Qmmunity: Transing Pride

When asked about the origin point for August event ATX Trans Pride – happening this Saturday, Aug. 12, 7pm to 2am, at Cheer Up Charlies, with more info avails on fb.com/atxtranspride – organizer and DJ Boyfriend ATX, aka Ezra Edwards, points to a frequent queer motivator: pettiness.

The first ATX Trans Pride bloomed in 2019, following years of Edwards not being booked for Austin Pride despite being a longstanding Bat City trans DJ icon. Making a bit of counterprogramming to the yearly Fiesta Gardens event and parade was, to Edwards, reflective of his time as an Austinite observing the event year after year. "Because I grew up here, I attended the Pride parade when I was out of high school," he says. "For me witnessing, almost like, I don't want to have to say how many years but enough years of Austin Pride, it's like I've changed and it hasn't." Seeing both changes in himself and Austin's growing queer community motivated Edwards to create an event for an unserved need: a Pride completely for and by transgender people.

"I hadn't seen anything like it happen before," he recalls. "[I wanted] to do something more Texas and trans." Centering trans Texan artists was an admirable goal, but Edwards needed help filling out the lineup. That's when he linked up with p1nkstar, whose expertise in the world of trans artistry helped pick a showcase of transgender talent and whose sparkling personality made for a perf host alongside Turito, née Yung Kwane.

So 2019 put ATX Trans Pride on the calendar, and in 2020, COVID caution necessitated a virtual edition – Texas Pride Online, livestreamed and inclusive of the whole Lone Star State. After a 2021 pause on the event, p1nkstar says she picked up the phone in 2022. "I texted or called Ezra and was like, 'Um, can I get involved with this?'" With p1nkstar now on board as the official co-organizer, that year boasted the biggest Trans Pride for Austin yet. "Last year there were way more actual trans people in attendance," Edward says, comparing 2019's crowd to that of 2022. "Even looking back at the photos, I'm just remembering like, there are trans people everywhere here now. It was really cool. We called a meeting and everyone showed up."

Plans for this year's Trans Pride hope to encourage an even bigger trans congruence. Offerings like a vendor market, a podcast taping by ASHwell, a trans comic showcase curated by Max Morrison, drag hosted by Alexander the Great, and musical artists like headliner Ah-Mer-Ah-Su turn the night-owl outing into a day-to-night extravaganza. Both organizers pulled inspiration from outlier queer events like Queerbomb, Dyke March, and San Francisco's own Trans Pride. Yet, "the things that I think about when I think of ATX Trans Pride, I don't know that they're necessarily like clear inspirations," p1nkstar adds, "but it's just a community-centric event that is about celebrating the people that attend, the people that are onstage, and celebrating the trans community and the trans people that are there."

With the 2023 legislative session in Texas delivering heavy blows on the trans community, both Edwards and p1nkstar want ATX Trans Pride to remain a stalwart symbol of strength. "I definitely had some moments like, should we do this this year?" Edwards admits. "[But] it's almost like the backlash is helpful in terms of bringing transness to the forefront. These trans people do exist, especially in the South. By staying visible, we're doing ourselves a service as opposed to folding and not doing the event."

For p1nkstar, Austin Pride season holds a great deal of emotional weight. With no comparable celebrations in her hometown in Mexico, p1nkstar didn't experience Pride until moving to Austin. "I never really had queer, gay, trans, or any community growing up," she says. "The Austin Pride season is a testament to how my life has changed over the years." ATX Trans Pride is her way of preserving that sense of community among other trans folks who need it now more than ever. "I always tell people Austin saved me," p1nkstar says. "And that's why I'm so grateful. I always wanted to continue doing work for the city. Because I found my people here."

Homo Highlights

Austin Pride

Austin’s official celebration of Pride! Attend the festival where tons of local orgs like aGLIFF, Austin Public Health, HRC Austin, etc. will have booths filled with fun merch, plus performances from headliner Deborah Cox as well as Shea Coulee, Koco Caine, Kidd Kenn, Party Favors, CupCake, Lady Grackle, and Detox. Then spend your night at the Pride parade on Congress Avenue, where floats from local faves like Austin Gay Men’s Chorus and Texas Rainbow Jeepers march alongside corpo-queens like Google and Walmart. No matter how you spend your Pride, we’re all in this together, baybee. Sat., Aug. 12. Festival: 11am-6pm; parade: 8-11pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia. $10 for ages 7-17; $20 for 18+; free for 6 and under. austinpride.org.

Drip Drop 11

Celebrity twerk coach CJ the Trainer hosts the 11th annual party by Drip Drop and Austin Pride, featuring the legendary House of Lepore and special guest Ari the DJ. Fri., Aug. 11, 9pm. XO Nightclub, 900 E. Braker #125. $20. instagram.com/dripdropatx.

