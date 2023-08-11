We Have an Issue: Never Boring

Visionary or flimflam artist? Climate savior or just another billionaire who'll exploit anything and anyone to make a buck? The "truth" of Elon Musk – no stranger to misinformation – surely lies somewhere in between these extremes, even as the professional provocateur has made a brand out of living extremely, or presenting that way, at least.

In this week's cover story, staff writer Lina Fisher takes a closer look at some of the promises Elon Musk and his two Central Texas-headquartered companies – Tesla Inc. and the Boring Co. – have made regarding their environmental impacts on the Colorado River. Musk famously pledged an "ecological paradise," but environmental watchdogs say that has yet to bear fruit. Find Lina's story here.

Also in this issue, staff writer Brant Bingamon launches the first in a three-part series about the intensifying heat crisis in Texas prisons, where approximately 95,000 inmates live in cells with no air conditioning. This week's story focuses on the physical toll on the jail population – including seizures, loss of consciousness, and death – and their families' growing panic over conditions. In upcoming weeks, Brant will examine what the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is saying and what prisoners, activists, and lawmakers are demanding.

Looking for something a little lighter, and interactive to boot? After a successful launch in 2022 of the Best of Austin: Restaurants Readers Poll, we're back for year two. You can now vote for your favorite Austin restaurants in 80-plus pretty eclectic categories – from Best Breakfast Sandwich and Best Barbecue and Best Mocktails to Best Happy Hour and Best Romantic Dinner. Cast your ballot in this nominating round through August 21, and be ready to vote for the finalists come September 21: vote.austinchronicle.com.

Finally, it's Pride week in Austin, and there are lots of ways to celebrate and uplift the LGBTQ+ community. Head over to the Qmmunity column to find out more.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Adopt-a-Goat Remember those adorable goats the Trail Conservancy put to work decimating the poison ivy on the Hike-and-Bike trail? You can now sponsor a goat's return to the job for only $20.

Summoning the Spirit Director Jon Garcia explains how the Sasquatch suit from Texas' most famous bigfoot movie saved his new monster flick.

Texas Politicos Assemble TribFest announced speakers for this year's event will include Sen. Ted Cruz, Katie Couric, Jake Tapper, and the team of prosecutors in beleaguered A.G. Ken Paxton's upcoming impeachment trial.

In Other Festival News The Austin Film Festival will honor legendary producer Lauren Shuler Donner at the October fest; her credits include the X-Men franchise and Brat Pack favorites Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo's Fire. Rising filmmaker So Young Shelly Yo and screenwriting guru James V. Hart will also be feted.

Not Cool, Caldwell The Texas Tribune, Caldwell/Hays Examiner, and social justice group Mano Amiga are suing Caldwell County for holding criminal proceedings in secret.

Thursday Night Watch Party: Livestream Austin City Limits' season 49 taping with singer-songwriter, violinist, and producer Sudan Archives on Aug. 10 on the ACLTV YouTube channel, then check out David Brendan Hall's photos and review on Friday.