-Up Drag Queen Show Extragrams brings the drag talents of Celia Light and Mars to the book barons of Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar. Ticket price includes your choice of mimosa, mocktail, coffee, or tea. Sat., Aug. 26, 11:30pm. Vintage Bookstore & Wine Bar, 1101 E. 11th. $18. instagram.com/vintagebooksandwine.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Taxi Zum Klo In this fearless and controversial German film that was banned in several countries at its release, a gay schoolteacher tries to balance a new relationship with an addiction to cruising. Paired with Chicago filmmaker Henry Hanson's 2022 queer film festival favorite short "Bros Before." Sat., Aug. 26, 9pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. austinfilm.org/cinema.

Irene's Drag Brunch Drag supreme Louisianna Purchase and friends take over Irene's for a classic brunch bonanza with drinks, dining, and divine entertainment with popcorn & sparkling wine included in table reservation. A percent of ticket sales/proceeds donated to Transgender Education Network of Texas. Second and Fourth Sunday of every month, 1-3pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. GA, free; VIP tables, $100-250. instagram.com/irenesaustin.

Vixens of Volstead The Vixens school ya in this back-to-school themed show. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Devil Art Collective Celebrate Pride Month at an interactive art show with cocktails and sounds by DJ Napster and DJ Netscape, and ticket sale proceeds go to Out Youth. Sun., Aug. 27, 2pm. Devil May Care, 500 W. Sixth. $10. devilmaycareatx.com.

TDRL This here's Total Drag Request Live, so buy a drink and request a song for hosts DeeGee Rey and Celia Light to perform. Sundays, 3pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Moonlight: A Pole Drag Show Lucy Fur hosts a night of drag that's sure to be pole-rizing in all the best ways. Featuring Gothess Jasmine, Alexander the Great, and Joselyn Breezy. Fourth Sunday of every month, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/lucyfuratx.

Cuff It BabiBoi and Diamond Dior Davenport invite you to a world of slow and sexy R&B at this drag show/party for queer POC. Last Sunday of every month, 10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Kenergy Party Calling all Kens (and Alans, who fit in Ken's clothes) to this in-house underwear cocktail party. Enjoy margaritas, snacks, music, and more. Mon., Aug. 28, 6-9pm. Package Menswear, 1114 W. Fifth #202. instagram.com/packagemenswear.

Grackle Games Cycle 4 of this drag competition hosted by Lady Grackle promises "c*ntier" contestants and the biggest grand prize ever, with drag heroes and villians pitting their talents & techniques against each other in your fave Grackle Games challenges (plus plenty of new ones). Mondays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Resiliency Workshop Having trouble managing difficulties in your life? This peer-led support group offers discussion on stress management, coping skills, and resilience all within a trauma-informed & community-centric space. Every other Tuesday, 2-3pm. Kind Clinic, 101 West Koenig Lane, #100. Free but RSVP. waterloocounseling.org/peerled-groups.

Shape Shifting Learn how to free form copper during this hands-on workshop put on by allgo where you'll "discuss what it means to release rigidity and shape shift with life's ebbs and flows." Tue., Aug. 29, 6:30-8:30pm. Craft, 916 Springdale #4-102. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Queer Cuties Climb An LGBTQIA social climbing group focused on providing a supportive & joyful space for queer climbers to reach new heights. Every other Tuesday, 7-9pm. Crux Climbing Center, 6015 Dillard Cir., Unit B. cruxclimbingcenter.com.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

J. Marie Tarot x Cheer Up Charlies Local tarot reader J. Marie Tarot collabs with CUC to offer readings to club goers. Tue., Aug. 29 and Thu., Aug. 31, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $25 for 10 mins.; $50 for 20 mins.. instagram.com/j.marietarot.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queer Game Night Meetup with other queer adults for a sober and inclusive night of board games. Every other Wednesday, 6-8pm. San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins. Free but RSVP. sanmarcostx.gov/586/library.

Wellness Collective Swim Night Black Trans Leadership of Austin and Transgender Wellness partner to put on a QTBIPOC community swim at a private pool. Event registration is password protected, so email/DM before sign-up. Wed., Aug. 30, 6:30pm. Location upon RSVP. Email to RSVP. info@blacktransleadershipaustin.org, instagram.com/blacktransleadershipaustin.

Category Is... House of Lepore and Kind Clinic team up for this bi-weekly class on "practices for ballroom members to commune and develop their craft across various ballroom categories (i.e., Vogue Performance, Sex Siren, Runway, and Face, etc.)." Kind Clinic will also provide STI/HIV rapid testing services. Every other Wednesday, 7-10pm. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Queer Summer Movie Series The Q Austin hosts a screening of 2022 queer horror They/Them (the / is pronounced "slash") with pizza, popcorn, cool A/C, and a comfy setting. BYOB, aka bring your own blanket. Wed., Aug. 30, 7pm. Vivent Health, 104 E. Highland Mall Blvd. #100. instagram.com/theqaustin.

Queer Art Night Queer creatives of all mediums can drop in and hang out with other LGBTQ folks while working on personal projects. Masks required for indoor meets. Note: This is not a space for allies. Every other Wednesday, 7:30-10pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson. fb.com/people/queer-art-night/100089094769772/.

Deep Flaming-o No cover. No DJs. No fuss or frills. Just a dyke diver bar with cheap drinks, good air conditioning, and respect for the history of gay dirtbag spaces. Wed., Aug. 30, 8pm. Chess Club, 617 Red River. instagram.com/lezbintouch.

Side Show Enjoy the strange and unusual with Evah Destruction, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, and special guests - plus stick around for the Dragula rewatch party. Every other Wednesday, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Swim alongside your queer compatriots at this laidback get-together. Find the group on the south lawn of Barton Springs. Every other Thursday, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. instagram.com/queerswimatx.

Mochi Mochi: A Cosplay Drag Show Leia Sakura, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula present this costumed coterie of anime-inspired performances. Last Thursday of every month, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.