Q’d Up for Pride

Girls, Gays, & Theys Lauren Sanderson headlines this 21+ dyke disco dance party. Featuring talks from Brigitte Bandit and HRC Austin, queer vendors, tiny tattoos, hair stylin', and DJ SuperMcN4sty spinning 'til the wee hours. Fri., Aug. 11, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $15 GA; $20 day of. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

ATX Pride Kickoff Party Hotel Vegas gets a Pride makeover with drag from the Vixens After Dark and music by DJ Boyfriend on the patio, performances by Caleb De Casper, the Get Lows, and Mr. Kat inside, and p1nkstar performing at 11pm. Fri., Aug. 11, 8pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. Patio, free; inside, $10. instagram.com/hotelvegastexas.

Gulabo Night A queer Bollywood party with tunes and performances from Austin's South Asian queer community. Fri., Aug. 11, 10pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. $25-35. instagram.com/gulabonight.

Pride Warm Up Primp for Pride with the Beckies while a live DJ, local queer vendors, and delicious drinks set the perfect pre-parade mood. Sat., Aug. 12, 5-9pm. The W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. marriott.com/en-us/hotels/auswh-w-austin/overview.

The Bounce Motel Bounce on over to this celebration of movement, music, and culture hosted by Big Freedia. Sun., Aug. 13, 2-6pm. Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress. $20. instagram.com/drunkluck.live.

The Barbie Brunch and Day Party A collab between House of Lepore and the Brunch Club. Dj Aarooo spins, and the best Ken and Barbie get a cool $100. Sun., Aug. 13, 2:30-8pm. Industry, 110 E. MLK #126, San Marcos. $20. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Weird City Pageant The weirdest drag artist in all of Austin gets a $700 prize package. Lady Grackle hosts with CupCake, Evah Destruction, and Natalie Hole. Plus: Qmmunity Editor James Scott is a judge! Sun., Aug. 13, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Extra, Extra: Pride Edition

Excellence The Trans Era and Jasmania present a "dazzling" lineup of trans and nonbinary performers like Monica Monáe Davenport, Gender Destruction, Kino Kino, Beau Elliot, Moxie, Venus Rising, Alexander the Great, and Joselyn Breezy. Plus: a vendor market of queer makers. Thu., Aug. 10, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. 21+, free; 18-20, $10. instagram.com/jasmines_clubhouse.

Grind Presents: Austin Pride Kickoff Grind down at the Bear to the hip-hop/R&B stylings of DJ Scam Likely in partnership with the Grind party, Lonestar Queer, and Tasty aguas frescas. Fri., Aug. 11. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/thegrindparty.

Kalimotxo Pride Party Party for good this Pride with drag from Cheeki Khant, Sierra Mykels, and Nazareth; music by DJ South of Everywhere; snacks, drinks, and Lick Honest Ice Creams; and the knowledge that proceeds from this event benefit LGBTQ nonprofit Equality Alliance. Fri., Aug. 11, 7:30-11pm. Hestia, 607 W. Third. $65. kalimotxoatx.com.

Fairmont Austin Pride Silent Disco Party An immersive combination of dancing, skyline views, great bevs, and more from Austin Pride's official venue. Head to the seventh-floor rooftop to get yer disco on. Fri., Aug. 11, 8-11pm. Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River. $35. fairmont-austin.com.

Vinyl @ Vixen's Pride Edition Spin the night away with DJ Mahealani for the Pride edition of this extended cocktails and dance party, with old-school, New Wave, lunar bump tunes meeting space-age jams and modern beats. Fri., Aug. 11, 8pm-12mid. Vixen's Wedding, 1813 E. Sixth. RSVP encouraged but not required. leftysbrickbar.com.

Raw Austin Pride's Legendary sexy gear party returns at the Eagle. Fri., Aug. 11, 9:30pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Sin Morera Pride Afterparty After the parade, party from 2am 'til the break of dawn with international DJ Sin Morera. Sat., Aug. 12. Kingdom Nightclub, 505 E. Seventh. $10. sinmorera.com.

Maricxn Perreo Club presents a hot Pride party hosted by Tatiana Cholula and featuring DJ sets by BabiBoi, Suxxy Puxxy, and DragonQueen; and drag by Iggy Bank, Honey Baby, and Harlót. Sat., Aug. 12. 9pm. Parish, 501 Brushy. $10 presale; $15 door. instagram.com/parishatx.

Pride Tea Dance & Parade Viewing Party Spill some tea with TEA (The Equality Alliance) at this party/parade viewing party hosted by Vylette Ward with tunes from DJ Alex Acosta. Plus: Your wristband gets you free entry into the official post-TEA Dance party at Highland Lounge. Sat., Aug. 12, 5-11pm. 800 Congress, 800 Congress Ave. $60. instagram.com/equality_alliance.

