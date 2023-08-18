Qmmunity: Serving Corporate Cxnt

Money, money, money, must be funny – especially when taken on by local variety show creators Thee Gay Agenda. Marking their first indoor show since COVID-19 hit in 2020, TGA presents Gags to Riches: a fun, campy satire of rainbow capitalism done through drag, stand-up, dance, and more that'll run Aug. 23 and 24 at the Holiday Inn at 6000 Middle Fiskville. The show portends a world where TGA has become consumed by the girl boss spirit, featuring performances from Aira Juliet, Fat Bottom Cabaret, Dylan Garsee, Irielle Wesley, KD Kinetic, Jasmania, DJ Chorizo Funk, and Emmet Hunker.

Inspirations for this corpo-classique show range in their celebration of consumerism, as TGA's Hunker points to media like Office Space, 9 to 5, Selling Sunset, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida. In particular, TGA turned to pyramid schemes. These hallmarks of capitalistic cannibalism made a perfect parody target. "Pyramid schemes are both fascinating and terrifying – a disgusting execution of capitalistic greed that usually targets vulnerable people," Hunker explains. "And they're everywhere – who hasn't had a friend fall victim to one?" Pyramid schemes also make for good gay pun fodder; Hunker lists tops, bottoms, and the acronym MLM as examples.

Tackling rainbow capitalism in the wake of this year's Pride season is especially meaningful. While previously companies chased down the gay dollar via rainbow merch and low-effort storefront decorations, high-profile cases of conservative backlash such as the incredible cruelty shown to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney after Bud Light sponcon have shown that capitalism is taking a massive backward step. "In fact, far more brands put out Barbie displays and merch than did celebrate Pride," Hunker says. "In 2023, the gay dollar is no longer a hot commodity, it's seen as a risk to the bottom line." Through Gags to Riches, TGA calls out the hypocrisy of rainbow capitalism and its inability to maintain the bare minimum support the queer community needs. "Before, we had the privilege to ask for more than just rainbow logos and hashtags," Hunker says. "Now we are pleading for basic rights and visibility."

Attendees of the show should be aware that the Aug. 23 performance will be a masks-required event, designated so as to provide a space for everyone to attend at their comfort level. Hunker also adds that a few folks have confused this variety show for an actual networking event despite butt cheeks being displayed on the event poster. Business babes are still welcome to attend, and Hunker adds, "If you want to take the theme to the next level and hand out some gay business cards – we welcome you with open briefcases."

Q’d Up

Down in the Valley Diamond Dior Davenport hosts this night of sexy performances with music by BabiBoi. Thu., Aug. 17, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/dancing_divas_atx.

Neon Rainbows Scoot your boots on down to this queer country party where DJ Boi Orbison spins country classics and Dolly of ATX Brigitte Bandit hosts the Gay Ole Opry Drag Show. Fri., Aug. 18, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/neonrainbowsparty.

Uncanny Attractions: Drags & Dropkicks An inclusive pro wrestling show with drag performances, that they like to say is for all the kings, queens, and in-betweens. Sat., Aug. 19, 5-10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $20-40. uncannyattractions.com.

The First Homo-Sapien Rock on at this prehistoric Pride party hosted by the House of Chunky Dunk, with DJ sets from BabiBoi and Amarji King. Sat., Aug. 19, 10pm. Kingdom Nightclub, 505 E. Seventh. $17 presale; $20 at door. instagram.com/houseofchunkydunk.

aGLIFF Opening Night The LGBTQ+ film fest opens with

Glitter & Doom, a whirlwind musical set to tunes by the Indigo Girls, along with live Q&A. Wed., Aug. 23, 7:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6259 Middle Fiskville. $25. agliff.org.

Drag Lab Bobby Pudrido plays professor and host to this experimental new drag show with cast members Gacho Marx and SirGio. Plus: special guest performers Gothess Jasmine and Franky L'Amour. Wed., Aug. 23. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. instagram.com/bobbypudrido.

Extra, Extra

Gotta Let It Show A group exhibition of Austin queer artists receives its opening reception. Dance and take in work from Ari Newman, Caroline Millet, Lindsey Millikan, and more. Plus: "mindfully curated sounds" by Trupica and special guests. Thu., Aug. 17, 6-9pm. Almost Real Things Magazine HQ, 820 Shelby #103. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/almostrealthings.

Drag Race Mexico Watch Party Tatiana Cholula hosts a watch party for the new RuPaul spinoff, Drag Race Mexico, with a "different guest co-host to keep things spicy," as she says. Thursdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/tatianacholula.

