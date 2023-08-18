We Have an Issue: It’s the Back to School Issue

If you're a regular Chronicle reader, you're probably not clutching your pearls over the cover and its intentionally provocative copy, "How to Do Drugs in College."

Look, we needed your attention. Especially if you're 18, away from home for the first time and testing out all your new freedoms.

Classic bait and switch. Because the "How to Do Drugs in College" news package – the lead feature in this year's Back to School issue – is not about drugs. Not really. It's about bodies. It's about what you put in them, and how to be smart and safe about it.

And it's about the state's control over our bodies. It's about what young people – especially those of you who are new to Texas – need to know about what GOP lawmakers say you can and can't do with your bodies – in regards to recreational drugs, overdose safety measures, abortion pills access, hormone therapy for trans folks, and more. (By the way, you may have moved to one of the most liberal cities in Texas, but we are the preferred punching bag of state lawmakers. Stay sharp.)

So what else do we have in this issue to set you up for success as a new student? To name a few: a fall events guide with over a hundred cool things to do in coming months; a UT football preview you can steal from to make small talk at your first tailgate; a dinner hack that'll keep you and your roomies well-fed on the cheap; an intro to some of the young talents booking underground shows and discovering next-gen bands.

So get to exploring. And hey, if it's your first time here? Good to meet you. You'll find us on stands every Thursday – always free! – and online every day of the week. Let's keep in touch.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Maui Wildfire Relief: Dine out for good at area bars and restaurants pledging to send portions of proceeds to victims of the devastating fires in Lahaina.

CupcakKe Takes It: The Chicago rapper behind 2016 hit "LGBT" played Antone's Nightclub Wednesday; look for Adam Cherian's review Thursday.

Cool Pavement Tech: City eyes "road sunblock" to reduce asphalt temperatures.

Hoping for High-Speed Transit: Travis County Judge Andy Brown is pushing for Amtrak's new bullet train to come to Central Texas.

The Life of the Culinary Party: Chuy's and Hula Hut co-founder Mike Young, who helped make Austin food weird, died Aug. 11 at the age of 74.

A Sad Farewell: Mark Reeb, producer and actor in many Austin films including the award-winning Sun Don't Shine, died recently at his home in Colorado.

Nando's PERi-PERi Is Coming to Roost: Beloved South African chicken chain opens in Mueller in early 2024.

R.I.P. Johnny Hardwick: The voice of Dale Gribble on King of the Hill was an Austin-made comedy legend.

Last Chance to Vote! The nominating round for Best of Austin: Restaurants closes Monday, Aug. 21, at midnight. Cast your ballot here: vote.austinchronicle.com.