Pride Parade Watch Party Enjoy a great view of the Pride parade from the only terrace on Congress Avenue. Plus: special Pride-themed cocktails for sipping. Sat., Aug. 12, 7pm. Stephen F's Bar & Terrace, 701 Congress. Reservation only. sonesta.com.

Bárbara Infuse yourself with the spirit of Bárbara: a party girl, a lover, a female version of a hustler, and a girl "ready to twirl 'till her pumps fall off." Featuring Andie Flores, Beth Schindler, Louisianna Purchase, Madonnathan, Noodles, Amelie True, BBQ Witch, Cap'n Tits, Chorizo Funk, Dr.Beard, Fairy Fountain, Intimacy Simulator, JAViii, and Purple Matter. Special Desert Door Texas Sotol cocktails. Sat., Aug. 12, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $10 after 10pm. instagram.com/javijuu.

Bi Bi Bi: A Y2K Queer Dance Party Travel to the Aughties for Lefty's Austin Pride afterparty featuring TJ the DJ spinning all yer fave Y2K tunes. Proceeds from Pride-themed food & drink specials benefit Equality Texas. Plus: free glow sticks! Sat., Aug. 12, 9pm. Lefty's Brick Bar, 1813 E. Sixth. Free but RSVP. leftysbrickbar.com.

Des. Cunt. Rol Two dance floors of queer music mayhem produced by Cyber Queen. Upstairs: Lil Latin Pup, Sewa, Yung Mijita, Turito, and Vio En Vivo. Downstairs: Xoy, Beboté, Ruby Knight, La Morena, and BabiBoi. Sat., Aug. 12, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/turitomusic.

The W Hotel Pride Drag Brunch Brunch with the Beckies means great drinks, great food, and the great atmosphere of Trace. Sun., Aug. 13, 11am. The W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. $10. marriott.com/en-us/hotels/auswh-w-austin/overview.

Pride Recovery Drag Brunch Soothe your post-Pride soul with brunch at Rules & Regs, which includes Pride swag, great prizes, drink specials, and amazing drag from Extragrams performers. Sun., Aug. 13, noon. Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River. Reservation required. fairmont-austin.com.

Stand for Pride Pool Party Take a splash on the Wet Deck with with a live DJ and special Pride drink specials. Sun., Aug. 13, noon-6pm. The W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. $40. waustin.ipoolside.com.

Papi Siii Pride Pool Party Latinx gay night Papi Siii throws their first-ever pool party with poolside beats by co-founder DJ Gabby Got It as well as custom cocktail menu from the Gabriela's Group team of drinks like Guapa Guava margarita, Peso Pal-uma, and Tito's Limonada. Sun., Aug. 13, 1-6pm. Hotel Indigo, 810 Red River. $25. instagram.com/papisii.party.

Extra, Extra: Queer Events

Austin LGBT Chamber Livestream Show! Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce talks Pride parade weekend and plays Big Queer Trivia during this virtual meeting. Thu., Aug. 10, noon. Virtual. Free but RSVP. fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Bimbo Bingo Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Eileen Dover bring y'all back to the Aughts with this Y2K-themed drag show & bingo. Second Thursdays, 7pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/halcyon.austin.

Drag Race Mexico Watch Party Tatiana Cholula hosts a watch party for the new

RuPaul spinoff, Drag Race Mexico, with a "different guest co-host to keep things spicy," as she says. Thursdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/tatianacholula.

Dungeons & Drag Kings Hail and well met, travelers, for this be the Boyz of Austin's cosplay and fantasy show celebrating all things nerdy. Plus: a halftime costume contest with free drinks as the prize. Thu., Aug. 10, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Second Annual Halcyon Turnabout How the tables have turned: The barista babes of Halcyon don drag and compete to see who wears their wig best. Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Adrienne Park host. Fri., Aug. 11, 8pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/halcyon.austin.

Drag Race Down Under Watch Party Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio serve shrimp on the barbie at this watch party for the Australian spinoff the RuPaul's drag competition. Fri., Aug. 11, 7pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Cuttin' Up Talented hair stylists provide free haircuts to queer kiddos looking to bring gender euphoria back in style this school year. Fri., Aug. 11, 3-7pm. The Hair Room, 2435 E. Riverside. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/prismintegratedhealth.