Queer Film Theory 101 Four queer film "professors" present on why their fave films belong in the queer canon, with a different theme every month. August's theme is Eighties Ladies. Third Thursdays, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basura. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Gaymer Night Alice Express hosts this gaymer's delight, with Super Smash Bros. tourneys, Mario Kart battles, VR areas, and more. Thursdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

LGBTQ Game Night You'll never be bored at this game night hosted by Lottie Dottie, where hookahs and food plates complement games of cards, dominoes, and whatever you want to bring. Plus: free Jell-O shot giveaways. Thursdays, 9pm. The Ghost Lounge, 13717 Burnet Rd.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space. This show is Sappho's Songs' first anniversary! Note: Lesbians of all genders are welcome. Third Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Good Time Club Angelina Martin hosts a stand-up show where "everyone on it is deeply funny." Groundbreaking! Third Fridays, 10-11pm. Velveeta Room, 521 E. Sixth. $20. fb.com/goodtimeclubatx.

Naked Yoga for Gay Guys Austin Naked Yoga provides a safe environment to remove your clothes, open up to other gay men, and find freedom in movement. Mondays & Wednesdays, 7:30am; Saturdays, 10:30am. Multiple locations. $5, first class. austinnakedyoga.com.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Adrienne Park bring the brunch heat with a stellar cast. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Comets and Cosmos Reach for the stars with this cosmic drag show hosted by Mars. Third Saturdays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! Lavender Thug hosts the second session of "camp shit show," featuring performances by Diamond Dior Davenport, Gender Destruction, Gardenia Gaea, Evangelina Gaea, May Buzzetti, and music from DJ Fairy Aries. Sat., Aug. 19, 7-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Megan Thee Punk Barb's usual New Noise night gets a mash-up makeover with the Glitoris' Megan Thee Stallion and Daft Punk party. Sat., Aug. 19, 9:30pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. Free before 10:30pm. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Quarter Life Crisis Lawrie Bird celebrates her 25th birthday with perfromances from Sir Maxim, Owie, Jenna Talia, Sinful Purchase, Vicious L'Amour, and Brigitte Bandit. Plus: There may be cake! Sat., Aug. 19, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth instagram.com/lawrie.bird.

PrisMagick A Pride event that highlights the crystal clear talent of Austin's queer performers, hosted by Banshee Rose and Good Lucifer. Featuring Gothess Jasmine, Ginger Snaps, Brigitte Bandit, Rosalind Hussell, Liz Dexia, Jack Rabid, Embry Officially, La Morra Lisa, Evah Destruction, and music by Turito. Sat., Aug. 19, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. thelemagick.com.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

The Real Housewives of the Eagle Drama, drag, and kink reign at this brunch done in partnership with Sir Rat Leather & Gear. Third Sundays, 1:30-3:30pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Bebesota Drag Brunch Beauty hosts this brunch tribute to Beyonce's Renaissance, featuring Amber Nicole Davenport, Diamond Dior Davenport, and Natasha B. Capri (SATX). DJ La Morena spins. Sun., Aug. 20, 1pm. Taquero Mucho, 11101 Burnet Rd. Ste. A-170. instagram.com/dancing_divas_atx.

Sapphic Singles Develop connections and meet folks at your own pace during this informal mixer. Third Sundays, 5-7pm. Progress Coffee, 3421 N. I-35. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Jenn Shapland: Thin Skin The Lambda Award-winning author presents her new book of essays. Mon., Aug. 21, 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar. bookpeople.com.

Amber Autry Get ready to meet your new favorite comedian. Amber Autry, co-host of the I'm Fine, It's Fine! podcast and former opener for Fortune Feimster, visits from Nashville for one night only. Mon., Aug. 21, 8pm. Rozco's Comedy Club, 1805 E. Seventh. fb.com/amberautrycomedy.

Grackle Games Cycle 4 of this drag competition hosted by Lady Grackle promises "c*ntier" contestants and the biggest grand prize ever, with drag heroes and villains pitting their talents and techniques against each other in your fave Grackle Games challenges (plus plenty of new ones). Mondays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Sad Girls Only Time to get tearful, y'all: Sad Girls Only brings ennui to the drag party with hosts Louisianna Purchase and Ruby Knight. Third Mondays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/gayenoughshow.

Greetings From Queer Mountain! Irielle Wesley and Caroline Bassett host this themed-storytelling classic bursting with good, queer vibes. August's theme is "Vulnerability." Fourth Tuesdays, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. instagram.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

The Q Austin Core Group Join a collective of queer advocates ages 18-35 at this affirming space for socializing, brainstorming events, and free food held by the Q Austin. DM before attending. Wed., Aug. 23, 6:30-8:30pm. Vivent Health, 104 E. Highland Mall Blvd. #100. instagram.com/theqaustin.

Lez Connect Guided lesbian speed dating poolside at Kitty Cohen's. Wed., Aug. 23, 7-9pm. Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville. $25. fb.com/fayefearlessq.

IPGAY Launch Crack open a cold one at the launch of the Little Gay Shop and Oddwood Brewing's Pride collab beer. Thu., Aug. 24, 6-10pm. Oddwood Brewing, 3108 Manor Rd. thelittlegayshop.com.