By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 25, 2023

Some historians say John Hanson was the first U.S. president. He was elected the first president of the Confederation Congress in November 1781.

According to The New York Times, in 2022, office space cost an average of about $16,000 a year per employee. In Downtown Austin, it's about $5,600.

For centuries, people were unsure where European birds migrated to in the winter. Some theories included that some birds turned into other kinds of birds, or mice, or hibernated underwater. Then, in 1822, a white stork came to the German village of Klütz with a spear from central Africa in its neck.

Some entomologists say a bug is a specific type of insect that has sucking mouthparts. Ants, butterflies, and beetles are not bugs.

In 1993, the Barbie Liberation Organization switched voice boxes in talking G.I. Joes and Barbie dolls. They altered 300-500 dolls, then returned them to store shelves. Teen Talk Barbies would say things like, "Vengeance is mine," and G.I. Joes would say things like, "The beach is the place for summer!"

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