Husky This is an all-inclusive pup/pet play party celebrating players of all sizes. Second Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, Kino Kino, and Channing Ate'Em at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Poo Poo Platter: Madonna Pay respects to Mother Superior, aka Madonna, with performances from Poo Poo Platter's excellent cast, plus special guests Evah Destruction, Cheeki Khant, and Pam Dulce. Fri., Aug. 11, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Party at the Peoples House Origin Studio House curates an experience of food, music, and culture that brings their mission of creating space for Black creatives, artists, and their supporters to City Hall as part of the "We All Belong, powered by Austin Against Hate" initiative. Sat., Aug. 12, 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free but RSVP. originstudiohouse.com/party-at-the-peoples-house.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Adrienne Park bring the brunch heat with a stellar cast. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Legendary Drag Brunch It's the one-year anniversary of Las Ofrendas producing this most legendary of drag brunches, so enjoy the celebration hosted by Alexandria Van Cartier with artists Eva Inez, Pinche Villa, Venus Rising, and Basüra serving Latinx drag. Plus: music by DJ KICKIT and a Frida Friday ATX market. Sun., Aug. 13, noon-5pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/fridafridayatx.

Irene's Drag Brunch Drag supreme Louisianna Purchase and friends take over Irene's for a classic brunch bonanza with drinks, dining, and divine entertainment with popcorn & sparkling wine included in table reservation. A percent of ticket sales/proceeds donated to Transgender Education Network of Texas. Second and fourth Sundays, 1-3pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. GA, free; VIP tables, $100-250. instagram.com/irenesaustin.

Sapphic Singles Develop connections and meet folks at your own pace during this informal mixer hosted by Erin Christine. Third Sundays, 5-7pm. Progress Coffee, 3421 N. I-35. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

Bone Apple Tea Arinna Dior Heys and Andie Flores make a meal of this drag brunch along with castmates Ruby Knight, Venus Rising, and DJ Salem Ofax (who "has permission to bite you!" according to Flores). Sun., Aug. 13, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/bidibidibummer.

Parish Presents: Who? Weekly Podcast Come learn everything you need to know about the celebrities you don't with Who? Weekly podcast hosts Bobby and Lindsey. Crunch, crunch! Sun., Aug. 13, 6 & 9:30pm. Parish, 501 Brushy. $25. theparishaustin.com.

TGQ Social & Campfire Queer Storytime A double whammy: Meet and greet your fellow trans and gender diverse Austinites while also enjoying queer stories 'round the camp fire hosted by World Famous *BOB*. Second Sundays, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Grackle Games Cycle 4 of this drag competition hosted by Lady Grackle promises "c*ntier" contestants and the biggest grand prize ever, with drag heroes and villians pitting their talents & techniques against each other in your fave Grackle Games challenges (plus plenty of new ones). Mondays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Drama Club With Mascara Rivers Mascara Rivers and Summer Clearance pay tribute to the weird and queer theatre as part of Musical Mondays at the Bear. Second Mondays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/mascararivers.

Accessing Pleasure Through Queer Dance Led by Queer Dance Austin's Ricki Anaya, this class will focus on the healing art of bachata. Tue., Aug. 15, 6:30-8:30pm. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Queer Cuties Climb An LGBTQIA social climbing group focused on providing a supportive & joyful space for queer climbers to reach new heights. Every other Tuesday, 7-9pm. Crux Climbing Center, 6015-B Dillard Cir. cruxclimbingcenter.com.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar, 512/383-8309. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Fairyoke DJ Fairy Aries hosts this queer inclusive karaoke night where "she might put you in order of your astrological sign rather than your sign-up slot." Tuesdays, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Queer Game Night Meetup with other queer adults for a sober and inclusive night of board games. Every other Wednesday, 6-8pm. San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins. Free but RSVP. sanmarcostx.gov/586/library.

Category Is… House of Lepore and Kind Clinic team up for this biweekly class on "practices for ballroom members to commune and develop their craft across various ballroom categories (i.e., Vogue Performance, Sex Siren, Runway, and Face, etc.)." Kind Clinic will also provide STI/HIV rapid testing services. Every other Wednesday, 7-10pm. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Drag Queen Bingo with Louisianna Purchase Louisianna Purchase hosts this night of drag, bingo, beer and shopping in partnership with the Little Gay Shop. Third Wednesdays, 7-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. fb.com/stelmobrewing.

Snoot Boop Munch Meet members of the Boop Society and learn about this pet-play group operates "and maybe boop a snoot or two!" Wed., Aug. 16, 7-8pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/boopsocietyctx.

Queer Art Night Queer creatives of all mediums can drop in and hang out with other LGBTQ folks while working on personal projects. Masks required for indoor meets. Note: This is not a space for allies. Every other Wednesday, 7:30-10pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson. fb.com/people/queer-art-night/100089094769772.

Clickbait Confront the cringe at Austin's only meme-themed drag & burlesque comedy show "where touching grass is overrated!" August's theme is Nicolas Cage. Third Wednesdays, 10:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. +18, $7. instagram.com/clickbaitatx.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Geeks Who Drink at the Iron Bear Join this un-fur-gettable pub quiz at Austin's fave bear bar. Every other Thursday, 8-10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Swim alongside your queer compatriots at this laid-back get-together. Find the group on the south lawn of Barton Springs. Every other Thursday, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. instagram.com/queerswimatx.