Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

A breeding pair of the Australian powerful owls may eat 250 possums a year.

In Indiana, they pronounce their city of Galveston as "Gal-VES-ton," with the accent on the VES.

Almon Brown Strowger (1839-1902) was an inventor and undertaker. When his business dropped off, he learned that when someone called the phone operator to connect to an undertaker, those calls were forwarded to a competitor. He invented the rotary phone dial so callers could contact people directly.

100 grams of watercress contain 43 milligrams of vitamin C, while a navel orange contains 59.1 mg. Captain James Cook considered watercress a cure for scurvy.

A gallon of gasoline weighs about 6.3 pounds. But when it reacts with oxygen in the atmosphere, it creates about 20 pounds of carbon dioxide, equivalent to about 50 cents in climate damage.